League Cup

Re: League Cup
September 25, 2023, 02:27:44 pm
A mate has forwarded his autocup ticket for Leicester. It was originally in Annie Road but relocated to MSU. The club didnt charge the difference - but he then had to pay the extra few quid when he transferred the ticket. Does this mean when you forward a kids ticket to an adult you will now have to pay the difference, and you will get refunded the difference when you transfer an adult ticket to a junior? The facility is obviously in place now.
Re: League Cup
September 25, 2023, 02:58:05 pm
Quote from: whitelightning on September 23, 2023, 06:13:36 pm
Any ideas when the NFC pass is updated for Wed night's Leicester match?  Mine is still showing blank.  Thanks

Nothing for me either. Usually if I click 'download membership' again on the site it updates (Samsung)

Has anyone else on Android got theirs showing?
Re: League Cup
September 25, 2023, 03:17:52 pm
Quote from: Redcase on September 25, 2023, 02:27:44 pm
A mate has forwarded his autocup ticket for Leicester. It was originally in Annie Road but relocated to MSU. The club didnt charge the difference - but he then had to pay the extra few quid when he transferred the ticket. Does this mean when you forward a kids ticket to an adult you will now have to pay the difference, and you will get refunded the difference when you transfer an adult ticket to a junior? The facility is obviously in place now.

Pretty sure you don't have to pay the difference when changing the age on a ticket still, think it's literally just been those moved from AR who this has applied to so far.
Re: League Cup
September 25, 2023, 03:19:19 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on September 25, 2023, 02:58:05 pm
Nothing for me either. Usually if I click 'download membership' again on the site it updates (Samsung)

Has anyone else on Android got theirs showing?

Mine still shows West Ham but I never bother updating mine myself anyway, you can still get in whatever it says on your phone, it's only there for the seat details.
Re: League Cup
September 25, 2023, 04:50:07 pm
Quote from: phil_1010 on September 24, 2023, 11:49:55 am
Can anyone help me with ticket forwarding please?

I cant make the Leicester game as Im away on holiday. I am trying to transfer a pair of tickets (mine and my mates) to a friend but it only allows me to transfer the ticket thats in my name. The friend isnt a mutual friend so isnt on his friends and family list. Is there any way round this so that I can forward the pair of tickets on rather than just a single?
Is the distribution option not there?
Re: League Cup
September 25, 2023, 07:55:05 pm
Quote from: swoopy on September 24, 2023, 05:01:34 pm
Transfer yours.
Send your mates on to yourself. Send it from yourself on to where it's going.

Thanks for this. Short of passing your phone to someone, is there no way now to transfer a ticket to someone who isnt an LFC member/isnt on your friend and families list or your friends friends and family list?

Have a pair to transfer and in a situation where the person who I can transfer to doesnt have anyone that fits the above criteria to go with and I would prefer the second ticket not to go unused if possible.
Re: League Cup
September 25, 2023, 09:31:01 pm
Leicester is showing for me now on Android.
Re: League Cup
September 26, 2023, 08:10:45 am
Quote from: phil_1010 on September 25, 2023, 07:55:05 pm
Thanks for this. Short of passing your phone to someone, is there no way now to transfer a ticket to someone who isnt an LFC member/isnt on your friend and families list or your friends friends and family list?

Have a pair to transfer and in a situation where the person who I can transfer to doesnt have anyone that fits the above criteria to go with and I would prefer the second ticket not to go unused if possible.

Easy solution. Get them to sign up to new accounts and they have 2 weeks then to add you to their Friends and Family. Once they have downloaded their passes (via the convoluted 2 stage process) then you can transfer the tickets.
Re: League Cup
September 26, 2023, 08:39:32 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on September 25, 2023, 09:31:01 pm
Leicester is showing for me now on Android.
Same here.  Took its time, I was getting worried as I've never had it this late.
Re: League Cup
September 26, 2023, 11:52:06 am
Quote from: whitelightning on September 26, 2023, 08:39:32 am
Same here.  Took its time, I was getting worried as I've never had it this late.

You don't need it to get in, as long as you know the ticket is in your purchase history in your account, it doesn't matter what the NFC says.
Re: League Cup
Today at 06:59:04 am
Not sure if anyone else had issues outside the kop last night. I was later arriving than usual so maybe its just what happens when you arrive at the turnstile 10 mins before kick off

Anyway Ive tried to send this to the club, Phil Dutton and the Supporters liaison offer FWIW

Dear x

I was hoping you could provide more information on the apparent turnstile failure last night and also general delays around a-b in the kop that led to a Significant number of people missing kick off including myself . Whilst Minor in the context of lifes general problems, I was disappointed that having been going regularly since around 2006, this was the first time I have ever been to a match and missed any small part of game / a goal which left a slightly sour taste.

I am particularly interested in
- what occurred on b1 and how was this seemingly rectified (we eventually entered via that) and could this have been fixed quicker
- on fixtures such as early EFL rounds where it is probable that a higher proportion of attendees are irregular match goers , how do your in person staffing and stewarding plans change for this? I would expect a professional ticketing organisation to have more help staff on the ground to deal with likely higher number of queries and entry issues . Just wondering if that happens in practice or whether this contributed to some delays
- in light of your answers for the above whether anything will be changed or rectified for future fixtures .especially since  I would expect next weeks USG game to have a similarly higher than average number of attendees unfamiliar with regular NFC use.

