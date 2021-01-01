« previous next »
Online 30fiver

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1160 on: Today at 12:02:07 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 11:08:49 am
Exeter City got an allocation of 12

12 for the 92 - 1k allocation
Online TeddyTime33

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1161 on: Today at 12:05:31 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 11:08:49 am
Exeter City got an allocation of 12
why do clubs agree to this? It makes no sense at all
Online 30fiver

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1162 on: Today at 12:08:01 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 12:05:31 pm
why do clubs agree to this? It makes no sense at all

its from the 24k the clubs dont get

At 12.00pm there was 424 tickets left available to buy
Online Lfc1105

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1163 on: Today at 12:10:54 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:57:42 am
Lower behind the goal will definitely be standing.

Most lower by goal blocks defo stand same for the England games. Also people tend to move all over the place as Wembley is basically a giant bowl so you can move freely between blocks. So wouldnt be surprised if the blocks behind goal are busier than they should be.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1164 on: Today at 12:11:20 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:08:01 pm
its from the 24k the clubs dont get

At 12.00pm there was 424 tickets left available to buy
I know Where's they're from but why do they even take them? There's no reason, it's not a sponsorshop for example. Unless they're being touted for extra revenue? There's absolutely no reason all the EFL clubs couldn't say "no thanks we'd rather them go to the final teams
Online RainbowFlick

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1165 on: Today at 12:18:04 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 12:11:20 pm
I know Where's they're from but why do they even take them? There's no reason, it's not a sponsorshop for example. Unless they're being touted for extra revenue? There's absolutely no reason all the EFL clubs couldn't say "no thanks we'd rather them go to the final teams

it's really bizarre and some of their selling 'criteria' almost seems to acknowledge that people requesting them are probably Liverpool or Chelsea fans but have memberships for whatever reason lol

fair enough if they were reserved for the NHS for example, but random football clubs... makes no sense.
Online Will.Lacey

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 12:20:15 pm »
Anyone know when tickets can be collected from Anfield? Im guessing Cardiff will be too soon if bought in todays sale
Online Kls89

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 12:24:22 pm »
Quote from: Will.Lacey on Today at 12:20:15 pm
Anyone know when tickets can be collected from Anfield? Im guessing Cardiff will be too soon if bought in todays sale

Theres a ticket fulfilment link in your confirmation email which theyll update when theyre ready to collect.
Wont be ready for Cardiff, first two sales tickets still say tbc

Online redgriffin73

Re: League Cup
« Reply #1168 on: Today at 12:24:51 pm »
Quote from: Will.Lacey on Today at 12:20:15 pm
Anyone know when tickets can be collected from Anfield? Im guessing Cardiff will be too soon if bought in todays sale

Keep an eye on here for updates: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/efl-carabao-final-21-22/ticket-fulfilment

They're not even posting the guaranteed sale till the 8th so I doubt any will be ready for Cardiff.
