I only have 1 on the LC away ladder in recent years, and foolishly forgot to get myself on auto-cup this year for LC as I knew I was away for fixture 1.



I'm expecting to be on 2 credits after the semi for this year.



Am I right in thinking that if we get the final they will do:



4 or more credits - guaranteed.

3 credits - ballot.



Anyone lower than 3 will have no chance for the final? Hoping that the 2 will stand me in good stead for auto-cup guaranteed for 24/25?