Offline Craig S

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1840 on: November 11, 2022, 10:53:07 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on November 10, 2022, 11:12:38 pm
Gave us full one against United in the Europa and FA Cup/League Cup a few seasons ago,

City fans are somehow more bother though these days as they want to be something they're not (entitled) - If they do then I hope we reduce their allocation at Anfield.

Fuck that petty mentality. Why penalise match going fans?

They are not the ones choosing to (theoretically) reduce the allocation, it would be the police, safety advisory board, the club. Rail against them, not match going fans.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1841 on: November 11, 2022, 11:09:26 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on November 10, 2022, 11:21:20 pm
Can see this dropping to members/STH (only by a few though) - Don't think many will want to travel to the Etihad straight after the World Cup

Be interesting if the club impose NFC for this game too

I'll be travelling down the East Lancs, not via Qatar ;D
Offline redgriffin73

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1842 on: November 11, 2022, 11:11:02 am »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on November 11, 2022, 06:15:41 am
Going to be a right bum fight for this if you only have 1 credit.

Sounds painful :o
Offline Vauxy head red

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1843 on: November 11, 2022, 11:31:25 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on November 11, 2022, 07:36:41 am

If it was to drop (which it wont) tickets should go to fans based on home attendance in that cup

Spot on.
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1844 on: November 11, 2022, 01:09:17 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 11, 2022, 11:11:02 am
Sounds painful :o
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on November 11, 2022, 06:15:41 am
Going to be a right bum fight for this if you only have 1 credit.

nearly 1k more with MK dons than likely allocation.

Glad to see someone else picked up on it
Offline rjhb25

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1845 on: November 12, 2022, 09:05:55 am »
Anyone know when the date of the fixture will be confirmed. Keen to make travel arrangements ASAP given how close to Christmas it is?
Online Jm55

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1846 on: November 12, 2022, 02:54:33 pm »
Quote from: rjhb25 on November 12, 2022, 09:05:55 am
Anyone know when the date of the fixture will be confirmed. Keen to make travel arrangements ASAP given how close to Christmas it is?

Its been confirmed for the Thursday 22 September.
Offline nearly40

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1847 on: November 12, 2022, 04:53:04 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on November 12, 2022, 02:54:33 pm
Its been confirmed for the Thursday 22 September.

Bloody hell, I hoped it would be this year!
Online apassant77

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1848 on: November 12, 2022, 05:58:44 pm »
Confirmed where?
Offline jordon148

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1849 on: November 12, 2022, 06:40:30 pm »
Quote from: apassant77 on November 12, 2022, 05:58:44 pm
Confirmed where?

Club tweeted this afternoon but since been deleted
Offline scouser102002

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1850 on: November 12, 2022, 07:08:18 pm »
Quote from: jordon148 on November 12, 2022, 06:40:30 pm
Club tweeted this afternoon but since been deleted

They have now deleted all mention of it and it's gone back to TBC on the fixture page.

Very odd.
Online apassant77

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1851 on: November 12, 2022, 07:14:08 pm »
Cheers
Offline redgriffin73

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1852 on: November 12, 2022, 08:00:16 pm »
Quote from: nearly40 on November 12, 2022, 04:53:04 pm
Bloody hell, I hoped it would be this year!

;D
Offline nickyd186

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1853 on: Yesterday at 08:12:51 pm »
Was told yesterday that we're only getting 4300 due to the risk from gmp advice, I've search everywhere but can't find anything concrete, anyone else heard this?
Offline andy07

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1854 on: Yesterday at 10:20:34 pm »
Quote from: nickyd186 on Yesterday at 08:12:51 pm
Was told yesterday that we're only getting 4300 due to the risk from gmp advice, I've search everywhere but can't find anything concrete, anyone else heard this?

Risk of what?  Are parts of the stadium unsafe?
Offline swoopy

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1855 on: Yesterday at 10:40:14 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:20:34 pm
Risk of what?  Are parts of the stadium unsafe?

