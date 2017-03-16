« previous next »
League Cup

pl_kop_1969

Re: League Cup
Reply #2560 on: Today at 02:50:03 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 11:59:22 am
Were they not automatically relocated? Seem to recall seeing moaning about being moved to the back row of the upper main
No automatic relocation for the Leicester game. They held an early sale for those that had tickets cancelled where it was pretty easy to buy one. I bought in the upper main as obviously that was where most seats were available. People might have moaned that they had a good spec in the Anfield Road End and had to buy a more expensive ticket in the Main?
bignred84

Re: League Cup
Reply #2561 on: Today at 02:52:01 pm
Quote from: KingKenny on Today at 02:25:50 pm
In 2019 there was mention of 1,500 Priority Rights Holders, not sure if that has reduced further or not.

It has reduced a lot further since the fan update, prior to the fan update it was around 12-1300

they took about 500 off from the fan update.

which makes little difference in the grand scheme of things when there's an extra 2700-3000 hospitality in the Upper Anny
redgriffin73

Re: League Cup
Reply #2562 on: Today at 02:53:52 pm
Just to confirm in case I'm blindly glossing over a vital sentence, if you're in the second sale (4 credits), you don't need to do anything like register interest, the club just sends us all the unique link?
sonofkenny

Re: League Cup
Reply #2563 on: Today at 02:59:37 pm
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 02:52:01 pm
It has reduced a lot further since the fan update, prior to the fan update it was around 12-1300

they took about 500 off from the fan update.

which makes little difference in the grand scheme of things when there's an extra 2700-3000 hospitality in the Upper Anny

They haven't added anywhere near that many hospitality to the pot.
Hij

Re: League Cup
Reply #2564 on: Today at 03:01:20 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:59:37 pm
They haven't added anywhere near that many hospitality to the pot.

So those middle seats that are gone for league games for the time being, approx 2600, aren't all guaranteed?
redgriffin73

Re: League Cup
Reply #2565 on: Today at 03:01:36 pm
Have LFC put the Wembley seat plan anywhere online?
VVM

Re: League Cup
Reply #2566 on: Today at 03:13:15 pm
Do the extra anny road hospitality get access to this already? Don't know how it works but they can't have gone to a game yet with it not open, have they paid for the hospitality yet?
bignred84

Re: League Cup
Reply #2567 on: Today at 03:18:34 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:01:36 pm
Have LFC put the Wembley seat plan anywhere online?

we are the East End, Opposite to last time against Chelsea  (108-115

https://www.wembleystadium.com/plan-your-visit/stadium-guide/view-from-your-seat
tasmichkata

Re: League Cup
Reply #2568 on: Today at 03:18:40 pm
Danny Boys Dad

Re: League Cup
Reply #2569 on: Today at 04:13:16 pm
Will both ends have a pic and mix stall? might have to go in with the Chelsea lot if ours doesn't have one
Thepooloflife

Re: League Cup
Reply #2570 on: Today at 04:16:00 pm
That stadium graphic above - what's this 'standing area' in blue category.....don't remember that last time ?
anfieldpurch

Re: League Cup
Reply #2571 on: Today at 04:19:08 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 04:16:00 pm
That stadium graphic above - what's this 'standing area' in blue category.....don't remember that last time ?
Not a clue and pretty sure there was only 4 categories the last time we played there.. notice the seats I had back in 2012 which was very cheap are now in a much higher category bracket
redgriffin73

Re: League Cup
Reply #2572 on: Today at 04:22:43 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 04:19:08 pm
Not a clue and pretty sure there was only 4 categories the last time we played there.. notice the seats I had back in 2012 which was very cheap are now in a much higher category bracket

Yeah I'm sure I paid about £40 for one of the front rows in the lower before, now they're £76!
Thepooloflife

Re: League Cup
Reply #2573 on: Today at 04:26:28 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:22:43 pm
Yeah I'm sure I paid about £40 for one of the front rows in the lower before, now they're £76!
Yeah, the yellow front upper tier are much cheaper....decent speck there too.

Don't understand what this 'standing' section is - have they introduced rail-seating in that area now ?
Hij

Re: League Cup
Reply #2574 on: Today at 04:27:05 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:22:43 pm
Yeah I'm sure I paid about £40 for one of the front rows in the lower before, now they're £76!
I think it was the front section £40, £72 if you were a bit further back- as the extra elevation gave you a better view of the pitch than looking through bodies from down the front.
tasmichkata

Re: League Cup
Reply #2575 on: Today at 04:32:34 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 04:16:00 pm
That stadium graphic above - what's this 'standing area' in blue category.....don't remember that last time ?

867 seats each, they introduced it for last season final.
Danny Boys Dad

Re: League Cup
Reply #2576 on: Today at 04:34:02 pm
The Wembley Stadium page for the fixture https://www.wembleystadium.com/events/2024/Carabao-Cup-Final mentions using national express but no journeys showing for that date as yet.

