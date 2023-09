I thought I'd try the new stand for one of the cup competitions and like a fool didn't think FA Cup was a far safer bet. Our 3 tickets in the ARU have been cancelled. Does anyone know how likely it will be to pick up tickets in Friday's sale? Is it worth getting my hopes up or should I resign myself to watching it on TV? A bit frustrating that I know there will be loads with tickets that would happily given then up if they kept the credit whilst others, with tickets in ARU will miss out.