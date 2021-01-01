« previous next »
scouser102002

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup
Reply #2720 on: Today at 11:24:51 am
Already ahead of you
30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup
Reply #2721 on: Today at 11:25:15 am
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 11:24:08 am
Also, they've got it down as FA Cup game


Haha

Snap hahaha
30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup
Reply #2722 on: Today at 11:26:40 am
Must have the interns in on work experience this week - even I'd say this ones a poor effort this morning
scouser102002

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup
Reply #2723 on: Today at 11:29:02 am
Honestly, a proof reader would never be short of work at this club
alx

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup
Reply #2724 on: Today at 11:30:48 am
Queue to register interest... ffs
Thepooloflife

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup
Reply #2725 on: Today at 11:49:34 am
What a fucking shit system our TO employ, eh - jeez.
Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup
Reply #2726 on: Today at 11:53:00 am
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 11:21:56 am
No-one knows for certain until or if they release numbers

But best estimates are 1 in 1.8

At a very crude guess:

Lowest attendance - Leicester home - 49,732
Highest away team allocation - West Ham - 6,000
Highest away match allocation - Fulham away - 2701

49,732 - 6,000 - 2701 = 41,031  which is the maximum number of people that can be on 3 credits - the actual figure will be slightly higher as there will be some (not many) who had AUR ACS tickets cancelled for Leiester and weren't relocated and there will be a very small number with a Fulha, credit who don't have all homes, but it's negligble you'd think.

You can then deduct 1-2000 from that figure as both West Ham and Fulham went to all members, meaning  not everyone who went to Leicester then went to West Ham and Fulham, so very crudely the number is probably around 39,000.

From that figure you can then deduct seasonal hospitality, corporate etc and I reckon judging on previous years you end up with something liek 28-29,000 who will enter the ballot.

Allocation of tickets is 32,196 of which 74% went to the general supporter allocation in 2022, assume that has gone down now with the additioanl hospo in the new stand so at a guess say 71% = 23,181.12 for general supporters and deduct from that the 2701 Fulham allocation = 20,480.12.

20,480.12 / 29,000 ballot entries = 0.71 % chance.

I appreciate the above is very crude and I am guessing particularly about the corporate/hospitalty allocations, I would imagine someone will be able to add to that with more specific numbers but the main point is that it was 1 in 1.6 last time and due to the fact that we had a reduced capacity vs Leicester (and most with cancelled tickets will have been reallocated and therefore there aren't loads who didn't go that still go the credit,) and the fact our highest away allocation (Fulham) is about half of what it was in 2022 (Arsenal,) I reckon the odds will be marginally better, but willing (not happy) to be proven wrong on that by someone with more knowledge.

Jordellsu

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup
Reply #2727 on: Today at 11:53:45 am
Think Horizon are running the ballot.
Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup
Reply #2728 on: Today at 11:54:46 am
Quote from: Jordellsu on Today at 11:53:45 am
Think Horizon are running the ballot.

Given our TO i'm surprised its not Fujitsu.
Hij

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: League Cup
Reply #2729 on: Today at 12:00:44 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:54:46 am
Given our TO i'm surprised its not Fujitsu.
:lmao

We don't get a ticket, but we owe them a second time for all the tickets we've bought under Jurgen Klopp.
Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.

lfcrule6times

  
  
  
Re: League Cup
Reply #2730 on: Today at 02:00:32 pm
All done. Was unsuccessful 2 years ago yet got 1 in the ballot for Paris. Will happily take the same should we get to Dublin.
ScubaSteve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup
Reply #2731 on: Today at 02:39:18 pm
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Today at 02:00:32 pm
All done. Was unsuccessful 2 years ago yet got 1 in the ballot for Paris. Will happily take the same should we get to Dublin.

Yeah same here. Missed out on both domestics but went to Paris.

Shame if you miss out on one though, they cant stick you as a priority for the next one haha. Got the Man City semi final and it didnt count for anythingalbeit a great day
RebeccaLFC

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup
Reply #2732 on: Today at 02:49:07 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 02:39:18 pm
Yeah same here. Missed out on both domestics but went to Paris.

Shame if you miss out on one though, they cant stick you as a priority for the next one haha. Got the Man City semi final and it didnt count for anythingalbeit a great day

That is right isn't it, was having this discussion yesterday at the match the SF at Wembley doesn't count toward the final? (rightly so like, cause it is just a ballot of luck).
stoz

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup
Reply #2733 on: Today at 02:54:07 pm
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 02:49:07 pm
That is right isn't it, was having this discussion yesterday at the match the SF at Wembley doesn't count toward the final? (rightly so like, cause it is just a ballot of luck).
The reason it didn't count last year, was because of the train strike.

