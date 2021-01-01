No-one knows for certain until or if they release numbers



But best estimates are 1 in 1.8



At a very crude guess:Lowest attendance - Leicester home -Highest away team allocation - West Ham -Highest away match allocation - Fulham away -which is the maximum number of people that can be on 3 credits - the actual figure will be slightly higher as there will be some (not many) who had AUR ACS tickets cancelled for Leiester and weren't relocated and there will be a very small number with a Fulha, credit who don't have all homes, but it's negligble you'd think.You can then deduct 1-2000 from that figure as both West Ham and Fulham went to all members, meaning not everyone who went to Leicester then went to West Ham and Fulham, so very crudely the number is probably around 39,000.From that figure you can then deduct seasonal hospitality, corporate etc and I reckon judging on previous years you end up with something liek 28-29,000 who will enter the ballot.Allocation of tickets is 32,196 of which 74% went to the general supporter allocation in 2022, assume that has gone down now with the additioanl hospo in the new stand so at a guess say 71% = 23,181.12 for general supporters and deduct from that the 2701 Fulham allocation =20,480.12 / 29,000 ballot entries = 0.71 % chance.I appreciate the above is very crude and I am guessing particularly about the corporate/hospitalty allocations, I would imagine someone will be able to add to that with more specific numbers but the main point is that it was 1 in 1.6 last time and due to the fact that we had a reduced capacity vs Leicester (and most with cancelled tickets will have been reallocated and therefore there aren't loads who didn't go that still go the credit,) and the fact our highest away allocation (Fulham) is about half of what it was in 2022 (Arsenal,) I reckon the odds will be marginally better, but willing (not happy) to be proven wrong on that by someone with more knowledge.