Traffic problems.
Online RainbowFlick

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1856 on: Yesterday at 11:26:52 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:20:34 pm
Risk of what?  Are parts of the stadium unsafe?

too much festive merriment
Offline 77kop05

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1857 on: Today at 05:34:21 am »
Quote from: jordon148 on November 12, 2022, 06:40:30 pm
Club tweeted this afternoon but since been deleted

Flips sake , waa in the  Albert after the game Saturday when this popped up and booked flights straight away .
Have to wait and see now I guess.
Offline Xabi Lad

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1858 on: Today at 08:06:04 am »
The BBC seem to think its on the 22nd as well:

Traditionally, most of those games end up on the Tuesday or Wednesday, although Manchester City will host Liverpool on Thursday, 22 December.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63609801
Offline PaulKS

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1859 on: Today at 09:17:52 am »
City away is just as heavy as United now, we even got kept in last season

Wouldnt surprise me if they reduced the allocation

And Thursday is definitely likeliest, given City don't play their first league game back until the 28th
Offline 77kop05

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1860 on: Today at 09:58:35 am »
Quote from: Xabi Lad on Today at 08:06:04 am
The BBC seem to think its on the 22nd as well:

Traditionally, most of those games end up on the Tuesday or Wednesday, although Manchester City will host Liverpool on Thursday, 22 December.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63609801
Fingers crossed so .
Offline swoopy

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1861 on: Today at 10:18:25 am »
I'll be fine with MK, Leicester, Southampton & Derby right?
League cups are the only aways I get to buy and never keep track of the allocations
Offline tasmichkata

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1862 on: Today at 04:03:56 pm »
Confirmed again - the same date and kick-off.
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1863 on: Today at 04:23:40 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:18:25 am
I'll be fine with MK, Leicester, Southampton & Derby right?
League cups are the only aways I get to buy and never keep track of the allocations
I'd think so
Offline JohnRed

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1864 on: Today at 04:45:47 pm »
Quote from: nickyd186 on Yesterday at 08:12:51 pm
Was told yesterday that we're only getting 4300 due to the risk from gmp advice, I've search everywhere but can't find anything concrete, anyone else heard this?

Hoping 5.5k myself, can't see why we get different from what Chelsea got
Online ABJ

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1865 on: Today at 04:47:52 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:18:25 am
I'll be fine with MK, Leicester, Southampton & Derby right?
League cups are the only aways I get to buy and never keep track of the allocations
Even if we only end up getting our normal league allocation of around 3K (this wouldn't surprise me as no doubt GMP will push for this), I think you'll be fine as the allocations for those 4 were as follows :

3100 - Derby
3330 - Southampton
3305 - Leicester
6301 - MK Dons
Online ABJ

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1866 on: Today at 04:48:49 pm »
Quote from: JohnRed on Today at 04:45:47 pm
Hoping 5.5k myself, can't see why we get different from what Chelsea got
No chance imo, hopefully I'm wrong though.
Offline swoopy

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1867 on: Today at 05:30:09 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 04:47:52 pm
Even if we only end up getting our normal league allocation of around 3K (this wouldn't surprise me as no doubt GMP will push for this), I think you'll be fine as the allocations for those 4 were as follows :

3100 - Derby
3330 - Southampton
3305 - Leicester
6301 - MK Dons

Thanks :) booking plane from IOM this evening
Offline Schmarn

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1868 on: Today at 06:40:06 pm »

City wont even fill their seats.

Policing is becoming as dubious an excuse as feigned head injuries.
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1869 on: Today at 07:37:38 pm »
Quote from: AnthonyStabile on November 11, 2022, 12:23:08 am
snip

Norwich City (2021-22)
MK Dons (2019-20)
Leicester City (2017-18)
Burton Albion (2016-17)
Derby County (2016-17)
Southampton (2016-17)
How come Arsenal & Villa aren't there - are they not included in criteria ?
Offline DelTrotter

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1870 on: Today at 07:40:41 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 06:40:06 pm
City wont even fill their seats.

Policing is becoming as dubious an excuse as feigned head injuries.

Yeah it's bullshit, Arsenal got 450 more tickets for Anfield than we did for their place last season!! I notice they, sorry the police were happy for Brighton to have 7k there last week though and Wimbledon 9k last season but apparently we aren't even allowed the 6k we were entitled to. It's nonsense. Hopefully this isn't the same, should be what Chelsea got, no excuses.
Offline Shanklygates

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1871 on: Today at 07:57:52 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 07:37:38 pm
How come Arsenal & Villa aren't there - are they not included in criteria ?
Matches from last season don't count as credits going forward- they said that at the time
Online apassant77

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1872 on: Today at 09:53:49 pm »
Gutted it's the Thursday as probably have to give it a miss as cant get out of work. Tuesday and Wednesday I could manage. Just seems to be the way it's going for me this season ticket wise. Hopefully we get the full allocation and make a bit of noise to show them how it's done properly.