But yeah, if they did count it then it's a double-jeopardy, which would seem very unfair.
ScubaSteve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup
Reply #2734 on: Today at 02:54:58 pm
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 02:49:07 pm
That is right isn't it, was having this discussion yesterday at the match the SF at Wembley doesn't count toward the final? (rightly so like, cause it is just a ballot of luck).

Yeah its fair enough.

Remember a train strike being on the same day of the SF and the club had to put a load of coaches on to get there. Was gutted when I didnt get the final after that day

Need a bit of luck if only homes for the season count
RebeccaLFC

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup
Reply #2735 on: Today at 03:04:29 pm
Quote from: stoz on Today at 02:54:07 pm
The reason it didn't count last year, was because of the train strike.

But yeah, if they did count it then it's a double-jeopardy, which would seem very unfair.

Oh I thought it was the case for all the SF's at Wembley!
30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup
Reply #2736 on: Today at 03:20:03 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:53:00 am
At a very crude guess:

Lowest attendance - Leicester home - 49,732
Highest away team allocation - West Ham - 6,000
Highest away match allocation - Fulham away - 2701

49,732 - 6,000 - 2701 = 41,031  which is the maximum number of people that can be on 3 credits - the actual figure will be slightly higher as there will be some (not many) who had AUR ACS tickets cancelled for Leiester and weren't relocated and there will be a very small number with a Fulha, credit who don't have all homes, but it's negligble you'd think.

You can then deduct 1-2000 from that figure as both West Ham and Fulham went to all members, meaning  not everyone who went to Leicester then went to West Ham and Fulham, so very crudely the number is probably around 39,000.

From that figure you can then deduct seasonal hospitality, corporate etc and I reckon judging on previous years you end up with something liek 28-29,000 who will enter the ballot.

Allocation of tickets is 32,196 of which 74% went to the general supporter allocation in 2022, assume that has gone down now with the additioanl hospo in the new stand so at a guess say 71% = 23,181.12 for general supporters and deduct from that the 2701 Fulham allocation = 20,480.12.

20,480.12 / 29,000 ballot entries = 0.71 % chance.

I appreciate the above is very crude and I am guessing particularly about the corporate/hospitalty allocations, I would imagine someone will be able to add to that with more specific numbers but the main point is that it was 1 in 1.6 last time and due to the fact that we had a reduced capacity vs Leicester (and most with cancelled tickets will have been reallocated and therefore there aren't loads who didn't go that still go the credit,) and the fact our highest away allocation (Fulham) is about half of what it was in 2022 (Arsenal,) I reckon the odds will be marginally better, but willing (not happy) to be proven wrong on that by someone with more knowledge.

Some things to note which haven't been considered into your calculations properly

  • Leicester cancelled ACS & STH seats in ARU got given a credit anyway regardless of attendance, realistically you have to use West Ham
  • Your 'new' hospo' figure allows for approx 750 new seasonal hospo holders, not the 1,800 ish that actually exist
  • The club has signed new partnerships with sponsors etc since 2022, which no doubt includes tickets
  • 2022 was a creditless season where people didn't bother buying some games if they weren't going to go etc


So in summary
  • Lower allocation from EFL
  • More taken off for corporate hospo
  • Less taken from away ladder fans
  • More entrants due to away ladder fans
  • More entrants due to expansion with ticket holders in ARU given a credit anyway..

My personal guess is 1 in 1.8, might be 1 in 1.7
Will certainly be worse odds than 2022

I wish I could be one of those people who view it as 50/50 - you get one or you don't
Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup
Reply #2737 on: Today at 03:45:29 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:20:03 pm
Some things to note which haven't been considered into your calculations properly

  • Leicester cancelled ACS & STH seats in ARU got given a credit anyway regardless of attendance, realistically you have to use West Ham
  • Your 'new' hospo' figure allows for approx 750 new seasonal hospo holders, not the 1,800 ish that actually exist
  • The club has signed new partnerships with sponsors etc since 2022, which no doubt includes tickets
  • 2022 was a creditless season where people didn't bother buying some games if they weren't going to go etc


So in summary
  • Lower allocation from EFL
  • More taken off for corporate hospo
  • Less taken from away ladder fans
  • More entrants due to away ladder fans
  • More entrants due to expansion with ticket holders in ARU given a credit anyway..

