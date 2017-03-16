Not sure if anyone else had issues outside the kop last night. I was later arriving than usual so maybe its just what happens when you arrive at the turnstile 10 mins before kick off



Anyway Ive tried to send this to the club, Phil Dutton and the Supporters liaison offer FWIW



Dear x



I was hoping you could provide more information on the apparent turnstile failure last night and also general delays around a-b in the kop that led to a Significant number of people missing kick off including myself . Whilst Minor in the context of lifes general problems, I was disappointed that having been going regularly since around 2006, this was the first time I have ever been to a match and missed any small part of game / a goal which left a slightly sour taste.



I am particularly interested in

- what occurred on b1 and how was this seemingly rectified (we eventually entered via that) and could this have been fixed quicker

- on fixtures such as early EFL rounds where it is probable that a higher proportion of attendees are irregular match goers , how do your in person staffing and stewarding plans change for this? I would expect a professional ticketing organisation to have more help staff on the ground to deal with likely higher number of queries and entry issues . Just wondering if that happens in practice or whether this contributed to some delays

- in light of your answers for the above whether anything will be changed or rectified for future fixtures .especially since I would expect next weeks USG game to have a similarly higher than average number of attendees unfamiliar with regular NFC use.



Best regards