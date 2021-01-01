« previous next »
Offline annieroadaggro

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2640 on: Today at 12:17:14 am »
If I qualify for a guaranteed ticket but waited to discover if someone was successful in the ballot in the hope of purchasing two tickets together, would the guaranteed one still be eligible once the ballot sales commence or will it not longer be eligible to get one?
Offline DougLFC94

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2641 on: Today at 12:42:12 am »
Quote from: annieroadaggro on Today at 12:17:14 am
If I qualify for a guaranteed ticket but waited to discover if someone was successful in the ballot in the hope of purchasing two tickets together, would the guaranteed one still be eligible once the ballot sales commence or will it not longer be eligible to get one?
No
Offline lego

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2642 on: Today at 08:23:06 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 06:40:00 pm
No later than 3pm apparently.

There's a premier league game at 130.

Sky probably don't want them to overlap

They might put the final at 130and the league game at 430.

That would allow time for possible extra time, penalties, etc without any overlap
Offline Booze And Glory

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2643 on: Today at 08:23:14 am »
Quote from: annieroadaggro on Today at 12:17:14 am
If I qualify for a guaranteed ticket but waited to discover if someone was successful in the ballot in the hope of purchasing two tickets together, would the guaranteed one still be eligible once the ballot sales commence or will it not longer be eligible to get one?

You need to buy in your allocated sale, otherwise they wouldnt know how many tickets were left to
distribute in the ballot.
Online Craig S

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2644 on: Today at 08:31:42 am »
Quote from: lego on Today at 08:23:06 am
There's a premier league game at 130.

Sky probably don't want them to overlap

They might put the final at 130and the league game at 430.

That would allow time for possible extra time, penalties, etc without any overlap

That would be even worse & fuck over even more supporters. Imagine being a wolves or sheff united supporter and booked advance trains.
"Sorry, have to move it now, despite there being absolutely no caveat on the game when the fixture was announced."

As supporters, of all teams, we accept being treated with utter fucking contempt
Offline claresy2005

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2645 on: Today at 08:56:29 am »
Usually go by car but have booked off peak train option just in case pending final ballot results etc as will affect which of us travel and method of travel.

Last train 21.19. Feels just about feasible with The inevitable ET and pens…

IF (aware there is some debate) it remains 4.30 KO, finishes 6.40 ish 90 mins. That’s no issues and you could probably comfortably fit watching a trophy lift in aswell

If it’s extra time and pens it’s leaving your seat 7.45 possibly if you bail … probably no time to hang around for a trophy lift?
 Thoughts and experience from those who’ve got trains back from previous 4.30 Sunday finals?

All this assumes there is no train/tube strikes too …
Offline upthereds1993

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2646 on: Today at 09:10:14 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 07:41:11 pm
That section will be sold out by the time he gets in. Id do the opposite, take the upper tier as theyll be whats left to buy for him if successful

Im hoping they off the expensive tickets to the PRHs. If they want better seats and theyve gone the games, they hold off in that sale


Think there may be a few more choosing the upper over the lower this time around due to them bumping the lower tickets up to £97. A good £50 / £60 difference between the two tiers
Offline ripsaw19

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2647 on: Today at 09:13:20 am »
Quote from: claresy2005 on Today at 08:56:29 am
Usually go by car but have booked off peak train option just in case pending final ballot results etc as will affect which of us travel and method of travel.

Last train 21.19. Feels just about feasible with The inevitable ET and pens

IF (aware there is some debate) it remains 4.30 KO, finishes 6.40 ish 90 mins. Thats no issues and you could probably comfortably fit watching a trophy lift in aswell

If its extra time and pens its leaving your seat 7.45 possibly if you bail  probably no time to hang around for a trophy lift?
 Thoughts and experience from those whove got trains back from previous 4.30 Sunday finals?

All this assumes there is no train/tube strikes too 

I had this issue for the 2022 League Cup final. Managed to stay and watch the trophy lift, but as soon as Hendo had lifted it, I had to leave. Made it to Euston just in time for the train, but it was tight. My train was at 2050 hrs.
Offline G a r y

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2648 on: Today at 10:07:25 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 07:34:38 pm
Will he be able to enter the ballot by himself as a junior? Think he can as its not Anfield but worth checking that before you get yours.
What is the age limit to purchase a junior ticket?

A junior is classed as being 16 years and under.

Children aged 13 years and under must be accompanied by an adult.                           

