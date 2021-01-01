« previous next »
Re: League Cup
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:12:22 pm
Keep trying.

Just keep clicking the choose seats for me button and youll get one.

This worked thank you
Re: League Cup
Quote from: apassant77 on Today at 02:18:41 pm
Still getting the not eligible but no ACS or West Ham tickets bought or forwarded

Its saying that because when you click the choose seats for me button, the available seat has been taken by someone else.

If you keep doing it youll get one, or at least I was able to minutes ago.
Re: League Cup
After about the 50th time trying lol. Sorted
Re: League Cup
Quote from: Thomas on Today at 02:10:55 pm
They got hoovered up, in bang on time loads in every block in AU and everytime "seat not available"

this, all disappeared immediately
Re: League Cup
Quote from: Djimigotamedal on Today at 01:50:18 pm
Yeah been on chat for over an hour and currently 41 in the queue

Got through on live chat and they sorted it. Really impressed
Re: League Cup
AU3 has seats but when you click them they go green but don't add, flash a few times then go red again, very odd
Re: League Cup
Sorted in the end, genuinely thought my membership was bust then
Re: League Cup
This is mad, I refresh and something will be available in orange i pick choose seat for me, asking for 1 ticket and simply get unknown error.
Re: League Cup
Quote from: qbduncan on Today at 02:39:10 pm
This is mad, I refresh and something will be available in orange i pick choose seat for me, asking for 1 ticket and simply get unknown error.

Happened to me before. Log out and log back in.

Still loads popping up
Re: League Cup
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 02:27:27 pm
AU3 has seats but when you click them they go green but don't add, flash a few times then go red again, very odd

Hospo seats I think, there in error?
Re: League Cup
Quote from: qbduncan on Today at 02:39:10 pm
This is mad, I refresh and something will be available in orange i pick choose seat for me, asking for 1 ticket and simply get unknown error.

Unkown error means you have been blocked from pressing that button , rather than a site block when you refresh too much if you hit choose seats too much they give you that block, it will never select a seat for you it happens really quick too when seats are popping up like today
Re: League Cup
Thanks, thought that's how I selected seats to be able to get them before the next person? How do I get unblocked? Any ideas?
Re: League Cup
Quote from: qbduncan on Today at 03:12:12 pm
Thanks, thought that's how I selected seats to be able to get them before the next person? How do I get unblocked? Any ideas?

Its the best way really, its a waste trying to select seats manually, change IP by moving to mobile data or turning off router for a while, I usually wait it out probably takes about an hour to resolve
