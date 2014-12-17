Bournemouth, 1311

Chelsea, 4004

Soton, 3099

Stoke, 2759

Burton, 1646

Derby, 3100

Soton, 3330

Leicester, 3305

MK Dons, 6301 + 320 returns

City, 5432



This is correct, unless 300+ have dropped off since Burton away, it will be 10/10 for the guaranteed sale and then 9/10 in the 2nd sale.



Been trying to work this out as the fella I usually buy off hasn't got Bournemouth, so I can only assume he got on the ladder with Chelsea, then immediately managed to get Southampton and get Stoke. Must have been an all 4 guaranteed sale for Burton, 3 was non guaranteed and he managed to get one in the non guaranteed when there would have only have been approx 346 tickets available, and then progressed to getting all the others by virtue of always being in the guaranteed sale thereafter.Quite a nice little journey down the ladder for him there. Seemingly won't be guaranteed for Bournemouth as it comes around again, but missing out on it shouldn't be dire in any case for him as he's sort of in the top 1646 now by virtue of Burton (which was a cracking little ground/away). If he gets one I can have it thankfully as it's a new ground to tick off and I'm desperate to go but he is looking to go more often now, so what was a nice little way to at least do an away or 2 a season looks like sinking.I got on vs MK Dons (massive allocation though) and have moved down slightly with City (still 5432!). But it's still a gigantic number. Frustrating as I did get all of the Covid ones on my own card- must have meant a good thousand, if not more giving up the game around then for me to get into those allocations with virtually no problem even though it felt like everyone I knew was still attending. Not quite sure I'll make the move down that he did. Need us to win this and presumably get a 4500 ground and get lucky. Very easy to fall off it if there aren't any big allocations for years - or alternatively there is one at like 4500 but you get *unlucky* and don't get it, just the ones who joined at the same time would be as lucky.Anyway whatever, hopefully I get Bournemouth through him and we get a big allocation moving forwards like Chelsea again.