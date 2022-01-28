The absolute max who could buy in this sale is the largest away allocation, so 5.5k or whatever it was
This is just simply wrong
5,000 hospitality season ticket holders also qualify in this sale
Over 6,000 have 3+ as different people got different away games - with Norwich, Preston and Arsenal all dropping to all season ticket holders
There was also a priority rights holder sale where the 2-4k PRH's can buy tickets but that's already happened, as has the scooping of tickets for sponsors and club allocation
There were 19,100 tickets left last night, 19k ballot tickets would have the following odds as a rough estimation
32k entrants - 59%
30k entrants - 63%
28k entrants - 67%
To be honest, I'm amazed there's 19k left a lot must have skipped buying, was expecting about 50% of the allocation available for ballot
Entrant numbers are based off the following Anfield estimations in this comp
53k Capacity
6k away fans
5k hospo season tickets
6k having 3+
1k sponsors/club allocation
3k of the remaining 4k hospo seats not being people who bought for credit
Then consider how many people didn't register because we know how thick some people are
Also consider Arsenal still dropped to 0 credit