Waiting lists are only fair if they are first come first served. In this case everyone on the waiting list came at the same time so should get equal chance of any left-over. Just my opinion



Youre never gonna get agreement on this. If your 8 on the waiting list then youre happy with the current system. Less so if youre 3008. I dont know whether people have yet worked out how to fiddle the queue system, if they have then it becomes unfair again. The problem here is that there is just not enough tickets to go round, there never was before and its even more of a problem now. Just wait until we have the Annie Road expansion too.In my view the current loyalty system is far from perfect, but its better than it used to be. Its been said plenty of times, but until we know who actually goes to the game, and we ensure they get the credit, were gonna have these issues. Were all very selfish and looking out for our interests with this. Ive seen plenty of people moaning that theyve missed out in ballots etc despite not missing a home game since 1926, yet the same person will happily pass on a spare ticket to a mate who hasnt been to a game in two years, thus depriving someone else of a ticket who just missed out.We cant have it both ways