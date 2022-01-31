Can anyone on 3+ see if there is a variety of prices still available?
All of our lot sorted in the 30's rows in 134
133 row 5, say hello
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
£40, £56, £72... not sure what else there was
Who wants to log on now and count the available seats individually for me so I know my chances....
If you have bought in the first sale will you be able to log in on friday and buy again for successful friends and family or will the game not show up if you havent registered and been successful in the ballot.