My personal guess is 1 in 1.8, might be 1 in 1.7
Will certainly be worse odds than 2022

I wish I could be one of those people who view it as 50/50 - you get one or you don't

On the Leicester match point - you only got a credit without having got a ticket if you had an ACS ticket in the UAR which was cancelled and they couldnt reallocate - you then would have had the opportunity to purchase in the all members sale if you wanted to (which was easy to get a ticket).

There will obviously be some that have had their ticket cancelled and got the credit but I would imagine that the vast majority of people who had cancelled tickets will have ended up with a ticket in their name on way or another.

On the corporate point it was just a total guess so Im sure youre right. ;D
30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup
Reply #2738 on: Today at 03:47:08 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:45:29 pm
On the Leicester match point - you only got a credit without having got a ticket if you had an ACS ticket in the UAR which was cancelled and they couldnt reallocate - you then would have had the opportunity to purchase in the all members sale if you wanted to (which was easy to get a ticket).

There will obviously be some that have had their ticket cancelled and got the credit but I would imagine that the vast majority of people who had cancelled tickets will have ended up with a ticket in their name on way or another.

On the corporate point it was just a total guess so Im sure youre right. ;D

I know an awful lot who just took the free hit on the free credit and didn't buy, guess west ham is conservative

Also will have a handful who bought hospo for leicester then got standards for the next games
scouser102002

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup
Reply #2739 on: Today at 03:51:25 pm
Quote from: stoz on Today at 02:54:07 pm
The reason it didn't count last year, was because of the train strike.

But yeah, if they did count it then it's a double-jeopardy, which would seem very unfair.

They counted in 2012, the last time we were in the FA Cup final.

They should count for me, you've attended to the game.

Didn't think about the train strike issue though, I reckon they'll keep it though.
ScubaSteve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup
Reply #2740 on: Today at 03:55:33 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 03:51:25 pm
They counted in 2012, the last time we were in the FA Cup final.

They should count for me, you've attended to the game.

Didn't think about the train strike issue though, I reckon they'll keep it though.

It was worse then for us members as STHs got first dibs and were all guarenteed
RedPat

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup
Reply #2741 on: Today at 05:33:41 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:53:00 am
At a very crude guess:

Lowest attendance - Leicester home - 49,732
Highest away team allocation - West Ham - 6,000
Highest away match allocation - Fulham away - 2701

49,732 - 6,000 - 2701 = 41,031  which is the maximum number of people that can be on 3 credits - the actual figure will be slightly higher as there will be some (not many) who had AUR ACS tickets cancelled for Leiester and weren't relocated and there will be a very small number with a Fulha, credit who don't have all homes, but it's negligble you'd think.

You can then deduct 1-2000 from that figure as both West Ham and Fulham went to all members, meaning  not everyone who went to Leicester then went to West Ham and Fulham, so very crudely the number is probably around 39,000.

From that figure you can then deduct seasonal hospitality, corporate etc and I reckon judging on previous years you end up with something liek 28-29,000 who will enter the ballot.

Allocation of tickets is 32,196 of which 74% went to the general supporter allocation in 2022, assume that has gone down now with the additioanl hospo in the new stand so at a guess say 71% = 23,181.12 for general supporters and deduct from that the 2701 Fulham allocation = 20,480.12.

20,480.12 / 29,000 ballot entries = 0.71 % chance.

I appreciate the above is very crude and I am guessing particularly about the corporate/hospitalty allocations, I would imagine someone will be able to add to that with more specific numbers but the main point is that it was 1 in 1.6 last time and due to the fact that we had a reduced capacity vs Leicester (and most with cancelled tickets will have been reallocated and therefore there aren't loads who didn't go that still go the credit,) and the fact our highest away allocation (Fulham) is about half of what it was in 2022 (Arsenal,) I reckon the odds will be marginally better, but willing (not happy) to be proven wrong on that by someone with more knowledge.


I actually know 3 people who have Fulham away but dont have 3 homes.
Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup
Reply #2742 on: Today at 05:41:09 pm
Quote from: RedPat on Today at 05:33:41 pm
I actually know 3 people who have Fulham away but dont have 3 homes.

Yeah therell obviously be some but not enough to make a tangible difference to the odds.
30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup
Reply #2743 on: Today at 05:44:50 pm
Quote from: RedPat on Today at 05:33:41 pm
I actually know 3 people who have Fulham away but dont have 3 homes.

Yeah theres one of our lads with Fulham and Bournemouth away but didnt bother with any of the home games so he aint even in the ballot haha
