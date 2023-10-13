« previous next »
lad from bristol who got a fan update merger, club didnt carry over bmouth and chelsea credits... they're asking for the purchase confirmation email from 2014 to sort them out... hahahah

Best part is, the guy without the credits was the lead supporter and listed as the purchaser for the other card that qualifies and bought!!

Quote from: redgriffin73 on October 13, 2023, 10:35:08 am
Your Burton at least should have always been there as it was post the cut-off point where the TO deleted them, only Chelsea and Bournemouth are the recent additions this week. Might be worth getting on the live chat quickly before 11am?


Good suggestion. I am currently trying that but been waiting for a while for an agent. The previous post about fan update and credits not carrying over sounds alarming.
Quote from: eoa106 on October 13, 2023, 10:56:46 am
Good suggestion. I am currently trying that but been waiting for a while for an agent. The previous post about fan update and credits not carrying over sounds alarming.

Hopefully as you've got the confirmation emails you'll be OK.
1187 in the que 5 mins wait now sold out ?
27th in Queue. Managed to get 2. Every time I selected seats suddenly unavailable. Ended up using choose for me. In is in.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October 13, 2023, 10:58:45 am
Hopefully as you've got the confirmation emails you'll be OK.

You're right - I was able to buy a ticket despite Burton not showing in my history. I guess there must be two different systems - one is what they display in the History, but another one that is used for when the system actually checks if you've got the credit to make the purchase. Anyway, midweek trip to the south coast it is!
Quote from: eoa106 on October 13, 2023, 11:14:51 am
You're right - I was able to buy a ticket despite Burton not showing in my history. I guess there must be two different systems - one is what they display in the History, but another one that is used for when the system actually checks if you've got the credit to make the purchase. Anyway, midweek trip to the south coast it is!

Nice one :thumbup
got one  ;D
For the q/f v West Ham I'd imagine tickets will be scarce without a Leicester credit due to the upper anfield road still being closed and that they will likely take the whole lower allocation
So we'll be on Wed 20th given our league games. Everton play the Sat b4 so can play on Tues
Quote from: benitezexpletives on November  2, 2023, 09:30:30 am
For the q/f v West Ham I'd imagine tickets will be scarce without a Leicester credit due to the upper anfield road still being closed and that they will likely take the whole lower allocation

I'm one of those that foolishly didn't go for autocup as fancied a change of seat. I did get a Leicester ticket ok in the end, but I think I'll even struggle with this credit history for West Ham. Anyone done the sums yet?
Quote from: Shanklygates on November  2, 2023, 10:29:50 am
So we'll be on Wed 20th given our league games. Everton play the Sat b4 so can play on Tues

Good to know, thanks

Would they really take the full lower annie? I'd hope not, really cant be arsed with being moved and put up at the back of the Main Stand again like last time (appreciate how spoilt that sounds)

Suppose it's a massive game for them being a quarter final
Could we be looking at the best ballot odds for a final in years if we were to make it? 3 home games with the upper anny closed, away teams taking their full allocation I'm assuming and one of the two away games had a very limited allocation.
Quote from: VVM on November  2, 2023, 11:15:26 am
Could we be looking at the best ballot odds for a final in years if we were to make it? 3 home games with the upper anny closed, away teams taking their full allocation I'm assuming and one of the two away games had a very limited allocation.

It was 1 in 1.6 chance in 2022. Imagine itll be roughly the same or 1 in 1.5 at best.
Quote from: VVM on November  2, 2023, 11:15:26 am
Could we be looking at the best ballot odds for a final in years if we were to make it? 3 home games with the upper anny closed, away teams taking their full allocation I'm assuming and one of the two away games had a very limited allocation.

Dont forget upper annie are still getting given credits from ACS...
Things could change if ARU opens in January for a semi against Port Vale 🤣
Quote from: Shanklygates on November  2, 2023, 10:29:50 am
So we'll be on Wed 20th given our league games. Everton play the Sat b4 so can play on Tues

Praying its the Wed as I cant go on the tues.

Looking at the fixtures, the Wed would make sense
Quote from: didopich on November  2, 2023, 12:08:38 pm
Things could change if ARU opens in January for a semi against Port Vale 🤣

come on Port Vale! Higher allocation than Bournemouth!
Quote from: 30fiver on November  2, 2023, 11:48:24 am
Dont forget upper annie are still getting given credits from ACS...

What actually happened to the people on the ACS who were supposed to be in the UAR? Were they given the option to relocate to other sections of the ground? I imagined the club would have probably been able to accommodate a decent amount due to a lower demand in the earlier rounds
Did the LC Autocup sell out this season?
Quote from: Barrowred on November  2, 2023, 01:43:02 pm
Did the LC Autocup sell out this season?

Yes it did.
Quote from: PaulKS on November  2, 2023, 01:42:05 pm
Yeah they were re-allocated elsewhere in the ground
ACS in upper Anfield Road weren't reallocated to elsewhere for the Leicester match. Tickets were cancelled but you retained the credit. They then had an early sale just for cancelled ACS ticket holders. I know as I was daft enough to think it would be nice to try the new stand! Luckily I only did it for one competition.

I got 3 tickets in the early sale easily enough. I think it then went to further sales, not sure if it went to all members or just with credits.
100% the people in the ARU should be in the ballot if we make the final.

