Today at 11:57:45 am
BBC website has us down for the Weds first leg and Thurs second leg.
Today at 12:10:56 pm
https://www.skysports.com/football-scores-fixtures/2025-02-05

Sky Sports currently has both of our legs on the Wednesday and has Arsenal v Newcastle on Thursday 7th Feb
Today at 12:17:13 pm
Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 12:10:56 pm
https://www.skysports.com/football-scores-fixtures/2025-02-05

Sky Sports currently has both of our legs on the Wednesday and has Arsenal v Newcastle on Thursday 7th Feb

It was on the tv a short while ago with us on the Thursday - unless theyve subsequently realised they made a mistake
Today at 12:31:32 pm
BBC has it as Thursday
Today at 12:55:02 pm
77kop05 on Today at 12:31:32 pm
BBC has it as Thursday

EFL has it as Wednesday hahah
Today at 01:00:12 pm

Clown show. I wouldnt be buying travel till they sort it out properly.
Today at 01:02:28 pm
Weds 8th first leg, Thursday 6th second leg. Official.
Today at 01:04:03 pm
Hopefully they get the ticket details out this side of Christmas
Today at 01:04:47 pm
DelTrotter on Today at 01:02:28 pm
Weds 8th first leg, Thursday 6th second leg. Official.
Link to the official confirmation?
Today at 01:07:02 pm
Today at 01:11:10 pm

So our FA Cup 4th round will be Sunday 9 Feb and rearranged Everton game should slot in on Wed 12 Feb.
Today at 01:13:28 pm
swoopy on Today at 01:04:03 pm
Hopefully they get the ticket details out this side of Christmas

Christmas? We'd be lucky if they were this side of the away leg!
