« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 51 52 53 54 55 [56]   Go Down

Author Topic: League Cup  (Read 153571 times)

Online upthereds1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2200 on: December 15, 2023, 11:32:59 am »
No payment taken from my bank, game showing in my history section with a transaction number but the ticket is also sat in reservations. However unable to check out due to "max quantity exceeded". Anyone having similar?
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2201 on: December 15, 2023, 11:45:09 am »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on December 15, 2023, 11:32:59 am
No payment taken from my bank, game showing in my history section with a transaction number but the ticket is also sat in reservations. However unable to check out due to "max quantity exceeded". Anyone having similar?

Yep same.

Assume the system hasn't updated yet and realised that the payment hasn't gone through.
Logged

Offline claresy2005

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2202 on: Yesterday at 12:02:07 pm »
Ive forwarded my autocup seat to someone else and my mate is trying to forward his to me (members autocup seat). Getting this message . Any ideas ?

The maximum quantity has been exceeded by Mr (person who the ticket is to be sent to ie me).
To fix this issue, please allocate the additional items to eligible Friends and Family or remove them from your basket.
Sorry, you cannot buy any more tickets to event Liverpool v West Ham (EFL Cup) 20/12/2023 20:00.
Sales to this event are limited to 0 tickets per event per history per item owner.
Logged

Offline mattyyt

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 310
  • He drinks sangria
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2203 on: Yesterday at 12:08:31 pm »
Read in the members sale thread that theyve updated it so if you forward a ticket you cant buy another, might be that you also cant receive another ticket
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,182
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2204 on: Yesterday at 12:33:41 pm »
Quote from: claresy2005 on Yesterday at 12:02:07 pm
Ive forwarded my autocup seat to someone else and my mate is trying to forward his to me (members autocup seat). Getting this message . Any ideas ?

The maximum quantity has been exceeded by Mr (person who the ticket is to be sent to ie me).
To fix this issue, please allocate the additional items to eligible Friends and Family or remove them from your basket.
Sorry, you cannot buy any more tickets to event Liverpool v West Ham (EFL Cup) 20/12/2023 20:00.
Sales to this event are limited to 0 tickets per event per history per item owner.

Yeh appears to be new that once you forward a ticket on you can't have another.
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,992
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2205 on: Yesterday at 02:00:05 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 12:33:41 pm
Yeh appears to be new that once you forward a ticket on you can't have another.

Thats how it should befinally made a positive change. 

The club need to communicate this properly if not already done so
Logged

Offline claresy2005

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2206 on: Yesterday at 03:04:09 pm »
Agreed. But as others have said in various places there are legitimate reasons people might want to do this. So at the very least they need to republish all their hidden unspoken rules. Looks like you now have to pay price difference if transferring youngsters / oap ticket too
Logged

Offline Jon_YNWA82

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2207 on: Yesterday at 08:01:13 pm »
Quote from: claresy2005 on Yesterday at 03:04:09 pm
Agreed. But as others have said in various places there are legitimate reasons people might want to do this. So at the very least they need to republish all their hidden unspoken rules. Looks like you now have to pay price difference if transferring youngsters / oap ticket too

How do you pay the price difference if you have to do this from a child ticket to an adult?
Logged

Offline LFC_R_BOSS

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 193
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2208 on: Yesterday at 09:46:44 pm »
Quote from: claresy2005 on Yesterday at 12:02:07 pm
Ive forwarded my autocup seat to someone else and my mate is trying to forward his to me (members autocup seat). Getting this message . Any ideas ?

The maximum quantity has been exceeded by Mr (person who the ticket is to be sent to ie me).
To fix this issue, please allocate the additional items to eligible Friends and Family or remove them from your basket.
Sorry, you cannot buy any more tickets to event Liverpool v West Ham (EFL Cup) 20/12/2023 20:00.
Sales to this event are limited to 0 tickets per event per history per item owner.

Is this a season ticket or membership?
Logged

Offline VVM

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 638
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2209 on: Yesterday at 11:15:08 pm »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Yesterday at 08:01:13 pm
How do you pay the price difference if you have to do this from a child ticket to an adult?

