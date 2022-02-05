« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Down

Author Topic: League Cup  (Read 61427 times)

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 953
  • Enjoy these times
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1200 on: February 5, 2022, 10:44:36 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on February  5, 2022, 12:37:07 am
those are easy fixed problems, lock one pass to one device, don't allow screenshot of QR code, if the ticket isn't used you don't the credit
How do you stop the screenshot though? Or stop someone taking a photo of the QR code on their phone and using it?
Unless of course the QR codes are binned off
« Last Edit: February 5, 2022, 10:47:04 am by SouthDerryLaggo »
Logged
YNWA

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,283
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1201 on: February 5, 2022, 10:48:45 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on February  5, 2022, 10:44:36 am
How do you stop the screenshot though? Or stop someone taking a photo of the QR code on their phone and using it?
The only way is potentially periodically changing QR code. But would have to be some future update as I don't think that exists right now.

Or some better communication between the app/wallet itself and the reader. If there is a way it can know it's communicated with the actual program rather than a static image and relay this to the LFC IT Systems, it could allow entry but cancel credit as it wasn't the actual members card itself.

Difficult, but if someone really good at IT was paid on a consulstancy I'm sure something could be sorted.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline Schmarn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 712
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1202 on: February 5, 2022, 10:48:57 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on February  5, 2022, 10:08:00 am
Reckon most people would have got there final ticket by now right? Been over 24hrs.
Wonder how many is left? And what is left?

5 blocks left, 150 tickets. Id say anyone under 100 on the waiting list has a decent shot. I honestly dont know who would be successful in the ballot and leave it this long but there always is.
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,283
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1203 on: February 5, 2022, 10:49:35 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on February  5, 2022, 10:48:57 am
5 blocks left, 150 tickets. Id say anyone under 100 on the waiting list has a decent shot. I honestly dont know who would be successful in the ballot and leave it this long but there always is.
218 using 30fiver method.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1204 on: February 5, 2022, 10:56:54 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on February  5, 2022, 12:37:07 am
those are easy fixed problems, lock one pass to one device, don't allow screenshot of QR code, if the ticket isn't used you don't the credit

People change phones so dont think that is possible, plus its pretty easy just to get a cheap phone just to use for this and pass the phone onto others to use for entry. Unless they check everyone in entry for ID then that cant be stopped either. The QR code I believe people are just sending it before the person thats going goes in, so again not sure how can that be stopped? The only way is by actually using the NFC but then weve seen how much chaos and delays this causes and I think most just now use the QR like the stewards have been telling everyone to use.
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 953
  • Enjoy these times
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1205 on: February 5, 2022, 10:59:13 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on February  5, 2022, 10:56:54 am
People change phones so dont think that is possible, plus its pretty easy just to get a cheap phone just to use for this and pass the phone onto others to use for entry. Unless they check everyone in entry for ID then that cant be stopped either. The QR code I believe people are just sending it before the person thats going goes in, so again not sure how can that be stopped? The only way is by actually using the NFC but then weve seen how much chaos and delays this causes and I think most just now use the QR like the stewards have been telling everyone to use.
I had thought the NFC had been greatly improved? Mines is flying now
Logged
YNWA

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1206 on: February 5, 2022, 11:00:05 am »
Quote from: Hij on February  5, 2022, 10:48:45 am
The only way is potentially periodically changing QR code. But would have to be some future update as I don't think that exists right now.

Or some better communication between the app/wallet itself and the reader. If there is a way it can know it's communicated with the actual program rather than a static image and relay this to the LFC IT Systems, it could allow entry but cancel credit as it wasn't the actual members card itself.

Difficult, but if someone really good at IT was paid on a consulstancy I'm sure something could be sorted.

I thought it already did periodically change? Problem is theres nothing to stop someone sending that QR screenshot as there about to go in.
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,493
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1207 on: February 5, 2022, 11:00:15 am »
Quote from: Hij on February  5, 2022, 10:49:35 am
218 using 30fiver method.

