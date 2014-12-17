« previous next »
League Cup

Re: League Cup
September 28, 2023, 04:18:49 pm
Bugger, thought I'd qualify but probably not I'm thinking now.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: League Cup
September 28, 2023, 04:59:38 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on September 28, 2023, 03:33:08 pm
Wednesday 1st November

7:45pm if not on Sky, 8pm if selected by Sky
Source?
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: League Cup
September 28, 2023, 04:59:56 pm
Quote from: tasmichkata on September 28, 2023, 03:35:12 pm
Couldn't be arsed doing it for our 81 so left it in the professional hands of our beloved TO, saving the trees as well  8)
;D
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: League Cup
September 28, 2023, 06:22:55 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on September 28, 2023, 08:39:20 am
Always queues that close to kick off anyway, just amplified by newbies probably some with pass issues having never used one before
Likely further amplified by the "lucky turnstile" crowd. I was delayed in traffic getting to Anfield one night and when I got to the ground, there were a large number of fans at one turnstile while queues at other turnstiles were quite short. One of the stewards pointed this out but not a single fan in the long queue moved. This prompted quite a tantrum from said steward who started screaming that he knew what was going on and that football fans are plain daft if they think that entering the ground through a particular turnstile is going to influence the result. He had a point but still nobody changed queue  :lmao
Re: League Cup
September 28, 2023, 08:14:55 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on September 28, 2023, 06:22:55 pm
Likely further amplified by the "lucky turnstile" crowd. I was delayed in traffic getting to Anfield one night and when I got to the ground, there were a large number of fans at one turnstile while queues at other turnstiles were quite short. One of the stewards pointed this out but not a single fan in the long queue moved. This prompted quite a tantrum from said steward who started screaming that he knew what was going on and that football fans are plain daft if they think that entering the ground through a particular turnstile is going to influence the result. He had a point but still nobody changed queue  :lmao

:lmao
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: League Cup
September 29, 2023, 07:46:44 am
Quote from: LuverlyRita on September 28, 2023, 06:22:55 pm
Likely further amplified by the "lucky turnstile" crowd. I was delayed in traffic getting to Anfield one night and when I got to the ground, there were a large number of fans at one turnstile while queues at other turnstiles were quite short. One of the stewards pointed this out but not a single fan in the long queue moved. This prompted quite a tantrum from said steward who started screaming that he knew what was going on and that football fans are plain daft if they think that entering the ground through a particular turnstile is going to influence the result. He had a point but still nobody changed queue  :lmao

I am guilty of this but wouldn't bother queuing if there other queues where shorter.  But do like to use the same one if I can.
Re: League Cup
September 29, 2023, 09:34:03 am
Quote from: ABJ on September 28, 2023, 04:59:38 pm
Source?
We play on the Sunday, so it won't be the Tuesday. And the TV game is 8pm, non-tv games are 7:45pm
Re: League Cup
September 29, 2023, 09:45:49 am
Quote from: anfieldpurch on September 29, 2023, 09:34:03 am
We play on the Sunday, so it won't be the Tuesday. And the TV game is 8pm, non-tv games are 7:45pm
Oh I'm fully aware of that and although its highly likely that it will be the Wednesday, don't dismiss us having to play Sun/Tue or Bournemouth playing Thu/Sat if it suits the precious TV schedules, they've done exactly that before and would do it again in a heartbeat if it suits them.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: League Cup
September 29, 2023, 01:57:28 pm
01/11/2023 19:45
Re: League Cup
September 29, 2023, 02:10:39 pm
Quote from: ABJ on September 29, 2023, 09:45:49 am
Oh I'm fully aware of that and although its highly likely that it will be the Wednesday, don't dismiss us having to play Sun/Tue or Bournemouth playing Thu/Sat if it suits the precious TV schedules, they've done exactly that before and would do it again in a heartbeat if it suits them.
Now confirmed as Weds 7:45pm
Re: League Cup
September 29, 2023, 02:34:32 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on September 29, 2023, 02:10:39 pm
Now confirmed as Weds 7:45pm
Cheers, thankfully common sense prevailed!
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: League Cup
September 29, 2023, 08:18:49 pm
what cup games had no credit for following season when covid was on?? the villa away before covid was whiped but which games after were?
Re: League Cup
September 29, 2023, 08:27:36 pm
Is it so hard to read the previous page comments ?
Re: League Cup
September 30, 2023, 07:52:51 am
Quote from: tasmichkata on September 29, 2023, 08:27:36 pm
Is it so hard to read the previous page comments ?
i have but is that the definite list doesnt state on it such and such game no credit was awarded etc.... but thanks for explaining how a forum works ::)
Re: League Cup
September 30, 2023, 08:52:12 am
Quote from: elmothered1 on September 29, 2023, 08:18:49 pm
what cup games had no credit for following season when covid was on?? the villa away before covid was whiped but which games after were?

