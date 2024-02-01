Probably a stupid question but myself and a friend both qualify so will have two separate links for logging in to buy. We are both on our F&F lists so when I log in with my code will I be able to buy for him using the drop down bar so we can sit together? Thanks.
If you both qualify for the guaranteed sale then you'll both get a link, if the plan is to sit together then only one of you needs to click the link and that person can then buy two tickets by using the drop down.If you're both in the ballot then obviously you'll both need to be successful and then it's the same process (unless you've linked the ballot application).
The blocks being sold in the rights sale - there's only so many tickets on sale in each block though, rather than the wholeblock being available
No doubt covered elsewhere, and sorry for the daft question, but what is a Priority Rights Holder. Who are these people and how many of them are there - what gives them this status?
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Trying to remember. Do we normally find out ballot odds prior to finding out ballot results?
Chances of getting sorted with just West Ham?
Slim, depends on the allocation being above 5500.
He means the home leg I assume.
8th Jan for the away is that right? And home leg 4th or 5th Feb?
Apparently the Spurs allocation is 5.8k so are we thinking they'll use City as the criteria and then all members for the remianing 300 or so?
