Were they not automatically relocated? Seem to recall seeing moaning about being moved to the back row of the upper main
In 2019 there was mention of 1,500 Priority Rights Holders, not sure if that has reduced further or not.
It has reduced a lot further since the fan update, prior to the fan update it was around 12-1300they took about 500 off from the fan update.which makes little difference in the grand scheme of things when there's an extra 2700-3000 hospitality in the Upper Anny
They haven't added anywhere near that many hospitality to the pot.
Have LFC put the Wembley seat plan anywhere online?
That stadium graphic above - what's this 'standing area' in blue category.....don't remember that last time ?
Not a clue and pretty sure there was only 4 categories the last time we played there.. notice the seats I had back in 2012 which was very cheap are now in a much higher category bracket
Yeah I'm sure I paid about £40 for one of the front rows in the lower before, now they're £76!
867 seats each, they introduced it for last season final.
I assume the rest of the lower will still be standing anyway?!
Yeah that'd be a decent shout, you keep the credits if you move them on in the cups, but Wembley is only for those who scanned at all 3 home games.Not that I'd begrudge him but there will be a guy in our whatsapp who decided for each game he couldn't make it and he could go to Wembley, while my lucks out, whereas I did the whole half day either side, travel from a similar area and will have the same chance as him. Doesn't seem fair in that sense. And I wouldn't mind missing out to people who also attended all 3 as it'd be fair enough, but random people just joining the auto cup and just chancing their arm on a 50% chance of a ticket is nonsense when we can track who is scanning cards or not.You'd get into the arguments over someone missing one game, even then if you made it a minimum of 2 it'd get rid of loads who didn't scan for any.
Will both ends have a pic and mix stall? might have to go in with the Chelsea lot if ours doesn't have one
So those middle seats that are gone for league games for the time being, approx 2600, aren't all guaranteed?
1 in 2 chance in the ballot?
c*nts moving the game to an earlier time according to the Mail. Met fearful of fan trouble.
what time?
Surely thats better, if true?
