« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Down

Author Topic: League Cup  (Read 52275 times)

Offline Vladi Legend

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,607
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1000 on: Yesterday at 10:09:47 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 09:42:04 pm
definitely an interesting view but I think it only works if you consistently make them, going 10 years without one it would be difficult to say "you can't go cause you went a decade ago" also the difference in allocations every time confuses it too

I agree that would probably be a bit complicated to organise.

I've posted on here at past finals how I thought it would be a good idea to allow ballot applications to be made in groups, meaning everyone in the group either got a ticket or none at all, to help fans plan better. Others didn't consider it sensible at the time but I'm glad to see the club have actually taken the concept onboard with this final.
Logged
Ya we have been talking in the half time, we need to do something, we need to change things and maybe if we score then it will be different and we scored and it was different.  - Rafael Benitez Ataturk Stadium Istanbul 26 May 2005

Offline Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,738
  • All is well
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1001 on: Yesterday at 10:12:53 pm »
Ah unsuccessful, do you reckon I've got much of a chance with 2114 in the waiting list?
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 am
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,435
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1002 on: Yesterday at 10:18:52 pm »
Quote from: Vladi Legend on Yesterday at 10:09:47 pm
I agree that would probably be a bit complicated to organise.

I've posted on here at past finals how I thought it would be a good idea to allow ballot applications to be made in groups, meaning everyone in the group either got a ticket or none at all, to help fans plan better. Others didn't consider it sensible at the time but I'm glad to see the club have actually taken the concept onboard with this final.
I do believe the club are (slowly) beginning to improve the system to ensure its more fair and hopefully stuff like only get credit if you actually go comes in etc but finals will always remain an issue because there simply isn't enough tickets for fans, even if you added extra qualifiers
Logged

Offline redandwhitekuyt

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 43
  • YNWA
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1003 on: Yesterday at 10:22:57 pm »
Quote from: tasmichkata on Yesterday at 08:26:01 pm
All homes + 1 of the aways 19/20.

Iv'e just seen the inter away criteria.
The club not taking into account anyone who travelled through COVID and paid a fortune for tests etc to attend this years aways.
Club decision making shocking again.
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,435
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1004 on: Yesterday at 10:25:50 pm »
Quote from: redandwhitekuyt on Yesterday at 10:22:57 pm
Iv'e just seen the inter away criteria.
The club not taking into account anyone who travelled through COVID and paid a fortune for tests etc to attend this years aways.
Club decision making shocking again.
this was made clear for all the 3 group games, it's shit but the games wouldn't drop to all members if the credit counted (big issue). You know before you buy and attend the credit won't count
Logged

Offline Kls89

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1005 on: Yesterday at 10:34:58 pm »
Quote from: claresy2005 on Yesterday at 10:05:53 pm
Anyone got any recommendations for locations to park . Looking at just park on someones driveway. We did nw9 last time about 25 min walk from memory. Just wondering if anyone has any hints tips for best location for getting away RELATIVELY quickly - coming back up north. Would rather walk the extra 10 then get closer by car if you know what I mean . Any help appreciate

Weve just booked St Augustines church, £15 and its a 10 minute walk away from the ground. Last time I went Wembley we used Preston Rd car park which is about a 30 min walk or 1 tube stop away, it was £10 but I couldnt find an option to pre book.
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,489
  • Internet terrorist
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1006 on: Yesterday at 11:08:49 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 03:33:46 pm
Just booked a seat on the national express as its refundable incase number 56 doesnt qualify!
Number 56 will definitely qualify, all you need is just 56 people out of around 19K not to buy a ticket! It will probably drop to something like 500 on the waitlist, maybe even higher.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,955
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 07:19:21 am »
Going by coach this year but the last few times I went to Wembley I parked at the end of the M40 at a place called Hillingdon , loads of roads without restrictions to park and the tube line there goes straight to Wembley . Big pub right next to the station and literally a minute at a junction and your back on the motorway
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,136
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 07:58:05 am »
Quote from: Perham on Yesterday at 10:12:53 pm
Ah unsuccessful, do you reckon I've got much of a chance with 2114 in the waiting list?

Very unlikely. As others have said probably 500 or less at a push.

I'm disappointed but come to accept now that ever since they made it so anyone can be a member and most sales you're lumped in to a free for all, there's just not enough tickers tickets to go round. Most match days could get to around 80,000 if we had that capacity. Cup finals could sell out three times over easily.

I've been on the auto cup for years and years. I went to the 2010 and 2016 finals in this competition so yes I do feel like my loyalty hasn't been rewarded here but then I haven't been to any aways so anyone that did go to an away ultimately deserves it more than I do.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,377
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 08:09:53 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 07:46:39 pm
Im wondering whats the criteria going to be should we reach the Champions League final? No aways used and everyone with all the homes in a ballot? Odds for that would be the worst ever!

Quote from: redandwhitekuyt on Yesterday at 10:22:57 pm
Iv'e just seen the inter away criteria.
The club not taking into account anyone who travelled through COVID and paid a fortune for tests etc to attend this years aways.
Club decision making shocking again.

