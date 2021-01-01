Cold light of day today. Unsuccessful as a ST holder (since 1971) with ATS since its inception. Number 6,646 on waiting list so more chance of me turning Evertonian than getting a ticket, and thats no chance. Tried and failed for Preston (sold out) and five times my number corrupted trying for Arsenal, and by the time I got a chance they were sold out so its not as if I dont go, or try and go to the aways, because I do when I can get the tickets, as does the wife who is also a ST holder with ATS.



Anyone who went to the aways deserves a ticket, but I question the fairness of someone who only has a few ticks on a members card being given parity with ST holders, and thats my opinion, some will disagree. I know some would love to have a season ticket, but their importance is being eroded, especially as money is paid up front irrespective of form etc.



As a secondary issue, dont get me started on corporates (who I know pay up front as well) but the empty seats this season, particularly in the two LC home games has been clear to see. Should have been an allocation based upon their average use this season, and certainly not a full allocation to them.



First Cup Final (domestic or European) Ill miss since I went to my first in 1971, absolutely gutted.