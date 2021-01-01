« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Down

Author Topic: League Cup  (Read 171390 times)

Offline bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2480 on: Yesterday at 11:37:40 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 11:29:24 pm
Most of it is wrong.
1st not all Fulham away will have all homes.
2nd Leicester was reduced but auto cuo from summer kept credits so not reduced at all.
3rd The club takes 26% of the allocation first

What about Bournemouth away
Logged

Offline SingFongFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 631
  • L-I-V, E-R-P, Double O L, Liverpool FC
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2481 on: Yesterday at 11:39:17 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 11:37:40 pm
What about Bournemouth away

Everyone who had that will be accounted for in the 2,700 odd that had tonight
Logged

Offline ben9011

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 38
  • Ohh he wears the number twenty
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2482 on: Yesterday at 11:42:46 pm »
Ah well fair enough what do we think then maybe 50% chance then considering mistakes haha
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,920
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2483 on: Yesterday at 11:42:49 pm »
Ok, but if we use his post format and operate at the stadium being full capacity, everyone who can possibly have all 3 having all 3, and everyone who got Fulham having all the homes, to war game the worst case scenario odds?

West Ham attendance: 57,332
Less West Ham away supporters 6,000 is a maximum 3 credits of 51,332.

Based on Chelsea allocation of 31,939 less corporate bods at similar 27% is 23,634 tickets available to fans*

2701 guaranteed due to Fulham takes the qualifying supporters down to 48,631 and the tickets available to 20,933.

So 20,933 tickets for a maximum of 48,631 applicants.

1 in 2.32 at absolute worst?

*I am assuming that the corporate seats who couldn't get into Anfield will be allocated from the 27% of tickets.

Odds will improve for a variety of factors such as all away credits but no homes for some, people not having all three, people forgetting to register, people baulking at the price, people electing not to go (no matter how small some of those categories will be, there should at least be a handful minimum in all of them considering the thousands of people involved).

I think the expectation that it comes out at 1 in 2 won't be far off, obviously we all love speculating but we'll know when we know.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.

Offline SnowGoon

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 362
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2484 on: Yesterday at 11:43:09 pm »
Quote from: ben9011 on Yesterday at 11:12:12 pm
Leicester attendance 49,732

Leicester away allocation
2247

47,495 home fans left eligible

Based on chelsea allocation 31,939 allocation

2701 guaranteed due to fulham cred

44794 remaining after away

29 238 remaining for all

65% chance

Someone tell me if my maths is wrong😂

Then there's those with the hospo season tickets who can just take a final ticket.
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,196
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2485 on: Today at 12:07:49 am »
Given the time and I'm in the car, I'll read properly tomorrow on works time and do the numbers

Don't forget, now there's 2000 ish new hospo holders in Annie road they're all also guaranteed Wembley tickets, so take them out of what's available in the ballot...
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,196
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2486 on: Today at 12:17:27 am »
https://x.com/JakeJ_1/status/1750283168601555239?t=zKeMr9imHOYucGS0nYhQMA&s=08

As much as I laughed at this, I'm in the ballot and know damn well I'll miss out 🤣
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,993
  • Seis Veces
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2487 on: Today at 12:40:23 am »
Looks like we've got the fahckin' East end this time
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,196
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2488 on: Today at 01:13:04 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:40:23 am
Looks like we've got the fahckin' East end this time

Thought Chelsea have east
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,993
  • Seis Veces
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2489 on: Today at 01:19:44 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:13:04 am
Thought Chelsea have east
From Chelsea FC:
We will receive 31,939 tickets for the League Cup final played at Wembley Stadium against either Liverpool or Fulham on Sunday 25 February, having booked our place with a 6-2 aggregate win over Middlesbrough in tonight's semi-final second leg at Stamford Bridge.

We have been allocated the west side of Wembley Stadium.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,196
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2490 on: Today at 02:08:12 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:19:44 am
From Chelsea FC:
We will receive 31,939 tickets for the League Cup final played at Wembley Stadium against either Liverpool or Fulham on Sunday 25 February, having booked our place with a 6-2 aggregate win over Middlesbrough in tonight's semi-final second leg at Stamford Bridge.

We have been allocated the west side of Wembley Stadium.

Thanks, I'm half asleep here haha, must have had east in my head because its what we've got rather than they've got
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Up
« previous next »
 