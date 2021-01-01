« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Down

Author Topic: League Cup  (Read 108847 times)

Offline sharkeyb

  • Would pay to see a Mason's willy, but not more than £35.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,034
  • He's on the floor
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1800 on: Today at 10:44:50 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 10:43:24 pm
2 guaranteed, 1 free for all for city?
Which games?
Logged
Sir, the cash monies?

Online VVM

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 583
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1801 on: Today at 10:46:48 pm »
Should get a decent allocation but then again so did Preston and Arsenal last season. Doubt this will get past 1 away credit from last season but maybe a slim chance of all season ticket holders.
Logged

Online VVM

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 583
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1802 on: Today at 10:48:17 pm »
Chelsea received an allocation of 5,537.
Logged

Offline sharkeyb

  • Would pay to see a Mason's willy, but not more than £35.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,034
  • He's on the floor
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1803 on: Today at 10:48:28 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 10:46:48 pm
Should get a decent allocation but then again so did Preston and Arsenal last season. Doubt this will get past 1 away credit from last season but maybe a slim chance of all season ticket holders.

Credits from last season didn't count for this season
Logged
Sir, the cash monies?

Offline Fazak_Red

  • Seems to think everything is shite, not including his own one-liners though, of course not......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 998
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1804 on: Today at 10:48:40 pm »
Reckon it will be less than 5k for this one. No chance of all ST.
Logged

Offline deanloco9

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1805 on: Today at 10:48:46 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 10:46:48 pm
Should get a decent allocation but then again so did Preston and Arsenal last season. Doubt this will get past 1 away credit from last season but maybe a slim chance of all season ticket holders.

Will go to Members and STH as STH don't have the luxury of a standalone anymore thankfully it seems
Logged

Online jordon148

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 55
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1806 on: Today at 10:49:16 pm »
Last season didnt count. 6500 odd from MK Dons last one that did?
Logged

Online VVM

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 583
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1807 on: Today at 10:50:31 pm »
Quote from: sharkeyb on Today at 10:48:28 pm
Credits from last season didn't count for this season

Good point, completely forgot about that. Guess it will go back to MK Dons a few years back then?
Logged

Online tasmichkata

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 88
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1808 on: Today at 10:55:25 pm »
If we get the same as Chelsea - MK Dons and Leicester must be used. 2 guaranteed, then 1.
Logged

Offline BigRed07

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 37
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1809 on: Today at 10:55:30 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 10:50:31 pm
Good point, completely forgot about that. Guess it will go back to MK Dons a few years back then?
How far will they go back? Leicester and MK dons or even further?
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,739
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1810 on: Today at 10:58:18 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 10:44:46 pm
Hopefully this drops to Members/STH! Up the reds.
no chance with about 6k with MK Dons
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,739
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1811 on: Today at 10:58:47 pm »
Quote from: tasmichkata on Today at 10:55:25 pm
If we get the same as Chelsea - MK Dons and Leicester must be used. 2 guaranteed, then 1.
what did they get? They'll probably try take more of us
Logged

Online VVM

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 583
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1812 on: Today at 10:59:28 pm »
Quote from: BigRed07 on Today at 10:55:30 pm
How far will they go back? Leicester and MK dons or even further?

Think last year it went back to Southampton 16-17 so imagine that might be the cutoff
Logged

Online tasmichkata

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 88
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1813 on: Today at 10:59:58 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 10:58:47 pm
what did they get? They'll probably try take more of us

5537
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,739
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1814 on: Today at 11:00:46 pm »
Quote from: tasmichkata on Today at 10:59:58 pm
5537
shite that's load thought maybe 4.5, will be chance for everyone on 1
Logged

Online KopiteWD

  • 40
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,453
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1815 on: Today at 11:11:12 pm »
Cant see GMP allowing us the full allocation
Logged
AMF

Offline deanloco9

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1816 on: Today at 11:12:38 pm »
Quote from: KopiteWD on Today at 11:11:12 pm
Cant see GMP allowing us the full allocation

Gave us full one against United in the Europa and FA Cup/League Cup a few seasons ago,

City fans are somehow more bother though these days as they want to be something they're not (entitled) - If they do then I hope we reduce their allocation at Anfield.
Logged

Offline Luke 17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,228
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1817 on: Today at 11:19:35 pm »
what games will be used MK Dons an what else?
Logged

Online tasmichkata

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 88
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1818 on: Today at 11:21:07 pm »
Quote from: KopiteWD on Today at 11:11:12 pm
Cant see GMP allowing us the full allocation

We got 5700 in the 2012 semi.
Logged

Offline deanloco9

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1819 on: Today at 11:21:20 pm »
Can see this dropping to members/STH (only by a few though) - Don't think many will want to travel to the Etihad straight after the World Cup

Be interesting if the club impose NFC for this game too
Logged

Online didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1820 on: Today at 11:22:26 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 11:12:38 pm
Gave us full one against United in the Europa and FA Cup/League Cup a few seas

City fans are somehow more bother though these days as they want to be something they're not (entitled) - If they do then I hope we reduce their allocation at Anfield.

It's not a double leg.
Logged

Offline deanloco9

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1821 on: Today at 11:28:32 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 11:22:26 pm
It's not a double leg.

I mean reduce it at a future fixture such as the league
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Up
« previous next »
 