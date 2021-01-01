4 Adults in the guaranteed sale (Home & Away credits)



1 child had the email off LFC stating you can enter the ballot.



but in reality said child can not enter the ballot without an adult, the same adults who are guaranteed tickets.

*Child will be going with the 4 guaranteed so there's the Ad/Child assuming the ballot was a success



You have to enter them with either an adult or a YA unfortunately.



I had a similar issue. Me and my eldest are guaranteed but youngest only has all homes. He has a small F&F but one of them (with all homes) agreed to enter as a pair. He will have my ticket and I will buy the pair if they are successful.Is that true. LFC help told me he couldnt enter as a YA as the age check would prevent it.Finally the child issues persist when you purchase. The max number if adults that can buy with a child is two. You cant buy an adult ticket with a child card and vice versa. This only started with the age checker