They'll end up giving credit to the quarter or semi final

If the quarter is in the UK they'd give it then, semi will gain credit regardless but just for the final i'd imagine
Logged

Online RJK

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1010 on: Today at 08:22:30 am »
Anyone know how many went in the ballot and how many tickets were available in the ballot ?
Logged

Online Gladbach73

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1011 on: Today at 08:27:33 am »
Cold light of day today. Unsuccessful as a ST holder (since 1971) with ATS since its inception. Number 6,646 on waiting list so more chance of me turning Evertonian than getting a ticket, and thats no chance. Tried and failed for Preston (sold out) and five times my number corrupted trying for Arsenal, and by the time I got a chance they were sold out so its not as if I dont go, or try and go to the aways, because I do when I can get the tickets, as does the wife who is also a ST holder with ATS.

Anyone who went to the aways deserves a ticket, but I question the fairness of someone who only has a few ticks on a members card being given parity with ST holders, and thats my opinion, some will disagree. I know some would love to have a season ticket, but their importance is being eroded, especially as money is paid up front irrespective of form etc.

As a secondary issue, dont get me started on corporates (who I know pay up front as well) but the empty seats this season, particularly in the two LC home games has been clear to see. Should have been an allocation based upon their average use this season, and certainly not a full allocation to them.

First Cup Final (domestic or European) Ill miss since I went to my first in 1971, absolutely gutted.
Logged
"If Everton were playing in my back garden, I'd close the curtains"

Online Gladbach73

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1012 on: Today at 08:31:54 am »
Quote from: RJK on Today at 08:22:30 am
Anyone know how many went in the ballot and how many tickets were available in the ballot ?

Id heard 40,000 for 23,000 tickets. The club put up yesterday that it was a 1 in 1.65 chance, equates to about 2 out of 3. But I personally received text messages from 10 people yesterday and only 1 had got a ticket. In addition some else posted that 19 people out of 20 they knew didnt qualify, so that seems a bit odd to me.
Logged
"If Everton were playing in my back garden, I'd close the curtains"

Online RJK

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1013 on: Today at 08:50:12 am »
Quote from: Gladbach73 on Today at 08:27:33 am
Cold light of day today. Unsuccessful as a ST holder (since 1971) with ATS since its inception. Number 6,646 on waiting list so more chance of me turning Evertonian than getting a ticket, and thats no chance. Tried and failed for Preston (sold out) and five times my number corrupted trying for Arsenal, and by the time I got a chance they were sold out so its not as if I dont go, or try and go to the aways, because I do when I can get the tickets, as does the wife who is also a ST holder with ATS.

Anyone who went to the aways deserves a ticket, but I question the fairness of someone who only has a few ticks on a members card being given parity with ST holders, and thats my opinion, some will disagree. I know some would love to have a season ticket, but their importance is being eroded, especially as money is paid up front irrespective of form etc.

As a secondary issue, dont get me started on corporates (who I know pay up front as well) but the empty seats this season, particularly in the two LC home games has been clear to see. Should have been an allocation based upon their average use this season, and certainly not a full allocation to them.

First Cup Final (domestic or European) Ill miss since I went to my first in 1971, absolutely gutted.
totally agree mate 
Logged

Online RJK

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1014 on: Today at 08:52:33 am »
Quote from: Gladbach73 on Today at 08:31:54 am
Id heard 40,000 for 23,000 tickets. The club put up yesterday that it was a 1 in 1.65 chance, equates to about 2 out of 3. But I personally received text messages from 10 people yesterday and only 1 had got a ticket. In addition some else posted that 19 people out of 20 they knew didnt qualify, so that seems a bit odd to me.
10 k to club & corporate sounds a lot 🤔
Logged

Offline RebeccaLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1015 on: Today at 08:58:30 am »
Quote from: Gladbach73 on Today at 08:31:54 am
Id heard 40,000 for 23,000 tickets. The club put up yesterday that it was a 1 in 1.65 chance, equates to about 2 out of 3. But I personally received text messages from 10 people yesterday and only 1 had got a ticket. In addition some else posted that 19 people out of 20 they knew didnt qualify, so that seems a bit odd to me.

The club said how many went in the ballot; 30,761, and with a 1 in 1.6 chance so 19,225 successful I think thats right?
Logged

Online RJK

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1016 on: Today at 09:20:17 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 08:58:30 am
The club said how many went in the ballot; 30,761, and with a 1 in 1.6 chance so 19,225 successful I think thats right?
sounds right ..and the ones with 3 credits on top another 6k
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,435
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1017 on: Today at 09:20:24 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:58:05 am
Very unlikely. As others have said probably 500 or less at a push.

