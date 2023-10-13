Yeah they were re-allocated elsewhere in the ground



ACS in upper Anfield Road weren't reallocated to elsewhere for the Leicester match. Tickets were cancelled but you retained the credit. They then had an early sale just for cancelled ACS ticket holders. I know as I was daft enough to think it would be nice to try the new stand! Luckily I only did it for one competition.I got 3 tickets in the early sale easily enough. I think it then went to further sales, not sure if it went to all members or just with credits.