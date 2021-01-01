« previous next »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 11:08:49 am
Exeter City got an allocation of 12

12 for the 92 - 1k allocation
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 11:08:49 am
Exeter City got an allocation of 12
why do clubs agree to this? It makes no sense at all
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 12:05:31 pm
why do clubs agree to this? It makes no sense at all

its from the 24k the clubs dont get

At 12.00pm there was 424 tickets left available to buy
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:57:42 am
Lower behind the goal will definitely be standing.

Most lower by goal blocks defo stand same for the England games. Also people tend to move all over the place as Wembley is basically a giant bowl so you can move freely between blocks. So wouldnt be surprised if the blocks behind goal are busier than they should be.
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 12:08:01 pm
its from the 24k the clubs dont get

At 12.00pm there was 424 tickets left available to buy
I know Where's they're from but why do they even take them? There's no reason, it's not a sponsorshop for example. Unless they're being touted for extra revenue? There's absolutely no reason all the EFL clubs couldn't say "no thanks we'd rather them go to the final teams
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 12:11:20 pm
I know Where's they're from but why do they even take them? There's no reason, it's not a sponsorshop for example. Unless they're being touted for extra revenue? There's absolutely no reason all the EFL clubs couldn't say "no thanks we'd rather them go to the final teams

it's really bizarre and some of their selling 'criteria' almost seems to acknowledge that people requesting them are probably Liverpool or Chelsea fans but have memberships for whatever reason lol

fair enough if they were reserved for the NHS for example, but random football clubs... makes no sense.
Anyone know when tickets can be collected from Anfield? Im guessing Cardiff will be too soon if bought in todays sale
Quote from: Will.Lacey on Yesterday at 12:20:15 pm
Anyone know when tickets can be collected from Anfield? Im guessing Cardiff will be too soon if bought in todays sale

Theres a ticket fulfilment link in your confirmation email which theyll update when theyre ready to collect.
Wont be ready for Cardiff, first two sales tickets still say tbc

Quote from: Will.Lacey on Yesterday at 12:20:15 pm
Anyone know when tickets can be collected from Anfield? Im guessing Cardiff will be too soon if bought in todays sale

Keep an eye on here for updates: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/efl-carabao-final-21-22/ticket-fulfilment

They're not even posting the guaranteed sale till the 8th so I doubt any will be ready for Cardiff.
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 12:11:20 pm
I know Where's they're from but why do they even take them? There's no reason, it's not a sponsorshop for example. Unless they're being touted for extra revenue? There's absolutely no reason all the EFL clubs couldn't say "no thanks we'd rather them go to the final teams

Exeter there having a sale for a cup final theyre not even in. Its madness

They should scrap this waiting list system as well. Just have a sale for all those unsuccessful. If its 100 tickets for 10,000 people then so be it. Would be fairer than a random number generated after already losing to a random yes or no
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 12:41:22 pm
Exeter there having a sale for a cup final theyre not even in. Its madness

They should scrap this waiting list system as well. Just have a sale for all those unsuccessful. If its 100 tickets for 10,000 people then so be it. Would be fairer than a random number generated after already losing to a random yes or no

I wish..A lot of us who were unsuccessful are hoping that by next week therell be a few hundred tickets still on sale, then for a few hundred on the waiting list to swerve it and then therell be a sale to fight it out for scraps. Cant see it but Id take the first come first serve chance for scraps
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 12:41:22 pm
Exeter there having a sale for a cup final theyre not even in. Its madness

They should scrap this waiting list system as well. Just have a sale for all those unsuccessful. If its 100 tickets for 10,000 people then so be it. Would be fairer than a random number generated after already losing to a random yes or no

it's not 'fairer' having a sale though. ultimately a random draw was done and people were allocated numbers from that so should be allocated tickets on that basis. you can game the queue system and you know that.
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 12:49:21 pm
it's not 'fairer' having a sale though. ultimately a random draw was done and people were allocated numbers from that so should be allocated tickets on that basis. you can game the queue system and you know that.

Waiting lists are only fair if they are first come first served. In this case everyone on the waiting list came at the same time so should get equal chance of any left-over. Just my opinion
Quote from: Will.Lacey on Yesterday at 12:20:15 pm
Anyone know when tickets can be collected from Anfield? Im guessing Cardiff will be too soon if bought in todays sale

Announced on twitter they won't be
Happy with the £40 tickets   :)
More money for ale now!
262 showing left on there
Any PRH got their tickets yet and can confirm whether names are on tickets? Im assuming they wont check anyway but would be good to have peace of mind.
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 12:41:22 pm
Exeter there having a sale for a cup final theyre not even in. Its madness

They should scrap this waiting list system as well. Just have a sale for all those unsuccessful. If its 100 tickets for 10,000 people then so be it. Would be fairer than a random number generated after already losing to a random yes or no
Fairer for you or fairer for everyone?
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 04:15:42 pm
Fairer for you or fairer for everyone?

Fairer for everyone.
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 03:46:39 pm
Any PRH got their tickets yet and can confirm whether names are on tickets? Im assuming they wont check anyway but would be good to have peace of mind.

Arrived this morning.  There's no names on the tickets.   :thumbup
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 04:20:53 pm
Fairer for everyone.

For reference, this is what happens for league games this season.
Quote from: red number 9 on Yesterday at 04:24:24 pm
Arrived this morning.  There's no names on the tickets.   :thumbup

Thats great news.
It says the 3+ tkt sale tkts will be sent out from Tues 8th now so Wed/Thurs onwards hopefully
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 04:44:49 pm
Thats great news.


