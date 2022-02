Still think they should use home attendance for that competition if away tickets become available. Even to use the current or previous season and then go into a ballot if necessary. Not like Iíd be successful ha but it would give more people a chance



A lot of the away fans you see look like kids, no way are they going on their own card



I've been to 4 away games this season and you're absolutely right! Great to see young kids and young adults at these games but there is no clearly no way they are there on their own account.I'm all for loyalty to those on the away ladder, 80% of them go pretty much all away games so thats cool. It's just when the odd occasion it goes down to all STH it should also be open to all members with 19+, gives more people a chance to get on the away ladder and realistically they wont be going to many games on that 1+ because most will sell out before. But they should be given the same chance as STH