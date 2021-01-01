2 guaranteed, 1 free for all for city?
Should get a decent allocation but then again so did Preston and Arsenal last season. Doubt this will get past 1 away credit from last season but maybe a slim chance of all season ticket holders.
Credits from last season didn't count for this season
Good point, completely forgot about that. Guess it will go back to MK Dons a few years back then?
Hopefully this drops to Members/STH! Up the reds.
If we get the same as Chelsea - MK Dons and Leicester must be used. 2 guaranteed, then 1.
How far will they go back? Leicester and MK dons or even further?
what did they get? They'll probably try take more of us
5537
Cant see GMP allowing us the full allocation
Gave us full one against United in the Europa and FA Cup/League Cup a few seasCity fans are somehow more bother though these days as they want to be something they're not (entitled) - If they do then I hope we reduce their allocation at Anfield.
It's not a double leg.
