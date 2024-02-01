« previous next »
Offline CONFIAMOS

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2800 on: February 1, 2024, 04:34:19 pm »
Quote from: Christy Phelan on February  1, 2024, 04:27:03 pm
Probably a stupid question but myself and a friend both qualify so will have two separate links for logging in to buy.  We are both on our F&F lists so when I log in with my code will I be able to buy for him using the drop down bar so we can sit together?  Thanks.
yeah
Offline Christy Phelan

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2801 on: February 1, 2024, 05:06:20 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on February  1, 2024, 04:32:33 pm
If you both qualify for the guaranteed sale then you'll both get a link, if the plan is to sit together then only one of you needs to click the link and that person can then buy two tickets by using the drop down.

If you're both in the ballot then obviously you'll both need to be successful and then it's the same process (unless you've linked the ballot application).

Great thanks.
Offline Booze And Glory

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2802 on: February 1, 2024, 06:29:40 pm »
The blocks being sold in the rights sale - there's only so many tickets on sale in each block though, rather than the whole
block being available
Offline 30fiver

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2803 on: February 1, 2024, 06:51:39 pm »
Quote from: Booze And Glory on February  1, 2024, 06:29:40 pm
The blocks being sold in the rights sale - there's only so many tickets on sale in each block though, rather than the whole
block being available

yeah usually the case for PRH
Offline Roughie Scouse

  • We go again
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2804 on: February 2, 2024, 03:03:04 pm »
No doubt covered elsewhere, and sorry for the daft question, but what is a Priority Rights Holder. Who are these people and how many of them are there - what gives them this status?
Offline Danny Boys Dad

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2805 on: February 2, 2024, 03:05:37 pm »
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on February  2, 2024, 03:03:04 pm
No doubt covered elsewhere, and sorry for the daft question, but what is a Priority Rights Holder. Who are these people and how many of them are there - what gives them this status?

Ex shareholders I believe, from when the club was taken back into private hands. They get similar rights to those that shareholders had
Online ABJ

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2806 on: February 2, 2024, 03:07:11 pm »
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on February  2, 2024, 03:03:04 pm
No doubt covered elsewhere, and sorry for the daft question, but what is a Priority Rights Holder. Who are these people and how many of them are there - what gives them this status?
Back from the Gillette and Hicks days when they were bought out in return for, amongst other things, having a guaranteed ticket for every future final. Estimates vary from how many are left between 800 and 1.4K.
Offline AR48

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2807 on: February 3, 2024, 08:38:14 am »
Trying to remember. Do we normally find out ballot odds prior to finding out ballot results?
Online Jm55

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2808 on: February 3, 2024, 09:18:26 am »
Quote from: AR48 on February  3, 2024, 08:38:14 am
Trying to remember. Do we normally find out ballot odds prior to finding out ballot results?

Its usually a couple hours before they release them.
Online DelTrotter

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2809 on: Yesterday at 10:43:20 pm »
Utd got 5794 for Spurs.
Offline Rudolph the red nose griffin

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2810 on: Yesterday at 10:50:13 pm »
8th Jan for the away is that right? And home leg 4th or 5th Feb?
Offline LFCStephen

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2811 on: Yesterday at 10:51:04 pm »
Should be 8th as we are 16:30 on Sunday prior but this is the FA probs put us on 7th.
Offline Kg3192

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2812 on: Yesterday at 10:54:57 pm »
Chances of getting sorted with just West Ham?
Online Jm55

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2813 on: Yesterday at 10:55:47 pm »
Fuck sake Spurs is the only one I wasnt guaranteed a ticket for as the person whose membership I was using wants to go.
Offline andy07

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2814 on: Yesterday at 10:56:06 pm »
Quote from: Kg3192 on Yesterday at 10:54:57 pm
Chances of getting sorted with just West Ham?

Slim, depends on the allocation being above 5500.
Online Jm55

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2815 on: Yesterday at 10:56:43 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:56:06 pm
Slim, depends on the allocation being above 5500.

He means the home leg I assume.
Offline andy07

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2816 on: Yesterday at 10:58:34 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:56:43 pm
He means the home leg I assume.

Probably, getting cups mixed up here.
Offline Schmarn

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2817 on: Yesterday at 11:01:30 pm »
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on Yesterday at 10:50:13 pm
8th Jan for the away is that right? And home leg 4th or 5th Feb?

Home leg cant be on the Tuesday as Spurs play the Sunday before as do Arsenal so 2nd legs could well be Wed/Thu.
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2818 on: Yesterday at 11:03:31 pm »
Quote from: Kg3192 on Yesterday at 10:54:57 pm
Chances of getting sorted with just West Ham?

West Ham took 5819 tickets for that match so probably pretty good
Online Jm55

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2819 on: Today at 08:46:53 am »
Apparently the Spurs allocation is 5.8k so are we thinking they'll use City as the criteria and then all members for the remianing 300 or so?
Online DanK1456

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2820 on: Today at 08:49:42 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:46:53 am
Apparently the Spurs allocation is 5.8k so are we thinking they'll use City as the criteria and then all members for the remianing 300 or so?

Most likely, assuming theyll bring City back after not using it for Soton.
Online swoopy

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2821 on: Today at 08:51:54 am »
Nice quick turnaround for the TO to announce and carry out a sale here
