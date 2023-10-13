100% the people in the ARU should be in the ballot if we make the final.
Id 100% exclude though, those who have passed on tickets to F&F. This shouldve been introduced when F&F first went live. People would think twice about pass on tickets so freely
I dont agree that they should be in the ballot if we get to the final. Priority should be given to the people who actually went the games and spent the money on tickets etc.
Shite situation that they missed out, but doesnt seem right that someone could go Leicester, West Ham, and the semi but miss out on Wembley to someone who didnt go any of the games.
Same logic is why I agree with your second point.