Whats the chances of 1,300 fans swerving it?  :o :-[

Im sure sonofkenny said a few days back (could be wrong and cant find it) that they hold back a lot of the single tickets for this sale too so hopefully a few more
Logged

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,713
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1208 on: February 5, 2022, 11:03:14 am »
I stupidly gambled on Monday that I'd be able to collect at the Cardiff game... my own daft fault

Anyone ever successfully changed from collection to post? Imagine I'll have to pay obvs. Will go the ticket office and find out tomorrow
Logged

Offline anitrella

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1209 on: February 5, 2022, 12:24:03 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on February  5, 2022, 11:03:14 am
I stupidly gambled on Monday that I'd be able to collect at the Cardiff game... my own daft fault

Anyone ever successfully changed from collection to post? Imagine I'll have to pay obvs. Will go the ticket office and find out tomorrow

Assuming youre not over for Leicester or Norwich game? Imagine you could collect then if so..
Logged

Offline anitrella

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1210 on: February 5, 2022, 12:24:58 pm »
Or even Leeds
Logged

Offline kopte4ever

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1211 on: February 5, 2022, 12:26:00 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on February  5, 2022, 11:00:15 am
Whats the chances of 1,300 fans swerving it?  :o :-[

Im sure sonofkenny said a few days back (could be wrong and cant find it) that they hold back a lot of the single tickets for this sale too so hopefully a few more

I dobt it for wembley, i remeber Kiev im sure it went to about 750 on the list but i think that was mainly becuse people could not get Transport, Hotels etc and it was just getting stupid. so many were not taken - As wembley is effectivly on doorstep i cant see it being 150 or more on the list
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 712
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1212 on: February 6, 2022, 09:50:30 am »

197 left across 4 blocks (546-549).
Logged

Online RebeccaLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1213 on: February 6, 2022, 09:57:21 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on February  6, 2022, 09:50:30 am
197 left across 4 blocks (546-549).

Cheers! What prices are they do you know?
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 712
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1214 on: February 6, 2022, 10:54:59 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on February  6, 2022, 09:57:21 am
Cheers! What prices are they do you know?

All £40 looks like.
Logged

Online RebeccaLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1215 on: Yesterday at 08:08:28 am »
Good stuff.  Now another wait to see who gets lucky off the list. Hope they dont oversubscribe it too much! Maybe first 200?
Logged

Offline timmit

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1216 on: Yesterday at 08:10:28 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 08:08:28 am
Good stuff.  Now another wait to see who gets lucky off the list. Hope they dont oversubscribe it too much! Maybe first 200?

I think (may be wrong) that they just ring them in number order until the tickets have gone? Or maybe they used to do that?
Logged
We are the Champions , Champions of Europe

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,493
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1217 on: Yesterday at 08:11:46 am »
Quote from: timmit on Yesterday at 08:10:28 am
I think (may be wrong) that they just ring them in number order until the tickets have gone? Or maybe they used to do that?

No, they dont do that. Theyll allocate in blocks of waiting list numbers

If people didnt pass tickets on Id be quite confident of a bigger drop but a lot do so
Logged

Offline timmit

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1218 on: Yesterday at 09:29:53 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 08:11:46 am
No, they dont do that. Theyll allocate in blocks of waiting list numbers

If people didnt pass tickets on Id be quite confident of a bigger drop but a lot do so

Did they do that in the past? Or email them in order? Or have I just imagined the whole thing?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:32:09 am by timmit »
Logged
We are the Champions , Champions of Europe

Online Forlan1987

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 9
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1219 on: Yesterday at 09:49:30 am »
Did any one get a final count of tickets avaliable who could access them
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,493
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1220 on: Yesterday at 09:53:17 am »
Quote from: timmit on Yesterday at 09:29:53 am
Did they do that in the past? Or email them in order? Or have I just imagined the whole thing?

Im sure they open a sale up for those on the waiting list between 1-200, for example and then move further down the list. Ive been on plenty of waiting lists but I cant confirm for definite as i try to forget the failed attempts  :butt
Logged

Online RebeccaLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1221 on: Yesterday at 11:02:44 am »
Quote from: timmit on Yesterday at 09:29:53 am
Did they do that in the past? Or email them in order? Or have I just imagined the whole thing?

