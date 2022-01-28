Bit of advice needed here.

Mate is in guaranteed sale as has 5/5 League Cup.

His 3 lads are in the ballot with 2/2 homes.

He hasn't bought his yet as he reckons at least one of the lads will get lucky in the ballot and he'd rather sit with them than be on his own.

Does anyone know if he doesn't buy in his guaranteed sale is he 100% guaranteed to buy in Fridays sale along with the lucky ballot winners, is there a chance his option to buy might have expired after Weds, appreciate any help.