Children (under the age of 2) will not be permitted into the stadium.
Offline 30fiver

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2649 on: Today at 10:09:47 am »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 10:07:25 am
What is the age limit to purchase a junior ticket?

A junior is classed as being 16 years and under.

Children aged 13 years and under must be accompanied by an adult.                           

Children (under the age of 2) will not be permitted into the stadium.

It says YA are 17-21 so would make an assumption kids are 16 and under
Offline G a r y

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2650 on: Today at 10:11:05 am »
Anyone remember the number of people you can go in the ballot with? I seem to remember it being 6 or maybe 8

Ta
Online Jm55

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2651 on: Today at 10:16:55 am »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 10:11:05 am
Anyone remember the number of people you can go in the ballot with? I seem to remember it being 6 or maybe 8

Ta

Its 8.

Just had the email there telling me Im eligible to register.

https://legacy.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/carabao-cup-2024?dm_i=6UIF,M302,20F5KX,2VTGN,1
Offline G a r y

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2652 on: Today at 10:19:36 am »
Yeah me too, nice one. Didn't see the info on the numbers for the group entry, so ta
Offline scouser102002

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2653 on: Today at 10:22:23 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 07:58:41 pm
Yeah 100%

I dont mind missing out in another ballot providing that they go to the fans who attended all the games. With this impacting both STHs and members it would be a step up for them to introduce something that makes sense to us but a bold move for them to make.

I think if its NFC it might stop some (not all) from passing on as its far easier to do with paper tickets.

It's a million times easier to pass on with NFC. Just forward the email.

Don't even need to get out of bed.
Offline Hij

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2654 on: Today at 10:23:20 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 08:23:27 pm
Yeah I'll be honest I bought the tickets and didn't go cuz I knew I wouldn't have to. Until they make it like league games loads of people will do that.
Yeah fair enough, don't begrudge you doing that at all mate, we all operate in how the system works.
Online Jm55

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2655 on: Today at 10:23:58 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 10:22:23 am
It's a million times easier to pass on with NFC. Just forward the email.

Don't even need to get out of bed.

I think the point is that for home game NFC you can check who is scanning in a its attributed to the membership - if the ticket gets forwarded you lose the right to enter the ballot.
Offline anitrella

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2656 on: Today at 10:25:44 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 10:22:23 am
It's a million times easier to pass on with NFC. Just forward the email.

Don't even need to get out of bed.
so it'll be a generic NFC, not the NFC which you use every match getting into Anfield?
Offline VVM

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2657 on: Today at 10:29:02 am »
Quote from: ripsaw19 on Today at 09:13:20 am
I had this issue for the 2022 League Cup final. Managed to stay and watch the trophy lift, but as soon as Hendo had lifted it, I had to leave. Made it to Euston just in time for the train, but it was tight. My train was at 2050 hrs.

FA cup final I had to get a megabus home, never again. Will stay over this time if I get a ticket.
Offline scouser102002

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2658 on: Today at 10:30:20 am »
Quote from: pablob12 on Yesterday at 10:13:57 pm
Ok. So I then open email on my lads phone and it will
Update his general NFC pass?

That sounds like a simple way for people to bypass NFCs and forward tickets on. Which is more open than allowing you to send to friends and family.



No. It will be a completely separate pass in your wallet.
Offline scouser102002

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2659 on: Today at 10:36:27 am »
Quote from: anitrella on Today at 10:25:44 am
so it'll be a generic NFC, not the NFC which you use every match getting into Anfield?

I would imagine so yes, it's at Wembley stadium so LFC's membership card isn't going to work in that stadium.

Although I could be completely wrong about that, I haven't been to any of the away league games that have been NFC

Offline includo

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2660 on: Today at 12:12:00 pm »
Did everyone get an email saying they can enter ballot? I did but my Mrs didnt but we both have all homes
Online ScubaSteve

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2661 on: Today at 12:14:47 pm »
Quote from: includo on Today at 12:12:00 pm
Did everyone get an email saying they can enter ballot? I did but my Mrs didnt but we both have all homes

Check the junk mail
Offline includo

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2662 on: Today at 12:22:35 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 12:14:47 pm
Check the junk mail

Nope, nothing. Hopefully a bug! Worrying tho
Online ABJ

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2663 on: Today at 12:44:17 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 10:36:27 am
I would imagine so yes, it's at Wembley stadium so LFC's membership card isn't going to work in that stadium.

