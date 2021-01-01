Ok, but if we use his post format and operate at the stadium being full capacity, everyone who can possibly have all 3 having all 3, and everyone who got Fulham having all the homes, to war game the worst case scenario odds?



West Ham attendance: 57,332

Less West Ham away supporters 6,000 is a maximum 3 credits of 51,332.



Based on Chelsea allocation of 31,939 less corporate bods at similar 27% is 23,634 tickets available to fans*



2701 guaranteed due to Fulham takes the qualifying supporters down to 48,631 and the tickets available to 20,933.



So 20,933 tickets for a maximum of 48,631 applicants.



1 in 2.32 at absolute worst?



*I am assuming that the corporate seats who couldn't get into Anfield will be allocated from the 27% of tickets.



Odds will improve for a variety of factors such as all away credits but no homes for some, people not having all three, people forgetting to register, people baulking at the price, people electing not to go (no matter how small some of those categories will be, there should at least be a handful minimum in all of them considering the thousands of people involved).



I think the expectation that it comes out at 1 in 2 won't be far off, obviously we all love speculating but we'll know when we know.