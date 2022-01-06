« previous next »
Online TeddyTime33

Re: League Cup
« Reply #240 on: January 6, 2022, 08:17:05 am »
17,000 in the queue, fair enough then
Online keano7

Re: League Cup
« Reply #241 on: January 6, 2022, 08:19:32 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on January  6, 2022, 08:17:05 am
17,000 in the queue, fair enough then
Same. Still dont know why loyalty from previous seasons wasnt used as a first sale. Its a semi final!
Offline LFCStuart

Re: League Cup
« Reply #242 on: January 6, 2022, 08:19:52 am »
I got position 2010 with a 14 minute wait - that's now down to 1228 ahead of me and 7 minutes.
Offline Shaneee.

Re: League Cup
« Reply #243 on: January 6, 2022, 08:31:36 am »
In and out after 7 mins bagged 2 in 208. Nothing left on the KOP now but loads of availability
Re: League Cup
« Reply #244 on: January 6, 2022, 08:32:10 am »
Sorted at 8.28am - loads of availability.
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: League Cup
« Reply #245 on: January 6, 2022, 08:38:13 am »
Quote from: keano7 on January  6, 2022, 08:19:32 am
Same. Still dont know why loyalty from previous seasons wasnt used as a first sale. Its a semi final!

Is it because the Leicester game went to general STHs and members?

I do agree though, they couldve gone back to previous seasons with the add on of Leicester in the first sale.

IF we go to the final, they should go back as far they need to for a guarenteed sale but you know theyll sell on Leicester and Arsenal only and most of us will be screwed again for another final.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: League Cup
« Reply #246 on: January 6, 2022, 08:42:35 am »
Quote from: keano7 on January  6, 2022, 08:19:32 am
Same. Still dont know why loyalty from previous seasons wasnt used as a first sale. Its a semi final!
because they have never done it before and it probably won't even be needed, this will drop to all
Online TeddyTime33

Re: League Cup
« Reply #247 on: January 6, 2022, 08:44:09 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on January  6, 2022, 08:38:13 am
Is it because the Leicester game went to general STHs and members?

I do agree though, they couldve gone back to previous seasons with the add on of Leicester in the first sale.

IF we go to the final, they should go back as far they need to for a guarenteed sale but you know theyll sell on Leicester and Arsenal only and most of us will be screwed again for another final.
City got 35,000 in 2020. Preston was about 6k. Would leave 29k for everyone with Leicester and Arsenal. Ballot odds would be good enough to be honest
Offline 30fiver

Re: League Cup
« Reply #248 on: January 6, 2022, 08:51:27 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on January  6, 2022, 08:44:09 am
City got 35,000 in 2020. Preston was about 6k. Would leave 29k for everyone with Leicester and Arsenal. Ballot odds would be good enough to be honest

But you have to skim off club allocation, priority rights holders and also the 5,000 seasonal hospitality holders who are guaranteed semi's and finals at neutral grounds with over 22k allocation (or something close to that)
Offline Schmarn

Re: League Cup
« Reply #249 on: January 6, 2022, 08:56:44 am »

Does anyone know how ticketing for a final would work? Would there be an online sale for those who qualify where we select seats or would it be a ballot and tickets are allocated? Im guessing it would be paper tickets rather than NFC given its at Wembley.

Acutely aware we arent there yet but we can hope.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: League Cup
« Reply #250 on: January 6, 2022, 09:01:33 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on January  6, 2022, 08:51:27 am
But you have to skim off club allocation, priority rights holders and also the 5,000 seasonal hospitality holders who are guaranteed semi's and finals at neutral grounds with over 22k allocation (or something close to that)
Still will be better odds than the UCL finals, not sure why the total allocation isn't closer to 40k but anyway
Online TeddyTime33

Re: League Cup
« Reply #251 on: January 6, 2022, 09:01:56 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on January  6, 2022, 08:56:44 am
Does anyone know how ticketing for a final would work? Would there be an online sale for those who qualify where we select seats or would it be a ballot and tickets are allocated? Im guessing it would be paper tickets rather than NFC given its at Wembley.

Acutely aware we arent there yet but we can hope.
will be ballot and then select seats if you're successful
Offline 30fiver

Re: League Cup
« Reply #252 on: January 6, 2022, 09:07:00 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on January  6, 2022, 09:01:33 am
Still will be better odds than the UCL finals, not sure why the total allocation isn't closer to 40k but anyway

Oh yes for sure, a lot aren't interested in the micky mouse cup

Isn't closer to 40k because of club Wembley and sponsors etc..
Online TeddyTime33

Re: League Cup
« Reply #253 on: January 6, 2022, 09:07:22 am »
25,578 people registered for the Kyiv final, even if the remaining tickets left was 20,000 and 30,000 registered that's still 66% chance of winning
Online TeddyTime33

Re: League Cup
« Reply #254 on: January 6, 2022, 09:07:56 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on January  6, 2022, 09:07:00 am
Oh yes for sure, a lot aren't interested in the micky mouse cup

Isn't closer to 40k because of club Wembley and sponsors etc..
I know but nealry 20k kept by the EFL seems excessive
Offline Gogeqac

Re: League Cup
« Reply #255 on: January 6, 2022, 09:12:45 am »
Just managed to get one for Arsenal next week but it doesn't show in my account (although I've received email confirmation), is that normal?
Re: League Cup
« Reply #256 on: January 6, 2022, 09:33:01 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on January  6, 2022, 09:07:22 am
25,578 people registered for the Kyiv final, even if the remaining tickets left was 20,000 and 30,000 registered that's still 66% chance of winning

Would rather first come first serve than a ballot. Hopefully we get there! Ive missed out on the last 3 European finals through a ballot hahaha its beyond a joke now. Wouldnt fancy my chances again
Offline redgriffin73

Re: League Cup
« Reply #257 on: January 6, 2022, 09:40:17 am »
Quote from: Gogeqac on January  6, 2022, 09:12:45 am
Just managed to get one for Arsenal next week but it doesn't show in my account (although I've received email confirmation), is that normal?

