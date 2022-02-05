How do you stop the screenshot though? Or stop someone taking a photo of the QR code on their phone and using it?
The only way is potentially periodically changing QR code. But would have to be some future update as I don't think that exists right now.
Or some better communication between the app/wallet itself and the reader. If there is a way it can know it's communicated with the actual program rather than a static image and relay this to the LFC IT Systems, it could allow entry but cancel credit as it wasn't the actual members card itself.
Difficult, but if someone really good at IT was paid on a consulstancy I'm sure something could be sorted.