You dont currently I dont think. Theyll probably get round to sorting a system for that eventually though.
Logged

Offline claresy2005

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2210 on: Yesterday at 11:22:33 pm »
Logged

Offline claresy2005

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2211 on: Yesterday at 11:25:27 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Yesterday at 11:15:08 pm
You dont currently I dont think. Theyll probably get round to sorting a system for that eventually though.

The below message  came up when I was trying to forward . Id never seen it on the forward page before so I wondered whether theyd implemented the fix to make you pay the shortfall. Perhaps not

Supporters are advised that they MUST purchase their ticket(s) at the Price Type(s) relevant to the age of each supporter in their booking, as recorded in the Personal Details section of their My Account.
Please note, supporters aged 16 and under attending the game, must be accompanied at all times
Logged

Offline gav91v

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2212 on: Today at 07:52:48 am »
Quote from: claresy2005 on Yesterday at 12:02:07 pm
Ive forwarded my autocup seat to someone else and my mate is trying to forward his to me (members autocup seat). Getting this message . Any ideas ?

The maximum quantity has been exceeded by Mr (person who the ticket is to be sent to ie me).
To fix this issue, please allocate the additional items to eligible Friends and Family or remove them from your basket.
Sorry, you cannot buy any more tickets to event Liverpool v West Ham (EFL Cup) 20/12/2023 20:00.
Sales to this event are limited to 0 tickets per event per history per item owner.

Im trying to forward my auto-cup seat to a STH who isnt enrolled in auto-cup scheme and doesnt have a ticket for West Ham at all (has never bought one either) and Im getting the same message as this.

Any ideas, as it isnt like he has had a ticket before? Ive also tried with another STH on my friends and family who isnt enrolled in the ACS either and the same message comes up
Logged

Offline Red_Irishman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,425
  • "Absolutely Bobbins"
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2213 on: Today at 08:07:42 am »
Anyone know know when the distribute button will become available for these tickets? Mates got one and he cant go. Button is greyed out at the minute. I seem to remember you needed to refresh a lot a day or two before the game. And it periodaclly became available. Weird one.
Logged
If Everton were playing down the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains. - Bill Shankly 1913 - 1981

Offline DougLFC94

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,351
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2214 on: Today at 08:16:56 am »
Is it not showing up for anyone else?
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2215 on: Today at 08:18:50 am »
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Today at 08:16:56 am
Is it not showing up for anyone else?

Not showing for me.
Logged

Online chris90

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2216 on: Today at 08:24:12 am »
Refresh the ticketing page and it should show up if you're eligible
Logged

Online BigRed07

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2217 on: Today at 08:28:36 am »
No queue waiting screen this morning, just straight in.
Logged

Offline Red_Irishman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,425
  • "Absolutely Bobbins"
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2218 on: Today at 09:53:12 am »
Quote from: chris90 on Today at 08:24:12 am
Refresh the ticketing page and it should show up if you're eligible

Im refreshing and the option is showing up sometimes. When I click distribute it says I havent selected tickets. Its dodgy at best but generally seems to work closer to the game.
Logged
If Everton were playing down the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains. - Bill Shankly 1913 - 1981

Online chris90

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2219 on: Today at 10:01:02 am »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on Today at 09:53:12 am
Im refreshing and the option is showing up sometimes. When I click distribute it says I havent selected tickets. Its dodgy at best but generally seems to work closer to the game.

Sorry mate I was replying to the comments below you. Is "forward" showing as an option?
Logged

Offline nfletcher23

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 453
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2220 on: Today at 10:09:39 am »
Many left for afternoons sale?
Logged

Online chris90

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2221 on: Today at 10:11:20 am »
Quote from: nfletcher23 on Today at 10:09:39 am
Many left for afternoons sale?

Shit loads left at the minute mate
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2222 on: Today at 11:03:59 am »
I cant see the game on my membership, possibly because I already have a ticket via ACS?
Logged

Online KaiNo7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2223 on: Today at 12:07:21 pm »
I see the final for this is on a Sunday, what a pile of poo that is
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2224 on: Today at 12:09:15 pm »
Quote from: KaiNo7 on Today at 12:07:21 pm
I see the final for this is on a Sunday, what a pile of poo that is

Always has been a Sunday
Logged

Online KaiNo7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #2225 on: Today at 12:13:40 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 12:09:15 pm
Always has been a Sunday

Ah ok, only ever been to fa cup finals.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 51 52 53 54 55 [56]   Go Up
« previous next »
 