Not sure if anyone else had issues outside the kop last night. I was later arriving than usual so maybe its just what happens when you arrive at the turnstile 10 mins before kick off
Anyway Ive tried to send this to the club, Phil Dutton and the Supporters liaison offer FWIW
Dear x
I was hoping you could provide more information on the apparent turnstile failure last night and also general delays around a-b in the kop that led to a Significant number of people missing kick off including myself . Whilst Minor in the context of lifes general problems, I was disappointed that having been going regularly since around 2006, this was the first time I have ever been to a match and missed any small part of game / a goal which left a slightly sour taste.
I am particularly interested in
- what occurred on b1 and how was this seemingly rectified (we eventually entered via that) and could this have been fixed quicker
- on fixtures such as early EFL rounds where it is probable that a higher proportion of attendees are irregular match goers , how do your in person staffing and stewarding plans change for this? I would expect a professional ticketing organisation to have more help staff on the ground to deal with likely higher number of queries and entry issues . Just wondering if that happens in practice or whether this contributed to some delays
- in light of your answers for the above whether anything will be changed or rectified for future fixtures .especially since I would expect next weeks USG game to have a similarly higher than average number of attendees unfamiliar with regular NFC use.
Best regards