Anyone use this before?
redgriffin73

Re: League Cup
Reply #2577 on: Today at 04:34:30 pm
Quote from: tasmichkata on Today at 04:32:34 pm
867 seats each, they introduced it for last season final.

I assume the rest of the lower will still be standing anyway?!
Thepooloflife

Re: League Cup
Reply #2578 on: Today at 04:35:15 pm
Quote from: tasmichkata on Today at 04:32:34 pm
867 seats each, they introduced it for last season final.
Ah, ok cheers mate.
tasmichkata

Re: League Cup
Reply #2579 on: Today at 04:36:00 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:34:30 pm
I assume the rest of the lower will still be standing anyway?!

ye course.
upthereds1993

Re: League Cup
Reply #2580 on: Today at 04:39:07 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:34:30 pm
I assume the rest of the lower will still be standing anyway?!

Upper should be all standing too. Was there for the three games in 2022 and we were stood up each time
tasmichkata

Re: League Cup
Reply #2581 on: Today at 04:49:28 pm
UP THE 1-ST ROW REDS  8)
Thepooloflife

Re: League Cup
Reply #2582 on: Today at 04:50:24 pm
Quote from: Hij on Today at 02:44:55 pm
Yeah that'd be a decent shout, you keep the credits if you move them on in the cups, but Wembley is only for those who scanned at all 3 home games.

Not that I'd begrudge him but there will be a guy in our whatsapp who decided for each game he couldn't make it and he could go to Wembley, while my lucks out, whereas I did the whole half day either side, travel from a similar area and will have the same chance as him. Doesn't seem fair in that sense. And I wouldn't mind missing out to people who also attended all 3 as it'd be fair enough, but random people just joining the auto cup and just chancing their arm on a 50% chance of a ticket is nonsense when we can track who is scanning cards or not.

You'd get into the arguments over someone missing one game, even then if you made it a minimum of 2 it'd get rid of loads who didn't scan for any.
Yep, agreed.
tasmichkata

Re: League Cup
Reply #2583 on: Today at 05:08:38 pm
And no more paper tickets as well.
anfieldash

Re: League Cup
Reply #2584 on: Today at 05:32:49 pm
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Today at 04:13:16 pm
Will both ends have a pic and mix stall? might have to go in with the Chelsea lot if ours doesn't have one


Unbelievable they had that, but entertaining 😁
30fiver

Re: League Cup
Reply #2585 on: Today at 05:47:49 pm
Quote from: Hij on Today at 03:01:20 pm
So those middle seats that are gone for league games for the time being, approx 2600, aren't all guaranteed?

No because they're not all season ticket holders - some are going to be sold by the club on a game by game basis

Probably more like 1800 ish
nayia2002

Re: League Cup
Reply #2586 on: Today at 06:22:39 pm
1 in 2 chance in the ballot?
30fiver

Re: League Cup
Reply #2587 on: Today at 06:30:57 pm
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 06:22:39 pm
1 in 2 chance in the ballot?

I think 1 in 1.8 personally
DangerScouse

Re: League Cup
Reply #2588 on: Today at 06:33:20 pm
c*nts moving the game to an earlier time according to the Mail. Met fearful of fan trouble.
scouser102002

Re: League Cup
Reply #2589 on: Today at 06:36:23 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 06:33:20 pm
c*nts moving the game to an earlier time according to the Mail. Met fearful of fan trouble.

If only there were two recent finals between the same opposition that they could refer to
30fiver

Re: League Cup
Reply #2590 on: Today at 06:36:36 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 06:33:20 pm
c*nts moving the game to an earlier time according to the Mail. Met fearful of fan trouble.

Good, back in bed sooner
anitrella

Re: League Cup
Reply #2591 on: Today at 06:37:00 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 06:33:20 pm
c*nts moving the game to an earlier time according to the Mail. Met fearful of fan trouble.
what time?
Jm55

Re: League Cup
Reply #2592 on: Today at 06:40:00 pm
Quote from: anitrella on Today at 06:37:00 pm
what time?

No later than 3pm apparently.
scouser102002

Re: League Cup
Reply #2593 on: Today at 06:52:19 pm
3pm would be sound. Don't really want any earlier
SingFongFC

Re: League Cup
Reply #2594 on: Today at 06:52:19 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 06:33:20 pm
c*nts moving the game to an earlier time according to the Mail. Met fearful of fan trouble.

Surely thats better, if true?
DangerScouse

Re: League Cup
Reply #2595 on: Today at 06:53:56 pm
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 06:52:19 pm
Surely thats better, if true?

Depends on the time? And ridiculous that they'll happily move games on police instruction but not when fans are completely shafted.