Norwich,preston and arsenal
Re: League Cup
September 30, 2023, 10:49:40 am
Quote from: elmothered1 on September 30, 2023, 07:52:51 am
i have but is that the definite list doesnt state on it such and such game no credit was awarded etc.... but thanks for explaining how a forum works ::)
All 10 of those games include a credit, imo was no point mentioning the 4 that didnt have one.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: League Cup
October 1, 2023, 08:31:44 am
To their credit a lady from customer service rang (within 1 day of my original email ) and
- apologised for the slight delay in entering
- acknowledged a short temporary turnstile b1 failure that would be investigated , which had amplified the issue

I have been one of their many critics over the years but I acknowledged over the phone that this kind of timely communication was a well received change of approach from the club.


Quote from: claresy2005 on September 28, 2023, 06:59:04 am
Not sure if anyone else had issues outside the kop last night. I was later arriving than usual so maybe its just what happens when you arrive at the turnstile 10 mins before kick off

Anyway Ive tried to send this to the club, Phil Dutton and the Supporters liaison offer FWIW

Dear x

I was hoping you could provide more information on the apparent turnstile failure last night and also general delays around a-b in the kop that led to a Significant number of people missing kick off including myself . Whilst Minor in the context of lifes general problems, I was disappointed that having been going regularly since around 2006, this was the first time I have ever been to a match and missed any small part of game / a goal which left a slightly sour taste.

I am particularly interested in
- what occurred on b1 and how was this seemingly rectified (we eventually entered via that) and could this have been fixed quicker
- on fixtures such as early EFL rounds where it is probable that a higher proportion of attendees are irregular match goers , how do your in person staffing and stewarding plans change for this? I would expect a professional ticketing organisation to have more help staff on the ground to deal with likely higher number of queries and entry issues . Just wondering if that happens in practice or whether this contributed to some delays
- in light of your answers for the above whether anything will be changed or rectified for future fixtures .especially since  I would expect next weeks USG game to have a similarly higher than average number of attendees unfamiliar with regular NFC use.

Best regards
Re: League Cup
October 1, 2023, 09:24:52 am
Quote from: claresy2005 on October  1, 2023, 08:31:44 am
To their credit a lady from customer service rang (within 1 day of my original email ) and
- apologised for the slight delay in entering
- acknowledged a short temporary turnstile b1 failure that would be investigated , which had amplified the issue

I have been one of their many critics over the years but I acknowledged over the phone that this kind of timely communication was a well received change of approach from the club.



yeah, I think they're getting better, I had a call from them over the ACS links fuck up.
Re: League Cup
October 4, 2023, 10:41:10 am
Re: League Cup
October 4, 2023, 11:04:24 am
Quote from: Danny Boy on October  4, 2023, 10:41:10 am
When will details be announced for this?
There's no specific time when they make announcements. I'd expect it early next week.
Re: League Cup
October 4, 2023, 05:10:33 pm
Quote from: ABJ on September 28, 2023, 11:41:49 am
Bournemouth, 1311
Chelsea, 4004
Soton, 3099
Stoke, 2759
Burton, 1646
Derby, 3100
Soton, 3330
Leicester, 3305
MK Dons, 6301 + 320 returns
City, 5432

This is correct, unless 300+ have dropped off since Burton away, it will be 10/10 for the guaranteed sale and then 9/10 in the 2nd sale.

