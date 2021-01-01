« previous next »
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2480 on: Yesterday at 11:37:40 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 11:29:24 pm
Most of it is wrong.
1st not all Fulham away will have all homes.
2nd Leicester was reduced but auto cuo from summer kept credits so not reduced at all.
3rd The club takes 26% of the allocation first

What about Bournemouth away
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2481 on: Yesterday at 11:39:17 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 11:37:40 pm
What about Bournemouth away

Everyone who had that will be accounted for in the 2,700 odd that had tonight
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2482 on: Yesterday at 11:42:46 pm »
Ah well fair enough what do we think then maybe 50% chance then considering mistakes haha
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2483 on: Yesterday at 11:42:49 pm »
Ok, but if we use his post format and operate at the stadium being full capacity, everyone who can possibly have all 3 having all 3, and everyone who got Fulham having all the homes, to war game the worst case scenario odds?

West Ham attendance: 57,332
Less West Ham away supporters 6,000 is a maximum 3 credits of 51,332.

Based on Chelsea allocation of 31,939 less corporate bods at similar 27% is 23,634 tickets available to fans*

2701 guaranteed due to Fulham takes the qualifying supporters down to 48,631 and the tickets available to 20,933.

So 20,933 tickets for a maximum of 48,631 applicants.

1 in 2.32 at absolute worst?

*I am assuming that the corporate seats who couldn't get into Anfield will be allocated from the 27% of tickets.

Odds will improve for a variety of factors such as all away credits but no homes for some, people not having all three, people forgetting to register, people baulking at the price, people electing not to go (no matter how small some of those categories will be, there should at least be a handful minimum in all of them considering the thousands of people involved).

I think the expectation that it comes out at 1 in 2 won't be far off, obviously we all love speculating but we'll know when we know.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2484 on: Yesterday at 11:43:09 pm »
Quote from: ben9011 on Yesterday at 11:12:12 pm
Leicester attendance 49,732

Leicester away allocation
2247

47,495 home fans left eligible

Based on chelsea allocation 31,939 allocation

2701 guaranteed due to fulham cred

44794 remaining after away

29 238 remaining for all

65% chance

Someone tell me if my maths is wrong😂

Then there's those with the hospo season tickets who can just take a final ticket.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2485 on: Today at 12:07:49 am »
Given the time and I'm in the car, I'll read properly tomorrow on works time and do the numbers

Don't forget, now there's 2000 ish new hospo holders in Annie road they're all also guaranteed Wembley tickets, so take them out of what's available in the ballot...
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2486 on: Today at 12:17:27 am »
https://x.com/JakeJ_1/status/1750283168601555239?t=zKeMr9imHOYucGS0nYhQMA&s=08

As much as I laughed at this, I'm in the ballot and know damn well I'll miss out 🤣
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2487 on: Today at 12:40:23 am »
Looks like we've got the fahckin' East end this time
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2488 on: Today at 01:13:04 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:40:23 am
Looks like we've got the fahckin' East end this time

Thought Chelsea have east
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2489 on: Today at 01:19:44 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:13:04 am
Thought Chelsea have east
From Chelsea FC:
We will receive 31,939 tickets for the League Cup final played at Wembley Stadium against either Liverpool or Fulham on Sunday 25 February, having booked our place with a 6-2 aggregate win over Middlesbrough in tonight's semi-final second leg at Stamford Bridge.

We have been allocated the west side of Wembley Stadium.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2490 on: Today at 02:08:12 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:19:44 am
From Chelsea FC:
We will receive 31,939 tickets for the League Cup final played at Wembley Stadium against either Liverpool or Fulham on Sunday 25 February, having booked our place with a 6-2 aggregate win over Middlesbrough in tonight's semi-final second leg at Stamford Bridge.

We have been allocated the west side of Wembley Stadium.

Thanks, I'm half asleep here haha, must have had east in my head because its what we've got rather than they've got
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2491 on: Today at 03:00:03 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:40:23 am
Looks like we've got the fahckin' East end this time
Correct, opposite to all 3 trips in 2022.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2492 on: Today at 05:14:24 am »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 11:29:24 pm
Most of it is wrong.
1st not all Fulham away will have all homes.
2nd Leicester was reduced but auto cuo from summer kept credits so not reduced at all.
3rd The club takes 26% of the allocation first

And don't forget the priority rights who get first dips.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2493 on: Today at 08:01:20 am »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 11:29:24 pm
Most of it is wrong.
1st not all Fulham away will have all homes.
2nd Leicester was reduced but auto cuo from summer kept credits so not reduced at all.
3rd The club takes 26% of the allocation first

Some of those cancelled in the ARU for Leicester bought in other areas of the ground so not all the cancelled are extra credits that need to be allowed for. Unless you get 2 credits, one for the cancelled seat and one for the one you bought. Which would suit me as it would bump me onto 4 credits :-)
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2494 on: Today at 08:46:44 am »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Yesterday at 05:34:11 pm
Whats interesting is that Chelsea have their ticket details up less than 24 hours after getting through

If we get through no doubt well still be waiting 2 weeks later!

