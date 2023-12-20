« previous next »
League Cup

Thomas

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 02:19:25 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 02:12:22 pm
Keep trying.

Just keep clicking the choose seats for me button and youll get one.

This worked thank you
Jm55

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 02:19:54 pm
Quote from: apassant77 on Yesterday at 02:18:41 pm
Still getting the not eligible but no ACS or West Ham tickets bought or forwarded

Its saying that because when you click the choose seats for me button, the available seat has been taken by someone else.

If you keep doing it youll get one, or at least I was able to minutes ago.
apassant77

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 02:24:27 pm
After about the 50th time trying lol. Sorted
Levitz

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 02:25:49 pm
Quote from: Thomas on Yesterday at 02:10:55 pm
They got hoovered up, in bang on time loads in every block in AU and everytime "seat not available"

this, all disappeared immediately
Djimigotamedal

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 02:26:53 pm
Quote from: Djimigotamedal on Yesterday at 01:50:18 pm
Yeah been on chat for over an hour and currently 41 in the queue

Got through on live chat and they sorted it. Really impressed
Levitz

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 02:27:27 pm
AU3 has seats but when you click them they go green but don't add, flash a few times then go red again, very odd
wadey-LFC

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 02:28:23 pm
Sorted in the end, genuinely thought my membership was bust then
qbduncan

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 02:39:10 pm
This is mad, I refresh and something will be available in orange i pick choose seat for me, asking for 1 ticket and simply get unknown error.
tgi91

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 02:47:47 pm
Quote from: qbduncan on Yesterday at 02:39:10 pm
This is mad, I refresh and something will be available in orange i pick choose seat for me, asking for 1 ticket and simply get unknown error.

Happened to me before. Log out and log back in.

Still loads popping up
Thomas

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 02:49:50 pm
Quote from: Levitz on Yesterday at 02:27:27 pm
AU3 has seats but when you click them they go green but don't add, flash a few times then go red again, very odd

Hospo seats I think, there in error?
walterwhite

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 03:04:23 pm
Quote from: qbduncan on Yesterday at 02:39:10 pm
This is mad, I refresh and something will be available in orange i pick choose seat for me, asking for 1 ticket and simply get unknown error.

Unkown error means you have been blocked from pressing that button , rather than a site block when you refresh too much if you hit choose seats too much they give you that block, it will never select a seat for you it happens really quick too when seats are popping up like today
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:10:03 pm by walterwhite »
qbduncan

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 03:12:12 pm
Thanks, thought that's how I selected seats to be able to get them before the next person? How do I get unblocked? Any ideas?
walterwhite

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 03:16:47 pm
Quote from: qbduncan on Yesterday at 03:12:12 pm
Thanks, thought that's how I selected seats to be able to get them before the next person? How do I get unblocked? Any ideas?

Its the best way really, its a waste trying to select seats manually, change IP by moving to mobile data or turning off router for a while, I usually wait it out probably takes about an hour to resolve
qbduncan

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 03:26:09 pm
Amazing thank you all sorted!
upthereds1993

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 03:39:21 pm
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 03:04:23 pm
Unkown error means you have been blocked from pressing that button , rather than a site block when you refresh too much if you hit choose seats too much they give you that block, it will never select a seat for you it happens really quick too when seats are popping up like today

The site really is an absolute disgrace isn't it. People taking time out of their day to sit on a website, not knowing if said website has blocked them, or what type of block they're under, all for the crime of trying to sort a ticket for a mid-week cup game five days before Christmas. An utter, utter mess
chris90

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 04:47:08 pm
Quote from: Djimigotamedal on Yesterday at 02:26:53 pm
Got through on live chat and they sorted it. Really impressed

They can be helpful when you get through, glad you're sorted  :)
LFC_R_BOSS

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 05:09:24 pm
I got one at 2:40 . Back on the ladder
alx

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 05:12:09 pm
I have a pair available in lower Kenny; if someone wants it, give a shout.
Jm55

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 06:23:38 pm
Any ideas why Im getting this message when Im trying to forward my ticket to someone else, Ive tried it on a few different accounts and getting the same message everytime?

  The maximum quantity has been exceeded by Mr Guiseppe Jackson.
To fix this issue, please allocate the additional items to eligible Friends and Family or remove them from your basket.
Sorry, you cannot buy any more tickets to event Liverpool v West Ham (EFL Cup) 20/12/2023 20:00.
Sales to this event are limited  to 0 tickets per event per history per item owner.
30fiver

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 06:25:27 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 06:23:38 pm
Any ideas why Im getting this message when Im trying to forward my ticket to someone else, Ive tried it on a few different accounts and getting the same message everytime?