They sometimes show in a random place in your ticket history - if you're a member buying PL tickets then any others bought after that seem to be put below them on the history list for some reason, so it could just be that you've not spotted it lower down.

If you're not going to Shrewsbury it should show as your Next Game on your account home page as well.

Having said that I just checked mine and it doesn't seem to be showing either except in my ACS list but sometimes they do strange stuff with the ACS tickets anyway! As long as you've got your email you should be fine.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #258 on: January 6, 2022, 09:49:59 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on January  6, 2022, 09:33:01 am
Would rather first come first serve than a ballot. Hopefully we get there! Ive missed out on the last 3 European finals through a ballot hahaha its beyond a joke now. Wouldnt fancy my chances again
personally considering my brothers would be in the ballot I'd prefer my chances with first come first serve but for a final a ballot is probably the right thing
Offline Gogeqac

Re: League Cup
« Reply #259 on: January 6, 2022, 10:01:05 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January  6, 2022, 09:40:17 am
They sometimes show in a random place in your ticket history - if you're a member buying PL tickets then any others bought after that seem to be put below them on the history list for some reason, so it could just be that you've not spotted it lower down.

If you're not going to Shrewsbury it should show as your Next Game on your account home page as well.

Having said that I just checked mine and it doesn't seem to be showing either except in my ACS list but sometimes they do strange stuff with the ACS tickets anyway! As long as you've got your email you should be fine.

It's showing now, thank you!
Re: League Cup
« Reply #260 on: January 6, 2022, 10:35:14 am »
Quote from: Gogeqac on January  6, 2022, 10:01:05 am
It's showing now, thank you!

Nice one, it's always a relief!
Re: League Cup
« Reply #261 on: January 6, 2022, 10:48:42 am »
Can't believe how many are still left for this.
Online keano7

Re: League Cup
« Reply #262 on: January 6, 2022, 12:45:24 pm »
Quote from: Barrowred on January  6, 2022, 10:48:42 am
Can't believe how many are still left for this.
After Christmas, Covid, tickets not £10 like at the Emirates. No other excuses for a semi final.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #263 on: January 6, 2022, 12:55:35 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on January  6, 2022, 12:45:24 pm
After Christmas, Covid, tickets not £10 like at the Emirates. No other excuses for a semi final.

How about the addition of credits not counting for next season  ;D
Online TeddyTime33

Re: League Cup
« Reply #264 on: January 6, 2022, 04:23:07 pm »
Quote from: Barrowred on January  6, 2022, 10:48:42 am
Can't believe how many are still left for this.
1st leg now too
Online shaunNW

Re: League Cup
« Reply #265 on: Yesterday at 02:59:07 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on January  6, 2022, 09:33:01 am
Would rather first come first serve than a ballot. Hopefully we get there! Ive missed out on the last 3 European finals through a ballot hahaha its beyond a joke now. Wouldnt fancy my chances again
with current queue system that would be a joke. People would probably rent out an entire office to put all the pcs in the queue to have better odds of getting a high queue position. Ballot is by far the fairest system unless they sort out the queue to be one queue position per account and not device
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: League Cup
« Reply #266 on: Yesterday at 03:04:42 pm »
Quote from: shaunNW on Yesterday at 02:59:07 pm
with current queue system that would be a joke. People would probably rent out an entire office to put all the pcs in the queue to have better odds of getting a high queue position. Ballot is by far the fairest system unless they sort out the queue to be one queue position per account and not device
I really don't understand how that's not already the case. 30K in a queue for tickets, sometimes takes two hours to get in, and there's still one or two left when you get in.
Re: League Cup
« Reply #267 on: Yesterday at 10:45:19 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 03:04:42 pm
I really don't understand how that's not already the case. 30K in a queue for tickets, sometimes takes two hours to get in, and there's still one or two left when you get in.
there was 17k devices for the first arsenal sale and it was no where near sold out
Online TeddyTime33

Re: League Cup
« Reply #268 on: Yesterday at 10:45:59 pm »
Quote from: shaunNW on Yesterday at 02:59:07 pm
with current queue system that would be a joke. People would probably rent out an entire office to put all the pcs in the queue to have better odds of getting a high queue position. Ballot is by far the fairest system unless they sort out the queue to be one queue position per account and not device
agreed but the office idea is a good one
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: League Cup
« Reply #269 on: Today at 06:21:48 am »
Quote from: shaunNW on Yesterday at 02:59:07 pm
with current queue system that would be a joke. People would probably rent out an entire office to put all the pcs in the queue to have better odds of getting a high queue position. Ballot is by far the fairest system unless they sort out the queue to be one queue position per account and not device

A bit dramatic if you go to that length for a footy ticket but it wouldnt surprise me.

I think a ballot is the fair way to do it, unfortunately for me. Go back to queuing at the ground
Online shaunNW

Re: League Cup
« Reply #270 on: Today at 05:26:09 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 06:21:48 am
A bit dramatic if you go to that length for a footy ticket but it wouldnt surprise me.

I think a ballot is the fair way to do it, unfortunately for me. Go back to queuing at the ground
I'm sure it'd happen in a champions league final. I know someone who did 30 devices for Preston all ST sale
Online Thepooloflife

Re: League Cup
« Reply #271 on: Today at 06:02:17 pm »
With the postponement of the 1st leg - anyone know why the legs couldn't have been reversed, so Liverpool would have 2nd leg at home ie. Arsenal at home on 13th & L'pool at home on 20th ?
