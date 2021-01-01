« previous next »
willss

Re: League Cup
Reply #2800 on: Yesterday at 07:04:09 pm
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 01:17:40 pm
4 Adults in the guaranteed sale (Home & Away credits)

1 child had the email off LFC stating you can enter the ballot.

but in reality said child can not enter the ballot without an adult, the same adults who are guaranteed tickets.
*Child will be going with the 4 guaranteed so there's the Ad/Child assuming the ballot was a success
I had a similar issue. Me and my eldest are guaranteed but youngest only has all homes. He has a small F&F but one of them (with all homes) agreed to enter as a pair.  He will have my ticket and I will buy the pair if they are successful.

Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 10:13:01 am
You have to enter them with either an adult or a YA unfortunately.
Is that true. LFC help told me he couldnt enter as a YA as the age check would prevent it.


Finally the child issues persist when you purchase.  The max number if adults that can buy with a child is two.  You cant buy an adult ticket with a child card and vice versa. This only started with the age checker
Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:06:57 pm by willss
samifan

Re: League Cup
Reply #2801 on: Yesterday at 10:25:19 pm
Reckon therell will be a few returns for the west side of Wembley after tonight⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️!!
ScubaSteve

Re: League Cup
Reply #2802 on: Yesterday at 11:25:31 pm
Quote from: samifan on Yesterday at 10:25:19 pm
Reckon therell will be a few returns for the west side of Wembley after tonight⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️!!

I hope so, well need them
SnowGoon

Re: League Cup
Reply #2803 on: Today at 12:24:05 am
Quote from: willss on Yesterday at 07:04:09 pm
I had a similar issue. Me and my eldest are guaranteed but youngest only has all homes. He has a small F&F but one of them (with all homes) agreed to enter as a pair.  He will have my ticket and I will buy the pair if they are successful.
Is that true. LFC help told me he couldnt enter as a YA as the age check would prevent it.


Finally the child issues persist when you purchase.  The max number if adults that can buy with a child is two.  You cant buy an adult ticket with a child card and vice versa. This only started with the age checker

Think they mean you need to buy a child with either an adult ticket or young adult ticket.
You can no longer pay more to get a child a ticket on a young adult price
PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,020
Re: League Cup
Reply #2804 on: Today at 11:40:41 am
Any PRH's got the hallmap by any chance?
ripsaw19

Re: League Cup
Reply #2805 on: Today at 12:09:04 pm
Interested to know which rows are classed as category 3 in the lower tier. The seating plan doesn't show it
kopte4ever

Re: League Cup
Reply #2806 on: Today at 12:24:28 pm
G a r y

Re: League Cup
Reply #2807 on: Today at 12:27:12 pm
G a r y

Re: League Cup
Reply #2808 on: Today at 12:27:59 pm
Quote from: samifan on Yesterday at 10:25:19 pm
Reckon therell will be a few returns for the west side of Wembley after tonight⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️!!

Not sure we'd get them, probably do what Man City did and put a big flag over the empty seats
Jm55

Re: League Cup
Reply #2809 on: Today at 12:29:18 pm
redgriffin73

Re: League Cup
Reply #2810 on: Today at 02:55:33 pm
Quote from: ripsaw19 on Today at 12:09:04 pm
Interested to know which rows are classed as category 3 in the lower tier. The seating plan doesn't show it

Is that the cheaper seats at the front? In 2022 it was the first 10 rows in the League Cup I think.
ABJ

Re: League Cup
Reply #2811 on: Today at 03:01:55 pm
Quote from: ripsaw19 on Today at 12:09:04 pm
Interested to know which rows are classed as category 3 in the lower tier. The seating plan doesn't show it
Its the 1st 10 rows, same as last time. Rows 11, 12 etc. are Cat 2's.
Christy Phelan

Re: League Cup
Reply #2812 on: Today at 04:27:03 pm
Probably a stupid question but myself and a friend both qualify so will have two separate links for logging in to buy.  We are both on our F&F lists so when I log in with my code will I be able to buy for him using the drop down bar so we can sit together?  Thanks.
Jm55

Re: League Cup
Reply #2813 on: Today at 04:32:33 pm
Quote from: Christy Phelan on Today at 04:27:03 pm
Probably a stupid question but myself and a friend both qualify so will have two separate links for logging in to buy.  We are both on our F&F lists so when I log in with my code will I be able to buy for him using the drop down bar so we can sit together?  Thanks.

If you both qualify for the guaranteed sale then you'll both get a link, if the plan is to sit together then only one of you needs to click the link and that person can then buy two tickets by using the drop down.

If you're both in the ballot then obviously you'll both need to be successful and then it's the same process (unless you've linked the ballot application).
CONFIAMOS

Re: League Cup
Reply #2814 on: Today at 04:34:19 pm
Quote from: Christy Phelan on Today at 04:27:03 pm
Probably a stupid question but myself and a friend both qualify so will have two separate links for logging in to buy.  We are both on our F&F lists so when I log in with my code will I be able to buy for him using the drop down bar so we can sit together?  Thanks.
yeah
Christy Phelan

Re: League Cup
Reply #2815 on: Today at 05:06:20 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:32:33 pm
If you both qualify for the guaranteed sale then you'll both get a link, if the plan is to sit together then only one of you needs to click the link and that person can then buy two tickets by using the drop down.

If you're both in the ballot then obviously you'll both need to be successful and then it's the same process (unless you've linked the ballot application).

Great thanks.
Booze And Glory

Re: League Cup
Reply #2816 on: Today at 06:29:40 pm
The blocks being sold in the rights sale - there's only so many tickets on sale in each block though, rather than the whole
block being available
30fiver

Re: League Cup
Reply #2817 on: Today at 06:51:39 pm
Quote from: Booze And Glory on Today at 06:29:40 pm
The blocks being sold in the rights sale - there's only so many tickets on sale in each block though, rather than the whole
block being available

yeah usually the case for PRH