Certainly is for touts. No insinuation btw
Has anyone actually seen the price people are demanding for this  :butt :butt
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 12:54:22 pm
Waiting lists are only fair if they are first come first served. In this case everyone on the waiting list came at the same time so should get equal chance of any left-over. Just my opinion

Youre never gonna get agreement on this. If your 8 on the waiting list then youre happy with the current system. Less so if youre 3008. I dont know whether people have yet worked out how to fiddle the queue system, if they have then it becomes unfair again. The problem here is that there is just not enough tickets to go round, there never was before and its even more of a problem now. Just wait until we have the Annie Road expansion too.

In my view the current loyalty system is far from perfect, but its better than it used to be. Its been said plenty of times, but until we know who actually goes to the game, and we ensure they get the credit, were gonna have these issues. Were all very selfish and looking out for our interests with this. Ive seen plenty of people moaning that theyve missed out in ballots etc despite not missing a home game since 1926, yet the same person will happily pass on a spare ticket to a mate who hasnt been to a game in two years, thus depriving someone else of a ticket who just missed out.

We cant have it both ways
Quote from: timmit on Yesterday at 06:02:28 pm
Youre never gonna get agreement on this. If your 8 on the waiting list then youre happy with the current system. Less so if youre 3008. I dont know whether people have yet worked out how to fiddle the queue system, if they have then it becomes unfair again. The problem here is that there is just not enough tickets to go round, there never was before and its even more of a problem now. Just wait until we have the Annie Road expansion too.

In my view the current loyalty system is far from perfect, but its better than it used to be. Its been said plenty of times, but until we know who actually goes to the game, and we ensure they get the credit, were gonna have these issues. Were all very selfish and looking out for our interests with this. Ive seen plenty of people moaning that theyve missed out in ballots etc despite not missing a home game since 1926, yet the same person will happily pass on a spare ticket to a mate who hasnt been to a game in two years, thus depriving someone else of a ticket who just missed out.

We cant have it both ways

Ah, I know mate. Ive missed out which Ive just about accepted.

Its hard to accept when Ive been to 4 games and theres shit loads who distributed both home games but have a final ticket over me.

But it will never change until credits only count when you attend. Next year distributing tickets means you lose the credit hopefully
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 06:18:27 pm
Ah, I know mate. Ive missed out which Ive just about accepted.

Its hard to accept when Ive been to 4 games and theres shit loads who distributed both home games but have a final ticket over me.

But it will never change until credits only count when you attend. Next year distributing tickets means you lose the credit hopefully

Spot on. I know its all about opinion, but IMO I like the loyalty based on competition by competition. That works. But they have got to do something about ensuring the correct people get the credits. Ive lost count of how many times Ive seen people on here buy a ticket only to distribute it within hours. Its wrong. People think they have a right to decide who gets tickets and that shouldnt be the case. Ive been on all sides here so I think I can see it from all angles. Ive had a season ticket, Im now just a member in the ACS. Ive had tickets passed to me, Ive passed tickets on. So Im not biased one way or the other.

I just feel that until they are watertight with attendance, this is always gonna be the case. At least that would solve cases like yours where you actually go the games but someone else benefits

Anyone not had there ticket from the 2nd sale? In the confirmation email I got it didnt mention anything about special delivery so starting to worry a bit.
Quote from: Sooty89!!! on Yesterday at 08:05:43 pm
Anyone not had there ticket from the 2nd sale? In the confirmation email I got it didnt mention anything about special delivery so starting to worry a bit.
I don't think they've posted any from the second sale mate.
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 08:09:33 pm
I don't think they've posted any from the second sale mate.
As in the 3+ sale? Sure Ive seen someone on twitter whos had theres. Could be from the PRH sale I suppose
Quote from: Sooty89!!! on Yesterday at 08:11:33 pm
As in the 3+ sale? Sure Ive seen someone on twitter whos had theres. Could be from the PRH sale I suppose
Says on the website that they'll be posted out from Tuesday from the 3+ sale mate.

But who knows maybe they sent some out early.
Quote from: Sooty89!!! on Yesterday at 08:11:33 pm
As in the 3+ sale? Sure Ive seen someone on twitter whos had theres. Could be from the PRH sale I suppose
Quote from: Sooty89!!! on Yesterday at 08:05:43 pm
Anyone not had there ticket from the 2nd sale? In the confirmation email I got it didnt mention anything about special delivery so starting to worry a bit.

I posted about this just further up this page (#1182)
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 06:18:27 pm
Ah, I know mate. Ive missed out which Ive just about accepted.

Its hard to accept when Ive been to 4 games and theres shit loads who distributed both home games but have a final ticket over me.

But it will never change until credits only count when you attend. Next year distributing tickets means you lose the credit hopefully

That wont make a difference either, people will just stop distributing and will put their cards onto a phone that they can just pass the phone onto basically like doing the same with the old members card. A screenshot of the QR code I believe still works too when scanned as well. Checking everyones ID and mobile is never going to happen either, the Covid pass stuff in recent weeks tells us that is never possible.
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 11:48:12 pm
That wont make a difference either, people will just stop distributing and will put their cards onto a phone that they can just pass the phone onto basically like doing the same with the old members card. A screenshot of the QR code I believe still works too when scanned as well. Checking everyones ID and mobile is never going to happen either, the Covid pass stuff in recent weeks tells us that is never possible.
those are easy fixed problems, lock one pass to one device, don't allow screenshot of QR code, if the ticket isn't used you don't the credit