I'm disappointed but come to accept now that ever since they made it so anyone can be a member and most sales you're lumped in to a free for all, there's just not enough tickers tickets to go round. Most match days could get to around 80,000 if we had that capacity. Cup finals could sell out three times over easily.
as much as people getting credit for not going etc hurts this will always be the issue that exists, there's simply too many fans for tickets for cup finals, no matter how many qualifiers you put on it some people will eventually miss out, it's shit but unfortunately it's just how it is
Logged

Offline willss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1018 on: Today at 09:26:01 am »
I played with numbers yesterday and got:
30761 entered ballot of which 19226 got tickets so the allocation breakdown was:
5193 with aways
19226 ballot
5610 hospitality/PRH
2640 players and officials
330 sponsors
Logged

Online LFCJayy

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1019 on: Today at 09:31:42 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 09:20:24 am
as much as people getting credit for not going etc hurts this will always be the issue that exists, there's simply too many fans for tickets for cup finals, no matter how many qualifiers you put on it some people will eventually miss out, it's shit but unfortunately it's just how it is
Easy for me to say as Ive got my tickets but I dont see what else the club can do.
The big problem is corporate.
Only last April we was hearing football is for the fans :-\  :-\
90k stadium. Each club should have 40k each minimum.
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,468
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1020 on: Today at 09:40:13 am »
Quote from: willss on Today at 09:26:01 am
I played with numbers yesterday and got:
30761 entered ballot of which 19226 got tickets so the allocation breakdown was:
5193 with aways
19226 ballot
5610 hospitality/PRH
2640 players and officials
330 sponsors

Most of that allocation is palatable to some extent..but who are the 2640 players and officials tickets getting allocated to?

Liverpool is a business and their customer base is not their priority. Our club need to get their house in order just as much as anyone else

Im roughly 1,500 on the waiting list..all those tickets gone to who
Logged

Online Andypandimonium

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1021 on: Today at 09:46:56 am »
Quote from: Gladbach73 on Today at 08:27:33 am
Cold light of day today. Unsuccessful as a ST holder (since 1971) with ATS since its inception. Number 6,646 on waiting list so more chance of me turning Evertonian than getting a ticket, and thats no chance. Tried and failed for Preston (sold out) and five times my number corrupted trying for Arsenal, and by the time I got a chance they were sold out so its not as if I dont go, or try and go to the aways, because I do when I can get the tickets, as does the wife who is also a ST holder with ATS.

Anyone who went to the aways deserves a ticket, but I question the fairness of someone who only has a few ticks on a members card being given parity with ST holders, and thats my opinion, some will disagree. I know some would love to have a season ticket, but their importance is being eroded, especially as money is paid up front irrespective of form etc.

As a secondary issue, dont get me started on corporates (who I know pay up front as well) but the empty seats this season, particularly in the two LC home games has been clear to see. Should have been an allocation based upon their average use this season, and certainly not a full allocation to them.

First Cup Final (domestic or European) Ill miss since I went to my first in 1971, absolutely gutted.

STHs should lobby the club to have all home games put back on season books. The one upside for those of us who don't have the proverbial chance in hell of ever getting a ST can then bin all the cup schemes as we can forget ever going to any of the big games. Not fairer but clearer.
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,201
  • Twitter me bro
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1022 on: Today at 09:48:33 am »
People are always going to be aggrieved unfortunately due to corporates taking a chunk of tickets and our fanbase being THAT big. Just look at how (relatively) cheap Chelsea's tickets are being touted and how they drop to all members. That would never happen with us and Man United. Our fanbases are just ridiculously big and Anfield is only getting bigger.

Do think there's logic in moving over to a points-based system per competition at some point but if you announce this it'll end up with a lot of credit-hoarding and it's unfair to younger fans or fans that maybe didn't have the money in the past or whatever. It's a tricky one as much as we all like to bash the ticket office. A starting point is minimising corporates/sponsors taking tickets and then touts being investigated more seriously.
Logged
YNWA.

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,435
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1023 on: Today at 10:03:28 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 09:40:13 am
Most of that allocation is palatable to some extent..but who are the 2640 players and officials tickets getting allocated to?

Liverpool is a business and their customer base is not their priority. Our club need to get their house in order just as much as anyone else

Im roughly 1,500 on the waiting list..all those tickets gone to who
players and officials isn't as bad as the near double hospitality tickets
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 683
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1024 on: Today at 10:13:09 am »

Has anyone's Ticket or History page been amended to show they were successful in the ballot yesterday? It was going to be done by this morning. Just being ultra paranoid given the sale is tomorrow morning.
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,468
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1025 on: Today at 10:13:58 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 10:03:28 am
players and officials isn't as bad as the near double hospitality tickets

I definitely agree, I just want to know why so many and to whom theyre allocated too?? Far too excessive. Greed at the top!!

The main stand development has shot us regular fans in the foot in terms of more hospitality.
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,377
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: League Cup
« Reply #1026 on: Today at 10:16:23 am »
Quote from: willss on Today at 09:26:01 am
I played with numbers yesterday and got:
30761 entered ballot of which 19226 got tickets so the allocation breakdown was:
5193 with aways
19226 ballot
5610 hospitality/PRH qualified
2640 players and officials
330 sponsors

More people had aways than that

Not all PRH and Hospitality bought tickets though...
Roughly 5k hospo and 2k PRH

The ballot allocation should have been lower, and more could have entered than did
« Last Edit: Today at 10:18:22 am by 30fiver »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Up
« previous next »
 