Been trying to work this out as the fella I usually buy off hasn't got Bournemouth, so I can only assume he got on the ladder with Chelsea, then immediately managed to get Southampton and get Stoke. Must have been an all 4 guaranteed sale for Burton, 3 was non guaranteed and he managed to get one in the non guaranteed when there would have only have been approx 346 tickets available, and then progressed to getting all the others by virtue of always being in the guaranteed sale thereafter.

Quite a nice little journey down the ladder for him there. Seemingly won't be guaranteed for Bournemouth as it comes around again, but missing out on it shouldn't be dire in any case for him as he's sort of in the top 1646 now by virtue of Burton (which was a cracking little ground/away). If he gets one I can have it thankfully as it's a new ground to tick off and I'm desperate to go but he is looking to go more often now, so what was a nice little way to at least do an away or 2 a season looks like sinking.

I got on vs MK Dons (massive allocation though) and have moved down slightly with City (still 5432!). But it's still a gigantic number. Frustrating as I did get all of the Covid ones on my own card- must have meant a good thousand, if not more giving up the game around then for me to get into those allocations with virtually no problem even though it felt like everyone I knew was still attending. Not quite sure I'll make the move down that he did. Need us to win this and presumably get a 4500 ground and get lucky. Very easy to fall off it if there aren't any big allocations for years - or alternatively there is one at like 4500 but you get *unlucky* and don't get it, just the ones who joined at the same time would be as lucky.

Anyway whatever, hopefully I get Bournemouth through him and we get a big allocation moving forwards like Chelsea again.
Re: League Cup
October 4, 2023, 05:34:18 pm
Quote
MK Dons

Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members based on League Cup away fixtures recorded during the 2017-18, 2016-17, 2015-16 and 2014-15 seasons:

Leicester City (2017-18)
Southampton (2016-17)
Derby County (2016-17)
Burton Albion (2016-17)
Stoke City (2015-16)
Southampton (2015-2016)
Chelsea (2014-15)

One or more games: from 8.15am on Wednesday 11 September until 10.30am on Thursday 12 September.

Supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale and can purchase one ticket per person, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per transaction.

I'm obviously a bit thick, but out of interest, why would the club list absolutely all of the games for MK Dons? And not say the last 5? Is that to ensure the maximum number of people as close to 6301 as possible were in that sale, before it would drop to all season ticket holders and members? I mean who had Bournemouth in 2014 but didn't have the rest?

When for City they just did MK Dons and Leicester. Is that because with MK Dons/Leceister you can't go much further back because 6301 already have MK Dons but you need to include it in some way as it's the most recent one?

I'm guessing at some point if there was an allocation similar to Chelsea I'd be hoping to eventually be in a non guaranteed sale with City. MK Dons probably won't ever be used again so is almost worthless? Even though adding them together would help me as I'd have both, and a handful might not? No idea why I'm losing my mind over this as it might not even matter for 2 years.
Re: League Cup
October 4, 2023, 06:07:39 pm
Quote from: Hij on October  4, 2023, 05:10:33 pm
Been trying to work this out as the fella I usually buy off hasn't got Bournemouth, so I can only assume he got on the ladder with Chelsea, then immediately managed to get Southampton and get Stoke. Must have been an all 4 guaranteed sale for Burton, 3 was non guaranteed and he managed to get one in the non guaranteed when there would have only have been approx 346 tickets available, and then progressed to getting all the others by virtue of always being in the guaranteed sale thereafter.

Quite a nice little journey down the ladder for him there. Seemingly won't be guaranteed for Bournemouth as it comes around again, but missing out on it shouldn't be dire in any case for him as he's sort of in the top 1646 now by virtue of Burton (which was a cracking little ground/away). If he gets one I can have it thankfully as it's a new ground to tick off and I'm desperate to go but he is looking to go more often now, so what was a nice little way to at least do an away or 2 a season looks like sinking.