Of course we will.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2495 on: Today at 08:54:19 am »
Anybody know whether the final will be NFC or paper tickets?
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2496 on: Today at 09:04:25 am »
Already hundreds of tickets for sale on that livefootball tickets, nice low price of £600 - £3000
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2497 on: Today at 09:12:31 am »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 09:04:25 am
Already hundreds of tickets for sale on that livefootball tickets, nice low price of £600 - £3000

Was going to ask what happens with the near 30,000 seats not allocated to the clubs, but that probably answers the question.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2498 on: Today at 09:19:51 am »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 09:12:31 am
Was going to ask what happens with the near 30,000 seats not allocated to the clubs, but that probably answers the question.

Dont forget the 10,000 taken up by the City flag
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2499 on: Today at 09:23:00 am »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 09:12:31 am
Was going to ask what happens with the near 30,000 seats not allocated to the clubs, but that probably answers the question.

Corporate sponsors and every football league cup gets some tickets in the neutral section.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2500 on: Today at 09:35:41 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:23:00 am
Corporate sponsors and every football league cup gets some tickets in the neutral section.

yeah. mate bought a ticket off the son of a club director of some lower league team last time. seemed to be a regular money spinner for him lol
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2501 on: Today at 09:52:15 am »
It is mad how 30,000 tickets are skimmed off the top before the fans of the finalists get a sniff. Thats essentially a stadiums worth of tickets gone before we start having to do the ballot maths! What good does it do having tickets made available to Shrewsbury Town?!? I wouldnt want any tickets made available to us for the league two playoff final!
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2502 on: Today at 10:08:05 am »

Most neutral tickets are touted. Just take a look at the pictures of the stadium and there is a perfect split of colours at the halfway line. Much the same for the FA cup where the corporates get even more.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2503 on: Today at 10:19:28 am »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Yesterday at 05:34:11 pm
Whats interesting is that Chelsea have their ticket details up less than 24 hours after getting through

If we get through no doubt well still be waiting 2 weeks later!

They had it up within 30 mins of full time

Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 08:46:44 am
Of course we will.

Hopefully today/tomorrow :)
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2504 on: Today at 10:20:30 am »
I'm looking forward to seeing service station game round 2 on twitter
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2505 on: Today at 10:20:55 am »
Seems like every club who enter the competition are given 12 tickets. 92 clubs so there's 1104 tickets gone for no reason straight away.

Almost all just keep them for directors but interestingly Exeter give a few out to fans https://www.exetercityfc.co.uk/news/2023/february/carabao-tickets/
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2506 on: Today at 10:25:04 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:20:30 am
I'm looking forward to seeing service station game round 2 on twitter
🐐
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2507 on: Today at 10:25:07 am »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 10:20:55 am
Seems like every club who enter the competition are given 12 tickets. 92 clubs so there's 1104 tickets gone for no reason straight away.

Almost all just keep them for directors but interestingly Exeter give a few out to fans https://www.exetercityfc.co.uk/news/2023/february/carabao-tickets/

Fair enough this one to be honest
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2508 on: Today at 10:58:53 am »
In 2022 it was details on the Friday after the semi final, ballot entry the following week (Monday to Thursday) with ballot results the Wednesday after that.

Following the same logic we're looking at 7th February.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2509 on: Today at 11:07:37 am »
Quote from: Tim on Today at 10:58:53 am
In 2022 it was details on the Friday after the semi final, ballot entry the following week (Monday to Thursday) with ballot results the Wednesday after that.

Following the same logic we're looking at 7th February.

Don't see why it has to be such a long, drawn-out process. Giving people four days to click a few buttons, then a further 6 day wait before we get the results. Probably sound as though I'm being a bit impatient but surely it can be done quicker. Especially when you factor in that they'll still have a waiting list to work through
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2510 on: Today at 11:08:40 am »
You've forgotten the ticket office IQ level is extraordinarily low
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2511 on: Today at 11:11:53 am »
Something to note. While there is no large increase in the category prices, you can see seats being re-designated as higher categories, e.g. see what happened to the lower tier.
2022: https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/article/carabao-cup-final-ticket-details-confirmed
2024: https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/article/carabao-cup-final-ticket-prices-confirmed

Re: League Cup
« Reply #2512 on: Today at 11:21:55 am »
I have all the homes and Fulham away so fingers crossed.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2513 on: Today at 11:23:46 am »
What is the reason the selling details can't be up straight after the game like Chelsea's were ? Surely they had all this planned out already.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2514 on: Today at 11:26:12 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:23:46 am
What is the reason the selling details can't be up straight after the game like Chelsea's were ? Surely they had all this planned out already.

We might be trying to get a few extra out of any neutral areas. Chelsea might have been happy with what they were given
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2515 on: Today at 11:26:12 am »
Quote from: Christy Phelan on Today at 11:21:55 am
I have all the homes and Fulham away so fingers crossed.

You'll be sorted, I'm near certain it'll be guaranteed for all those with 4 credits (e.g. the 3 homes & min 1 away), or a combo across home / away.

Those with 3 credits will be a ballot.