They did do that! I cant remember what final it was for but they phoned people! It was during klopps reign too, so not far away but I think it was like after the ballot so say it was 1-200 and there was still 10 left. Theyd phone 201-211
Logged

Offline kopte4ever

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1222 on: Yesterday at 11:09:30 am »
I think that was Kiev, as some were turning them down due to transport so were trying to clear the list asap
Logged

Offline Istanbul Boy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 88
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1223 on: Yesterday at 11:09:43 am »
Supporters unsuccessful in the ballot will be given a waiting list number and contacted in numerical order by email on Tuesday February 8, with further details on how and when to buy tickets.
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,493
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1224 on: Yesterday at 11:17:19 am »
Quote from: Istanbul Boy on Yesterday at 11:09:43 am
Supporters unsuccessful in the ballot will be given a waiting list number and contacted in numerical order by email on Tuesday February 8, with further details on how and when to buy tickets.

Contacted by email?? Could take forever waiting for people to read them

How long would they have to purchase once informed
Logged

Offline adamc_5*

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 907
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1225 on: Yesterday at 01:31:47 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 11:02:44 am
They did do that! I cant remember what final it was for but they phoned people! It was during klopps reign too, so not far away but I think it was like after the ballot so say it was 1-200 and there was still 10 left. Theyd phone 201-211

Phoning people to offer the remaining tickets over the phone sounds like a scammers dream... really doubt that they would do that in this day and age.
Logged
To the 96 that passed away at Hillsborough on that fatefull day. Now looking down with smiles so proud, you sing with us as we sing aloud. You held us, guide us, get us through, I know Istanbul was down to you. And though the future is unknown, one things for sure... You'll Never Walk Alone.

Offline timmit

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1226 on: Yesterday at 02:57:05 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 11:02:44 am
They did do that! I cant remember what final it was for but they phoned people! It was during klopps reign too, so not far away but I think it was like after the ballot so say it was 1-200 and there was still 10 left. Theyd phone 201-211

Phew, thought I had imagined the whole thing
Logged
We are the Champions , Champions of Europe

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,283
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1227 on: Yesterday at 03:47:38 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 09:53:17 am
Im sure they open a sale up for those on the waiting list between 1-200, for example and then move further down the list. Ive been on plenty of waiting lists but I cant confirm for definite as i try to forget the failed attempts  :butt
They did this for the Europa Final in 2016 as it's how I got one.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline Istanbul Boy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 88
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1228 on: Yesterday at 06:55:41 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 11:17:19 am
Contacted by email?? Could take forever waiting for people to read them

How long would they have to purchase once informed

Five minutes hopefully.  Then I might get a chance at 667 on the waiting list
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,493
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1229 on: Yesterday at 07:15:04 pm »
Quote from: Istanbul Boy on Yesterday at 06:55:41 pm
Five minutes hopefully.  Then I might get a chance at 667 on the waiting list

Thats what I was hoping for.ha

The longer they delay it the more people will hopefully pass because of the lack of travel options
Logged

Online Forlan1987

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 9
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1230 on: Today at 06:03:01 am »
Do you reckon they will start the waiting list at 8.15 like a normal sale
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,400
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1231 on: Today at 07:35:22 am »
They'll have a sale online probably for a day or so for people between 1 and X

The 10% who dont see the emails will miss out - their own fault for not keeping an eye on it knowing what their waiting list position was you'd think those on the low end would keep tabs..

Anyway, once they've had the first sale they'll see how many is left, if it is a fair few they'll do another online sale, if not many they'll call them

I'd imagine they'll have 1 online sale and then call the rest looking at the number of tickets left... they'll announce what position it sells out at on the website

Might hold off and see if there's any returns from the 26% taken off for club and sponsors etc..

Those in the first online sale should get an email today
Logged

Online RebeccaLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1232 on: Today at 08:36:07 am »
Reckon the sale will be this afternoon or tomorrow morning?
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,400
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1233 on: Today at 08:46:05 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 08:36:07 am
Reckon the sale will be this afternoon or tomorrow morning?

Doubt it'll be today if emails are only just going out today
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,400
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1234 on: Today at 08:49:15 am »
There's 136 left btw
Logged

Online RebeccaLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1235 on: Today at 08:55:28 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:49:15 am
There's 136 left btw

Sweet. I should be in with a chance, number 56! Providing they dont massively oversubscribe the numbers for the sale!
Logged

Online Forlan1987

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 9
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1236 on: Today at 09:29:44 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:49:15 am
There's 136 left btw

not the number i wanted to hear haha
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Up
« previous next »
 