I got on vs MK Dons (massive allocation though) and have moved down slightly with City (still 5432!). But it's still a gigantic number. Frustrating as I did get all of the Covid ones on my own card- must have meant a good thousand, if not more giving up the game around then for me to get into those allocations with virtually no problem even though it felt like everyone I knew was still attending. Not quite sure I'll make the move down that he did. Need us to win this and presumably get a 4500 ground and get lucky. Very easy to fall off it if there aren't any big allocations for years - or alternatively there is one at like 4500 but you get *unlucky* and don't get it, just the ones who joined at the same time would be as lucky.

Anyway whatever, hopefully I get Bournemouth through him and we get a big allocation moving forwards like Chelsea again.
Has he definitely not got Bournemouth or does he just think he hasn't got it? bear in mind that the purchase history that is visible to us doesn't go back as far as Bournemouth (although the TO claim to have it all, we'll find out for sure soon enough). I'll have to go aback through all of the selling details Tom but am happy to check to see if it was even possible for him to get on the ladder at Chelsea, let me know.

Or can anyone else confirm that they got on the LC ladder at Chelsea and have got all 8 since?
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: League Cup
October 4, 2023, 06:09:41 pm
Quote from: Hij on October  4, 2023, 05:34:18 pm
I'm obviously a bit thick, but out of interest, why would the club list absolutely all of the games for MK Dons? And not say the last 5? Is that to ensure the maximum number of people as close to 6301 as possible were in that sale, before it would drop to all season ticket holders and members? I mean who had Bournemouth in 2014 but didn't have the rest?

When for City they just did MK Dons and Leicester. Is that because with MK Dons/Leceister you can't go much further back because 6301 already have MK Dons but you need to include it in some way as it's the most recent one?

I'm guessing at some point if there was an allocation similar to Chelsea I'd be hoping to eventually be in a non guaranteed sale with City. MK Dons probably won't ever be used again so is almost worthless? Even though adding them together would help me as I'd have both, and a handful might not? No idea why I'm losing my mind over this as it might not even matter for 2 years.
Because the biggest allocation pre MK Dons was Chelsea @ 4004...and before that it was Man U @ 7258 so they couldn't go back to Man U as it was more than MK Dons so therefore used Chelsea.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: League Cup
October 4, 2023, 07:17:23 pm
Quote from: ABJ on October  4, 2023, 06:07:39 pm
Has he definitely not got Bournemouth or does he just think he hasn't got it? bear in mind that the purchase history that is visible to us doesn't go back as far as Bournemouth (although the TO claim to have it all, we'll find out for sure soon enough). I'll have to go aback through all of the selling details Tom but am happy to check to see if it was even possible for him to get on the ladder at Chelsea, let me know.

Or can anyone else confirm that they got on the LC ladder at Chelsea and have got all 8 since?

I got on the ladder at Chelsea but didnt get anything else until MK. I dont think it guaranteed you Soton Stoke etc
Re: League Cup
October 4, 2023, 07:49:37 pm
Quote from: Danny Boy on October  4, 2023, 07:17:23 pm
I got on the ladder at Chelsea but didnt get anything else until MK. I dont think it guaranteed you Soton Stoke etc
You're right as these were the selling for the match after Chelsea, Southampton :

Exeter (24/08/11), Brighton (21/09/11), Stoke (26/10/11), Chelsea (29/11/11), Manchester City (11/01/12), WBA (26/09/12), Manchester United (25/09/13), Bournemouth (17/12/14), and Chelsea (27/01/15).

Attendance at 7 or more games: On sale Thursday November 12 from 8.15am.

Supporters who purchase during this sale are guaranteed a ticket.

Attendance at 6 or more games: On sale Friday November 13 from 8.15am.

Tickets purchased during this sale are subject to availability on a first come, first served basis and no guarantee can be given that tickets will be available to all who apply.

Should there be any tickets remaining following the initial sales, Liverpool FC will make a further announcement. Supporters are advised to check here for any sale updates.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then the round after that which was Stoke :

Southampton (02.12.15), Chelsea (27.01.15), Bournemouth (17.12.14), Manchester United (25.09.13), WBA (26.09.12), Manchester City (11.01.12), Chelsea (29.11.11), Stoke (26.10.11), Brighton (21.09.11) and Exeter (24.08.11).

