those are easy fixed problems, lock one pass to one device, don't allow screenshot of QR code, if the ticket isn't used you don't the credit



People change phones so dont think that is possible, plus its pretty easy just to get a cheap phone just to use for this and pass the phone onto others to use for entry. Unless they check everyone in entry for ID then that cant be stopped either. The QR code I believe people are just sending it before the person thats going goes in, so again not sure how can that be stopped? The only way is by actually using the NFC but then weve seen how much chaos and delays this causes and I think most just now use the QR like the stewards have been telling everyone to use.