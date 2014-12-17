I got on the ladder at Chelsea but didnt get anything else until MK. I dont think it guaranteed you Soton Stoke etc
You're right as these were the selling for the match after Chelsea, Southampton :
Exeter (24/08/11), Brighton (21/09/11), Stoke (26/10/11), Chelsea (29/11/11), Manchester City (11/01/12), WBA (26/09/12), Manchester United (25/09/13), Bournemouth (17/12/14), and Chelsea (27/01/15).
Attendance at 7 or more games: On sale Thursday November 12 from 8.15am.
Supporters who purchase during this sale are guaranteed a ticket.
Attendance at 6 or more games: On sale Friday November 13 from 8.15am.
Tickets purchased during this sale are subject to availability on a first come, first served basis and no guarantee can be given that tickets will be available to all who apply.
Should there be any tickets remaining following the initial sales, Liverpool FC will make a further announcement. Supporters are advised to check here for any sale updates.
And then the round after that which was Stoke :
Southampton (02.12.15), Chelsea (27.01.15), Bournemouth (17.12.14), Manchester United (25.09.13), WBA (26.09.12), Manchester City (11.01.12), Chelsea (29.11.11), Stoke (26.10.11), Brighton (21.09.11) and Exeter (24.08.11).
Attendance at eight or more games: On sale Thursday December 17 from 8.15am. Supporters who purchase during this sale are guaranteed a ticket.
Attendance at seven or more games: On sale Friday December 18 from 11am. Tickets purchased during this sale are subject to availability on a first come, first served basis and no guarantee can be given that tickets will be available to all who apply.
Should there be any tickets remaining following the initial sales, Liverpool FC will make a further announcement. Supporters are advised to check here for any sale updates.