Attendance at eight or more games: On sale Thursday December 17 from 8.15am. Supporters who purchase during this sale are guaranteed a ticket.

Attendance at seven or more games: On sale Friday December 18 from 11am. Tickets purchased during this sale are subject to availability on a first come, first served basis and no guarantee can be given that tickets will be available to all who apply.

Should there be any tickets remaining following the initial sales, Liverpool FC will make a further announcement. Supporters are advised to check here for any sale updates.

Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: League Cup
October 4, 2023, 09:58:17 pm
Quote from: ABJ on October  4, 2023, 06:07:39 pm
Has he definitely not got Bournemouth or does he just think he hasn't got it? bear in mind that the purchase history that is visible to us doesn't go back as far as Bournemouth (although the TO claim to have it all, we'll find out for sure soon enough). I'll have to go aback through all of the selling details Tom but am happy to check to see if it was even possible for him to get on the ladder at Chelsea, let me know.

Or can anyone else confirm that they got on the LC ladder at Chelsea and have got all 8 since?

You should know by looking at his purchase history - and seeing what date he bought Burton. If he bought it the first day of sale he will have Bournemouth.

Selling notice for Burton states:

Ticket sales

Tickets will be available to season ticket holders, members and fan card holders based on attendance at the following League Cup away fixtures during previous seasons: Stoke City (January 5, 2016), Southampton (December 2, 2015), Chelsea (January 27, 2015), Bournemouth (December 17, 2014).

Attendance at four games: Wednesday August 17, from 8.15am

Supporters who purchase during the above sale are guaranteed a ticket.

Supporters can purchase one ticket per qualifying supporter for up to a maximum of 10 tickets per transaction.

Attendance at three or more games: Thursday August 18, from 8.15am
Re: League Cup
October 4, 2023, 11:18:00 pm
Quote from: Redcase on October  4, 2023, 09:58:17 pm
You should know by looking at his purchase history - and seeing what date he bought Burton. If he bought it the first day of sale he will have Bournemouth.

Selling notice for Burton states:

Ticket sales

Tickets will be available to season ticket holders, members and fan card holders based on attendance at the following League Cup away fixtures during previous seasons: Stoke City (January 5, 2016), Southampton (December 2, 2015), Chelsea (January 27, 2015), Bournemouth (December 17, 2014).

Attendance at four games: Wednesday August 17, from 8.15am

Supporters who purchase during the above sale are guaranteed a ticket.

Supporters can purchase one ticket per qualifying supporter for up to a maximum of 10 tickets per transaction.

Attendance at three or more games: Thursday August 18, from 8.15am
Good point, I literally did that with some of ours that definitely had Burton but wasnt sure if they had Bournemouth too although as expected, it was impossible to get on the ladder at Chelsea and then have  every one since.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: League Cup
October 5, 2023, 09:33:07 am
Quote from: Redcase on October  4, 2023, 09:58:17 pm
You should know by looking at his purchase history - and seeing what date he bought Burton. If he bought it the first day of sale he will have Bournemouth.

Selling notice for Burton states:

Ticket sales

Tickets will be available to season ticket holders, members and fan card holders based on attendance at the following League Cup away fixtures during previous seasons: Stoke City (January 5, 2016), Southampton (December 2, 2015), Chelsea (January 27, 2015), Bournemouth (December 17, 2014).

Attendance at four games: Wednesday August 17, from 8.15am

Supporters who purchase during the above sale are guaranteed a ticket.

Supporters can purchase one ticket per qualifying supporter for up to a maximum of 10 tickets per transaction.

Attendance at three or more games: Thursday August 18, from 8.15am

99% certain I bought it for him in the non guaranteed sale.

I didn't do Stoke, so I wonder if he missed out on that one? It's that, or he went! I could just ask him but don't want to bother him over this too much, I guess we will see the selling details and have him try both sales. I was more interested in the sort of mechanics of climbing the ladder etc. Find it quite interesting. Could be that he had 1 or 2 prior to the Bournemouth game.