Id 100% exclude though, those who have passed on tickets to F&F. This shouldve been introduced when F&F first went live. People would think twice about pass on tickets so freely
Quote from: pl_kop_1969 on November  2, 2023, 02:55:25 pm
ACS in upper Anfield Road weren't reallocated to elsewhere for the Leicester match. Tickets were cancelled but you retained the credit. They then had an early sale just for cancelled ACS ticket holders. I know as I was daft enough to think it would be nice to try the new stand! Luckily I only did it for one competition.

I got 3 tickets in the early sale easily enough. I think it then went to further sales, not sure if it went to all members or just with credits.

Apologies you're right, I was talking nonsense - was thinking of ARL
Confirmed on the official site v West Ham on Wed 20/12 ko 2000.
Quote from: ScubaSteve on November  2, 2023, 03:01:42 pm
100% the people in the ARU should be in the ballot if we make the final.

Id 100% exclude though, those who have passed on tickets to F&F. This shouldve been introduced when F&F first went live. People would think twice about pass on tickets so freely
Theyd never introduce it for cup competitions due to the huge backlash theyd get from fans up and down the country who have years of loyalty. Thats just my take on it as if it wasnt an issue they would have introduced it at the same time as the league.
Quote from: keano7 on November  2, 2023, 04:08:19 pm
Theyd never introduce it for cup competitions due to the huge backlash theyd get from fans up and down the country who have years of loyalty. Thats just my take on it as if it wasnt an issue they would have introduced it at the same time as the league.

It should definitely be considered. Where's the logic allowing someone to pass on all the games throughout a competition but then have a free run at a final ticket.
Quote from: ScubaSteve on November  2, 2023, 03:01:42 pm
100% the people in the ARU should be in the ballot if we make the final.

Id 100% exclude though, those who have passed on tickets to F&F. This shouldve been introduced when F&F first went live. People would think twice about pass on tickets so freely

I dont agree that they should be in the ballot if we get to the final. Priority should be given to the people who actually went the games and spent the money on tickets etc.
Shite situation that they missed out, but doesnt seem right that someone could go Leicester, West Ham, and the semi but miss out on Wembley to someone who didnt go any of the games.

Same logic is why I agree with your second point.
Quote from: ScubaSteve on November  2, 2023, 03:01:42 pm
100% the people in the ARU should be in the ballot if we make the final.

Id 100% exclude though, those who have passed on tickets to F&F. This shouldve been introduced when F&F first went live. People would think twice about pass on tickets so freely
Those in ARU had a chance to get tickets elsewhere in the stadium before they sold to members. Only those that bought tickets should be in any ballot. People shouldnt be punished for sticking to the rules the club set.
Wednesday our game vs West Ham in the Carabao 1/4, on Sky
Does anyone know if you can cancel hospo tickets?  I'm one of those that didn't do autocup as fancied trying to sit with mates. Foolishly assumed upper Annie would be up and running. Might buy for West Ham hospo just to hedge my bets. But if sale does look positive for those with full credits I would cancel!
Quote from: rewood on Yesterday at 10:48:34 pm
Does anyone know if you can cancel hospo tickets?  I'm one of those that didn't do autocup as fancied trying to sit with mates. Foolishly assumed upper Annie would be up and running. Might buy for West Ham hospo just to hedge my bets. But if sale does look positive for those with full credits I would cancel!
Cant see them doing that mate, or others too would do it for a fall back.
Quote from: rewood on Yesterday at 10:48:34 pm
Does anyone know if you can cancel hospo tickets?  I'm one of those that didn't do autocup as fancied trying to sit with mates. Foolishly assumed upper Annie would be up and running. Might buy for West Ham hospo just to hedge my bets. But if sale does look positive for those with full credits I would cancel!

This is from the T&Cs
i) less than 14 days prior to the date of the Match 100% of the total price paid for the Matchday Hospitality Ticket (including any administration charges);
charges);
(ii) between 15 and 30 days prior to the date of the Match 75% of the total price paid for the Matchday Hospitality Ticket (including any administration charges);
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez on Today at 08:58:28 am
This is from the T&Cs
i) less than 14 days prior to the date of the Match 100% of the total price paid for the Matchday Hospitality Ticket (including any administration charges);
charges);
(ii) between 15 and 30 days prior to the date of the Match 75% of the total price paid for the Matchday Hospitality Ticket (including any administration charges);

Cheers. Just found it on website. Cobblers. Anyone got gut feeling or estimates for those with full credits, but not in autocup?
Quote from: rewood on Today at 10:34:30 am
Cheers. Just found it on website. Cobblers. Anyone got gut feeling or estimates for those with full credits, but not in autocup?

It will really depend on how many West Ham take up. If they take the full 6,000, then you've got very little chance, as Leicester only had the usual away section.
Thanks for the advice. It was helpful on here when you convinced me not to cancel my autocup in UEFA cup in upper Annie. That paid off. Just bought hospso for West Ham. Made sure it was linked to my account ok. Got email ok with supporter number on. But, it hasn't appeared in my history. Cobblers.  T and C's are ambiguous as it does loosely suggest credits for future season. Oh lordy.
Quote from: rewood on Today at 01:30:44 pm
Thanks for the advice. It was helpful on here when you convinced me not to cancel my autocup in UEFA cup in upper Annie. That paid off. Just bought hospso for West Ham. Made sure it was linked to my account ok. Got email ok with supporter number on. But, it hasn't appeared in my history. Cobblers.  T and C's are ambiguous as it does loosely suggest credits for future season. Oh lordy.

It wont appear in history till the week beforehand but it will definitely carry a credit.
That's helpful mate, cheers. Bit of short term pain, long term gain I think.
Reckon there will be tickets available for those on autocup in upper anny?