  The maximum quantity has been exceeded by Mr Guiseppe Jackson.
To fix this issue, please allocate the additional items to eligible Friends and Family or remove them from your basket.
Sorry, you cannot buy any more tickets to event Liverpool v West Ham (EFL Cup) 20/12/2023 20:00.
Sales to this event are limited  to 0 tickets per event per history per item owner.

They need to download the general admission pass to their wallet
Jm55

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 07:01:38 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 06:25:27 pm
They need to download the general admission pass to their wallet

Thanks got there in the end!
KaiNo7

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 07:07:17 pm
Deleted my pass off old phone and tried to add it on my new phone, says maximum (1) passes added, so I need to wait before I can add it to new phone?
Luke 17

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 07:08:15 pm
Quote from: KaiNo7 on Yesterday at 07:07:17 pm
Deleted my pass off old phone and tried to add it on my new phone, says maximum (1) passes added, so I need to wait before I can add it to new phone?

Think you need to contact them
walterwhite

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 07:08:44 pm
Quote from: KaiNo7 on Yesterday at 07:07:17 pm
Deleted my pass off old phone and tried to add it on my new phone, says maximum (1) passes added, so I need to wait before I can add it to new phone?

Is it an iPhone? Have seen the club saying they are having issues with IPhones that when a pass is deleted its not registering on their system so you need to contact them to reset it
KaiNo7

Re: League Cup
Yesterday at 07:10:54 pm
Ok thanks
anitrella

Re: League Cup
Today at 06:54:41 am
Is the SF draw for this after our match?
Red_Irishman

Re: League Cup
Today at 08:20:15 am
Still dont understand why the distribute button only occasionally works. I got it working for one ticket yesterday. After refreshing on another ticket, the option became available but it showed the same seat number as the one I already distributed.

Seems so glitchy. Hoping it works today.
30fiver

Re: League Cup
Today at 08:26:40 am
Quote from: anitrella on Today at 06:54:41 am
Is the SF draw for this after our match?

I wouldn't worry about that, we won't be in it ;)
stonecold_jpm

Re: League Cup
Today at 09:16:34 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:26:40 am
I wouldn't worry about that, we won't be in it ;)

Moyesy to win at Anfield?? 😮
Hij

Re: League Cup
Today at 09:33:13 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:26:40 am
I wouldn't worry about that, we won't be in it ;)
Yes after Man United it's important that the mockers go the other way.

Arsenal at the weekend more important, they've got a week off, we'll surely go weaker because of this, West Ham comfortably midtable, going for 3 trophies and a midtable finish you'd expect, they'll throw the kitchen sink at it. Will be happy if we keep it close ;D
adwhite40

Re: League Cup
Today at 09:59:12 am
Are you able to distribute tickets for league cup or does it have to be forward to friends and family? Distribute option is there on the account.
Red_Irishman

Re: League Cup
Today at 10:03:18 am
Quote from: adwhite40 on Today at 09:59:12 am
Are you able to distribute tickets for league cup or does it have to be forward to friends and family? Distribute option is there on the account.

You can distribute and you dont lose the credit, afaik.
30fiver

Re: League Cup
Today at 10:06:23 am
Quote from: Hij on Today at 09:33:13 am
Yes after Man United it's important that the mockers go the other way.

Arsenal at the weekend more important, they've got a week off, we'll surely go weaker because of this, West Ham comfortably midtable, going for 3 trophies and a midtable finish you'd expect, they'll throw the kitchen sink at it. Will be happy if we keep it close ;D

Yeah we'll half arse it like we always do but more importantly it's a massive game for west ham after a comfortable win at the weekend, be well up for it full strength

Said this week would make or break our season, and we're going bust!
Andypandimonium

Re: League Cup
Today at 10:37:24 am
I've heard we are going to field a team akin to the one which went to Villa a few years ago when were in world club cup thing. Hoping for free mince pies as the highlight of the evening.  ;)
upthereds1993

Re: League Cup
Today at 10:52:54 am
Game & hallmap is appearing on the site for me today which is a bit odd. On ACS so the cup matches usually never show
Jm55

Re: League Cup
Today at 10:59:03 am
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 10:52:54 am
Game & hallmap is appearing on the site for me today which is a bit odd. On ACS so the cup matches usually never show

They show when they go down to all members for some reason, it wasn't showing for me when the one credit sale was on but appeared when it went to all members.
upthereds1993

Re: League Cup
Today at 11:04:49 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:59:03 am
They show when they go down to all members for some reason, it wasn't showing for me when the one credit sale was on but appeared when it went to all members.

Ah, makes sense!
