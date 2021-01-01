« previous next »
Author Topic: League Cup  (Read 64881 times)

Offline 30fiver

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1320 on: Today at 07:07:53 am »
Quote from: rustynut9 on Yesterday at 07:29:40 pm
They may word it like that because of different ticket prices? Am 750 on the waiting list anyway not holding much hope

Dear Supporter,

Unfortunately you were unsuccessful in the ballot, but congratulations you're in position 750 on the waiting list

Only joking - no you're not. There's 1,500+ people in front of you

Yours sincerely,
Liverpool Football Club
Offline scouser102002

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1321 on: Today at 08:37:46 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:07:53 am
Dear Supporter,

Unfortunately you were unsuccessful in the ballot, but congratulations you're in position 750 on the waiting list

Only joking - no you're not. There's 1,500+ people in front of you

Yours sincerely,
Liverpool Football Club

Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:06:00 pm
Its not a 2nd ballot though.

1 ballot happens, you're ordered by transaction then the top X get tickets based off how many are available

They don't draw say 19k out then randomize the rest


Tbf, if its done like you described then its correct then.

Just shite communication as always
Offline anfieldash

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 08:50:03 am »
Tickets just arrived from sale last Monday.
Offline apassant77

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 11:08:29 am »
Ticket just arrived. Interesting to see an entry time slot printed on it
Offline anitrella

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 11:17:49 am »
Quote from: apassant77 on Today at 11:08:29 am
Ticket just arrived. Interesting to see an entry time slot printed on it

What was your entry time out of interest?
Offline apassant77

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1325 on: Today at 11:25:05 am »
14.30-15.00
Offline adamc_5*

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1326 on: Today at 11:28:59 am »
Ive got 15:00-15:30 doubt this will be enforced
Offline Thomas

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1327 on: Today at 11:29:14 am »
Quote from: anfieldash on Today at 08:50:03 am
Tickets just arrived from sale last Monday.

did you get any email or the like from Royal Mail on the special delivery? or they just turn up?
Online Hij

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1328 on: Today at 11:36:11 am »
Quote from: apassant77 on Today at 11:08:29 am
Ticket just arrived. Interesting to see an entry time slot printed on it
Probably incase Covid restrictions were still a thing I imagine?
Offline Shanklygates

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1329 on: Today at 11:58:21 am »
Ours just came too. Postman brought them, having scanned the bar code. No email beforehand but if bar code should be OK if you're not in.

I hadn't noticed the entry time slot but they look fine for us to be honest, although prob won't be enforced. I hadn't noticed them til I read the post above.
Online Barry Banana

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1330 on: Today at 12:31:54 pm »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-advises-fans-not-purchase-carabao-cup-final-tickets-unofficial-channels

Interesting that the club are buying tickets off touting sites and will be putting them back into the pot. I expect with postage and stuff they wont have the tickets back until close to the game but should be helpful for those on waiting list.
Offline Booze And Glory

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1331 on: Today at 12:35:57 pm »
Quote from: apassant77 on Today at 11:08:29 am
Ticket just arrived. Interesting to see an entry time slot printed on it

They had them on for all the Euros games at Wembley - I went to three and you could enter whenever you liked, nobody was checking.

Do the tickets have the names of the people who purchased them on?
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1332 on: Today at 12:36:58 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 12:31:54 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-advises-fans-not-purchase-carabao-cup-final-tickets-unofficial-channels

Interesting that the club are buying tickets off touting sites and will be putting them back into the pot. I expect with postage and stuff they wont have the tickets back until close to the game but should be helpful for those on waiting list.