Thanks for your input though guys, it is interesting.
Re: League Cup
Today at 10:00:36 am
TICKET AVAILABILITY
MATCH TICKET -SEASON TICKET HOLDERS AND OFFICIAL MEMBERSwho recorded All of the below League Cup away fixtures during seasons 2014/15  2019/20 and 2022/23ON SALE SOONThu 12 Oct 2023, 8:15am
Manchester City (22.12.2022)
MK Dons (25.09.2019)
Leicester City (19.09.2017)
Southampton (11.01.2017)
Derby County (20.09.2016)
Burton Albion (23.08.2016)
Stoke City (05.01.2016)
Southampton (02.12.2015)
Chelsea (27.01.2015)
Bournemouth (17.12.2014)
Buy online from 8.15am Thursday October 12 until 10.30am on Friday October 13.

Supporters are guaranteed a ticket and can purchase one ticket per supporter ID number, up to a maximum of ten tickets per booking.

Please note that tickets purchased for away games ARE NOT available to 'DISTRIBUTE' or FORWARD to other supporters.
MATCH TICKET -SEASON TICKET HOLDERS AND OFFICIAL MEMBERSwho recorded All of the below League Cup away fixtures during seasons 2014/15  2019/20 and 2022/23ON SALE SOONThu 12 Oct 2023, 8:15amMATCH TICKET -SEASON TICKET HOLDERS AND OFFICIAL MEMBERSwho recorded 9 or more of the below League Cup away fixtures during seasons 2014/15  2019/20 and 2022/23ON SALE SOONFri 13 Oct 2023, 11:00am
Manchester City (22.12.2022)
MK Dons (25.09.2019)
Leicester City (19.09.2017)
Southampton (11.01.2017)
Derby County (20.09.2016)
Burton Albion (23.08.2016)
Stoke City (05.01.2016)
Southampton (02.12.2015)
Chelsea (27.01.2015)
Bournemouth (17.12.2014)
Buy online from 11am until 1.30pm on Friday October 13.

Tickets for this sale are subject to availability on a first come first served basis.

Supporters can purchase one ticket per supporter ID number, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Please note that tickets purchased for away games ARE NOT available to 'DISTRIBUTE' or FORWARD to other supporters.
MATCH TICKET -SEASON TICKET HOLDERS AND OFFICIAL MEMBERSwho recorded 8 or more of the below League Cup away fixtures during seasons 2014/15  2019/20 and 2022/23ON SALE SOONFri 13 Oct 2023, 2:00pm
Manchester City (22.12.2022)
MK Dons (25.09.2019)
Leicester City (19.09.2017)
Southampton (11.01.2017)
Derby County (20.09.2016)
Burton Albion (23.08.2016)
Stoke City (05.01.2016)
Southampton (02.12.2015)
Chelsea (27.01.2015)
Bournemouth (17.12.2014)
ONLY IN THE EVENT THAT TICKETS REMAIN

Buy online from 2pm on Friday October 13 until 7.30am on Monday October 16.

Tickets for this sale are subject to availability on a first come first served basis.

Supporters can purchase one ticket per supporter ID number, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Please note that tickets purchased for away games ARE NOT available to 'DISTRIBUTE' or FORWARD to other supporters.
Re: League Cup
Today at 10:09:07 am
How do you check beyond 2015 in your membership history ? have got everything but can not remember Bournemouth in 2014
Re: League Cup
Today at 10:29:59 am
Check your history tab, bournemouth and chelsea are there now in all ours 97.
Re: League Cup
Today at 11:07:26 am
Quote from: tasmichkata on Today at 10:29:59 am
Check your history tab, bournemouth and chelsea are there now in all ours 97.
my history is only showing to Chelsea and nothing before that league or cup ?
Re: League Cup
Today at 11:12:06 am
So then you haven't got bournemouth.
Re: League Cup
Today at 11:22:17 am
Ah, have the TO gone in and added the relevant history for the games we need? Looks like it as I have Chelsea randomly there but then no others from that season.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: League Cup
Today at 11:34:32 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:22:17 am
Ah, have the TO gone in and added the relevant history for the games we need? Looks like it as I have Chelsea randomly there but then no others from that season.

Yeah
