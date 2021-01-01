« previous next »
Author Topic: League Cup  (Read 103766 times)

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1720 on: Today at 01:28:30 pm »
Haha my mate changed his card, the payment bounced and he forgot to purchase.

Website has it sold out but could be a members sale tomorrow to try and get him one?
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1721 on: Today at 01:35:29 pm »
I can only forward the ticket and not distribute? I thought you could pass these on to whom ever and they could use a general nfc pass?
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1722 on: Today at 06:34:30 pm »
forgot how cheap it is, now to grab a lift.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1723 on: Today at 07:08:50 pm »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on Today at 01:35:29 pm
I can only forward the ticket and not distribute? I thought you could pass these on to whom ever and they could use a general nfc pass?

Works for me
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1724 on: Today at 09:37:55 pm »
My wallet has been updated to Soton on the 12th Nov?

Has everyone got Derby LC in wallet or Soton?

Taken my money for Derby a while ago. Have they forgotten me?
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1725 on: Today at 09:50:58 pm »
Quote from: redtel on Today at 09:37:55 pm
My wallet has been updated to Soton on the 12th Nov?

Has everyone got Derby LC in wallet or Soton?

Taken my money for Derby a while ago. Have they forgotten me?

Im showing Southampton too, but have had money taken for Derby. Im hoping its all sorted soon.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1726 on: Today at 10:27:56 pm »
Quote from: redtel on Today at 09:37:55 pm
My wallet has been updated to Soton on the 12th Nov?

Has everyone got Derby LC in wallet or Soton?

Taken my money for Derby a while ago. Have they forgotten me?

Same, Saints is showing.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1727 on: Today at 10:29:16 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 01:28:30 pm
Haha my mate changed his card, the payment bounced and he forgot to purchase.

Website has it sold out but could be a members sale tomorrow to try and get him one?

If hes on the ACS he should still be able to buy one now.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1728 on: Today at 10:39:18 pm »
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 09:50:58 pm
Im showing Southampton too, but have had money taken for Derby. Im hoping its all sorted soon.

Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:27:56 pm
Same, Saints is showing.

Suspected it was probably thousands 😀

Doesnt take much to throw them! A LC tie.  Should be easy to solve if they get their skates on, but do they know?
