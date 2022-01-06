Just managed to get one for Arsenal next week but it doesn't show in my account (although I've received email confirmation), is that normal?



They sometimes show in a random place in your ticket history - if you're a member buying PL tickets then any others bought after that seem to be put below them on the history list for some reason, so it could just be that you've not spotted it lower down.If you're not going to Shrewsbury it should show as your Next Game on your account home page as well.Having said that I just checked mine and it doesn't seem to be showing either except in my ACS list but sometimes they do strange stuff with the ACS tickets anyway! As long as you've got your email you should be fine.