Best regards
Re: League Cup
Today at 07:07:16 am
Any thoughts on allocation/criteria for Bournemouth?
Re: League Cup
Today at 07:23:54 am
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 07:07:16 am
Any thoughts on allocation/criteria for Bournemouth?

ABJ is the man..
Re: League Cup
Today at 07:31:52 am
Quote from: Thomas on Today at 07:23:54 am
ABJ is the man..

Stoke got 1313 last night so cant imagine it will be anything larger than that
Re: League Cup
Today at 07:35:43 am
Quote from: claresy2005 on Today at 06:59:04 am
Not sure if anyone else had issues outside the kop last night. I was later arriving than usual so maybe its just what happens when you arrive at the turnstile 10 mins before kick off

Anyway Ive tried to send this to the club, Phil Dutton and the Supporters liaison offer FWIW

Dear x

I was hoping you could provide more information on the apparent turnstile failure last night and also general delays around a-b in the kop that led to a Significant number of people missing kick off including myself . Whilst Minor in the context of lifes general problems, I was disappointed that having been going regularly since around 2006, this was the first time I have ever been to a match and missed any small part of game / a goal which left a slightly sour taste.

I am particularly interested in
- what occurred on b1 and how was this seemingly rectified (we eventually entered via that) and could this have been fixed quicker
- on fixtures such as early EFL rounds where it is probable that a higher proportion of attendees are irregular match goers , how do your in person staffing and stewarding plans change for this? I would expect a professional ticketing organisation to have more help staff on the ground to deal with likely higher number of queries and entry issues . Just wondering if that happens in practice or whether this contributed to some delays
- in light of your answers for the above whether anything will be changed or rectified for future fixtures .especially since  I would expect next weeks USG game to have a similarly higher than average number of attendees unfamiliar with regular NFC use.

Best regards

Have they changed the hardware? in A turnstyles the hardware is changed...not helped the stewards trying to tell you to do something else when you are doing something that worked the week before.
Re: League Cup
Today at 07:44:51 am
Quote from: claresy2005 on Today at 06:59:04 am
Not sure if anyone else had issues outside the kop last night. I was later arriving than usual so maybe its just what happens when you arrive at the turnstile 10 mins before kick off

Anyway Ive tried to send this to the club, Phil Dutton and the Supporters liaison offer FWIW

Dear x

I was hoping you could provide more information on the apparent turnstile failure last night and also general delays around a-b in the kop that led to a Significant number of people missing kick off including myself . Whilst Minor in the context of lifes general problems, I was disappointed that having been going regularly since around 2006, this was the first time I have ever been to a match and missed any small part of game / a goal which left a slightly sour taste.

I am particularly interested in
- what occurred on b1 and how was this seemingly rectified (we eventually entered via that) and could this have been fixed quicker
- on fixtures such as early EFL rounds where it is probable that a higher proportion of attendees are irregular match goers , how do your in person staffing and stewarding plans change for this? I would expect a professional ticketing organisation to have more help staff on the ground to deal with likely higher number of queries and entry issues . Just wondering if that happens in practice or whether this contributed to some delays
- in light of your answers for the above whether anything will be changed or rectified for future fixtures .especially since  I would expect next weeks USG game to have a similarly higher than average number of attendees unfamiliar with regular NFC use.

Best regards
Turnstiles A & B are usually the most busy especially around 10-15 minutes before kick off..
Re: League Cup
Today at 07:57:40 am
We got 1,646 for Burton Albion, what was the lowest prior to that?
Re: League Cup
Today at 08:07:41 am
Bournemouth a couple of years before that
Re: League Cup
Today at 08:12:15 am
Thats that trip out the window then
Re: League Cup
Today at 08:39:20 am
Quote from: claresy2005 on Today at 06:59:04 am
Not sure if anyone else had issues outside the kop last night. I was later arriving than usual so maybe its just what happens when you arrive at the turnstile 10 mins before kick off

Anyway Ive tried to send this to the club, Phil Dutton and the Supporters liaison offer FWIW

Dear x

I was hoping you could provide more information on the apparent turnstile failure last night and also general delays around a-b in the kop that led to a Significant number of people missing kick off including myself . Whilst Minor in the context of lifes general problems, I was disappointed that having been going regularly since around 2006, this was the first time I have ever been to a match and missed any small part of game / a goal which left a slightly sour taste.

I am particularly interested in
- what occurred on b1 and how was this seemingly rectified (we eventually entered via that) and could this have been fixed quicker
- on fixtures such as early EFL rounds where it is probable that a higher proportion of attendees are irregular match goers , how do your in person staffing and stewarding plans change for this? I would expect a professional ticketing organisation to have more help staff on the ground to deal with likely higher number of queries and entry issues . Just wondering if that happens in practice or whether this contributed to some delays
- in light of your answers for the above whether anything will be changed or rectified for future fixtures .especially since  I would expect next weeks USG game to have a similarly higher than average number of attendees unfamiliar with regular NFC use.

Best regards

From turnstile D, it was evident it was just people who didnt have a fucking clue what they were doing

Always queues that close to kick off anyway, just amplified by newbies probably some with pass issues having never used one before