I believe they said this for Madrid too? there's hundreds on tout websites at £700+ now. Some of these are probably just chancers that won't fulfill their orders but still, i'm doubtful the club would buy more than a handful, if at all.
Offline keano7

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1333 on: Today at 12:38:39 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 12:31:54 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-advises-fans-not-purchase-carabao-cup-final-tickets-unofficial-channels

Interesting that the club are buying tickets off touting sites and will be putting them back into the pot. I expect with postage and stuff they wont have the tickets back until close to the game but should be helpful for those on waiting list.
Lifetime ban for those traced back to which would be great. Hopefully a few get caught out.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1334 on: Today at 12:46:20 pm »
Quote from: adamc_5* on Today at 11:28:59 am
Ive got 15:00-15:30 doubt this will be enforced
wasn't enforced for Euros
Online Thepooloflife

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1335 on: Today at 12:46:54 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 12:31:54 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-advises-fans-not-purchase-carabao-cup-final-tickets-unofficial-channels

Interesting that the club are buying tickets off touting sites and will be putting them back into the pot. I expect with postage and stuff they wont have the tickets back until close to the game but should be helpful for those on waiting list.
That's a really good move, if true. Presumably, if traced back they can recoup some of the money spent from the bastards.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1336 on: Today at 12:47:28 pm »
Quote from: Thomas on Today at 11:29:14 am
did you get any email or the like from Royal Mail on the special delivery? or they just turn up?
mine just turned up no email
Online TeddyTime33

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1337 on: Today at 12:47:57 pm »
Quote from: Booze And Glory on Today at 12:35:57 pm
They had them on for all the Euros games at Wembley - I went to three and you could enter whenever you liked, nobody was checking.

Do the tickets have the names of the people who purchased them on?
no names on tickets
Offline ABJ

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1338 on: Today at 01:09:20 pm »
Received our 1st 8 today as well, the junior tickets have a small 'CONCESSION' stamp on them, apart from that, they are identical to the adult ones, including the price printed on the ticket.
Online ScubaSteve

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1339 on: Today at 01:36:45 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 12:31:54 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-advises-fans-not-purchase-carabao-cup-final-tickets-unofficial-channels

Interesting that the club are buying tickets off touting sites and will be putting them back into the pot. I expect with postage and stuff they wont have the tickets back until close to the game but should be helpful for those on waiting list.

All the tickets the club kept for themselves, guilt has prompted this move  ;)

Credit were credit is due. Respect to the club on this one, great to see
Offline G a r y

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1340 on: Today at 01:49:58 pm »
Believe it when I see it.
Offline stoz

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1341 on: Today at 01:57:29 pm »
That seems highly unlikely that they will resell ones they've bought.

Will they be able to thoroughly check the tickets to ensure they are real, and not fake ones? Imagine if the club sold a fake one back via their normal channels. 

I think they would need to return them to the EFL for clarification, and then block/ban the original purchaser. In the long run, that would lead to more tickets becoming available via the official channel, as those memberships are weeded out. But that's if they are being as proactive as they say.
Offline PaulKS

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1342 on: Today at 02:22:36 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 08:59:32 pm
I bought in the first sale and was wondering the same - still no collection dates on here....

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/efl-carabao-final-21-22/ticket-fulfilment

TO told me it's because they use a Fulfilment company for cup finals, so they're waiting for them to get their act together basically... apparently
Online Thepooloflife

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1343 on: Today at 03:55:31 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 02:22:36 pm
TO told me it's because they use a Fulfilment company for cup finals, so they're waiting for them to get their act together basically... apparently
I see - I was just hoping to collect tomorrow night, though doesn't look like it now.......still plenty of time mind.
Offline ABJ

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1344 on: Today at 04:02:22 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 02:22:36 pm
TO told me it's because they use a Fulfilment company for cup finals, so they're waiting for them to get their act together basically... apparently
Get their act together? Thats rich coming from them. For finals, weve used the same company for years and theyve always been spot on.
Online jizzspunk

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1345 on: Today at 07:03:55 pm »
Ticket Zone in Devon has historically been the fulfilment agent
Online lukeypool

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1346 on: Today at 07:11:50 pm »
Anyone know what will be left for Fridays sale