Although I could be completely wrong about that, I haven't been to any of the away league games that have been NFC
Have done it 3 times this season already. As far as I know, Fortress GB have the contract with the PL (I could be wrong though) so probably only a matter of time until everyones personal LFC pass will have to be used at every domestic ground.
Offline adzogolonzo

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2664 on: Today at 01:17:19 pm »
NFC system is seriously flawed.  So easy to pass on tickets.  People had a work around inside 30 minutes of them switching
Offline swoopy

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2665 on: Today at 01:28:03 pm »
Quote from: adzogolonzo on Today at 01:17:19 pm
NFC system is seriously flawed.  So easy to pass on tickets.  People had a work around inside 30 minutes of them switching

It's more difficult if every club had the same system and it was uploaded to your own pass, rather than being able to forward the email on to others.
Again, won't stop it with burner phones around, but make it harder.
Online Jack Sambrook

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2666 on: Today at 02:10:43 pm »
Quote from: includo on Today at 12:12:00 pm
Did everyone get an email saying they can enter ballot? I did but my Mrs didnt but we both have all homes
Expecting 2 emails only received the 1 so far
Online willss

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2667 on: Today at 04:05:29 pm »
Been on to the ticket office through lfc help. Apparently a junior cannot enter the ballot on their own.  Therefore as someone who is in the second sale I can only sit with my lad officially is to drop into the ballot and hope we are successful.
Offline Schmarn

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2668 on: Today at 05:09:52 pm »
Quote from: willss on Today at 04:05:29 pm
Been on to the ticket office through lfc help. Apparently a junior cannot enter the ballot on their own.  Therefore as someone who is in the second sale I can only sit with my lad officially is to drop into the ballot and hope we are successful.

I wondered if that might be the case though its not unknown for the TO not to actually know. You can check on Monday to see if it allows you to enter him by himself. For home games you would usually get an error message if you tried to enter a junior by himself but if that doesnt happen on Monday, maybe go for it.
Online Jm55

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2669 on: Today at 05:19:05 pm »
Quote from: willss on Today at 04:05:29 pm
Been on to the ticket office through lfc help. Apparently a junior cannot enter the ballot on their own.  Therefore as someone who is in the second sale I can only sit with my lad officially is to drop into the ballot and hope we are successful.

Thats fucking ridiculous.

You should be able to buy one ticket then enter your son in the ballot - not as if theres any chance that he ends up with one and you dont (which would be more understandable).
Online Craig S

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2670 on: Today at 05:22:48 pm »
Quote from: willss on Today at 04:05:29 pm
Been on to the ticket office through lfc help. Apparently a junior cannot enter the ballot on their own.  Therefore as someone who is in the second sale I can only sit with my lad officially is to drop into the ballot and hope we are successful.

Do you know anyone else he is linked to in the ballot? If not, do you know anyone with a ST in the ballot that can still link?

Failing that, if you want to, send me a PM and I can link him from my ST. I am in the ballot myself and I will apply alongside him so its adult/child combo.
Online willss

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2671 on: Today at 05:29:39 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 05:22:48 pm
Do you know anyone else he is linked to in the ballot? If not, do you know anyone with a ST in the ballot that can still link?

Failing that, if you want to, send me a PM and I can link him from my ST. I am in the ballot myself and I will apply alongside him so its adult/child combo.
What a great gesture, thanks a lot.  However, Ive contacted someone on his f&f who is going to add him to their ballot registration.  One of the key reasons for putting this on here is that I thought there may be others on here assuming they could enter the ballot on their own. Also said that as a junior I could enter them as an adult either.
Online willss

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2672 on: Today at 05:32:06 pm »
Then if they are successful they can only buy in a max group of three.  Another rule I did know about but defies reasonable logic
Offline Schmarn

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2673 on: Today at 05:36:51 pm »
Quote from: willss on Today at 05:29:39 pm
Also said that as a junior I could enter them as an adult either.

Not sure what you mean here. Are you saying you can enter him as an adult or you cant?
Online Craig S

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2674 on: Today at 05:39:20 pm »
Quote from: willss on Today at 05:29:39 pm
What a great gesture, thanks a lot.  However, Ive contacted someone on his f&f who is going to add him to their ballot registration.  One of the key reasons for putting this on here is that I thought there may be others on here assuming they could enter the ballot on their own. Also said that as a junior I could enter them as an adult either.

Glad you have some way of getting him registered. Good luck
