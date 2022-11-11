Gave us full one against United in the Europa and FA Cup/League Cup a few seasons ago, City fans are somehow more bother though these days as they want to be something they're not (entitled) - If they do then I hope we reduce their allocation at Anfield.
Can see this dropping to members/STH (only by a few though) - Don't think many will want to travel to the Etihad straight after the World Cup Be interesting if the club impose NFC for this game too
Going to be a right bum fight for this if you only have 1 credit.
If it was to drop (which it wont) tickets should go to fans based on home attendance in that cup
Sounds painful
Going to be a right bum fight for this if you only have 1 credit.nearly 1k more with MK dons than likely allocation.
Anyone know when the date of the fixture will be confirmed. Keen to make travel arrangements ASAP given how close to Christmas it is?
Its been confirmed for the Thursday 22 September.
Confirmed where?
Club tweeted this afternoon but since been deleted
Bloody hell, I hoped it would be this year!
Was told yesterday that we're only getting 4300 due to the risk from gmp advice, I've search everywhere but can't find anything concrete, anyone else heard this?
Risk of what? Are parts of the stadium unsafe?
The BBC seem to think its on the 22nd as well:Traditionally, most of those games end up on the Tuesday or Wednesday, although Manchester City will host Liverpool on Thursday, 22 December.https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63609801
I'll be fine with MK, Leicester, Southampton & Derby right?League cups are the only aways I get to buy and never keep track of the allocations
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Hoping 5.5k myself, can't see why we get different from what Chelsea got
Even if we only end up getting our normal league allocation of around 3K (this wouldn't surprise me as no doubt GMP will push for this), I think you'll be fine as the allocations for those 4 were as follows :3100 - Derby3330 - Southampton3305 - Leicester6301 - MK Dons
snipNorwich City (2021-22)MK Dons (2019-20)Leicester City (2017-18)Burton Albion (2016-17)Derby County (2016-17)Southampton (2016-17)
City wont even fill their seats. Policing is becoming as dubious an excuse as feigned head injuries.
How come Arsenal & Villa aren't there - are they not included in criteria ?
