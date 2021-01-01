Usually go by car but have booked off peak train option just in case pending final ballot results etc as will affect which of us travel and method of travel.



Last train 21.19. Feels just about feasible with The inevitable ET and pens…



IF (aware there is some debate) it remains 4.30 KO, finishes 6.40 ish 90 mins. That’s no issues and you could probably comfortably fit watching a trophy lift in aswell



If it’s extra time and pens it’s leaving your seat 7.45 possibly if you bail … probably no time to hang around for a trophy lift?

Thoughts and experience from those who’ve got trains back from previous 4.30 Sunday finals?



All this assumes there is no train/tube strikes too …