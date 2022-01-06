17,000 in the queue, fair enough then
Same. Still dont know why loyalty from previous seasons wasnt used as a first sale. Its a semi final!
Is it because the Leicester game went to general STHs and members? I do agree though, they couldve gone back to previous seasons with the add on of Leicester in the first sale.IF we go to the final, they should go back as far they need to for a guarenteed sale but you know theyll sell on Leicester and Arsenal only and most of us will be screwed again for another final.
City got 35,000 in 2020. Preston was about 6k. Would leave 29k for everyone with Leicester and Arsenal. Ballot odds would be good enough to be honest
But you have to skim off club allocation, priority rights holders and also the 5,000 seasonal hospitality holders who are guaranteed semi's and finals at neutral grounds with over 22k allocation (or something close to that)
Does anyone know how ticketing for a final would work? Would there be an online sale for those who qualify where we select seats or would it be a ballot and tickets are allocated? Im guessing it would be paper tickets rather than NFC given its at Wembley.Acutely aware we arent there yet but we can hope.
Still will be better odds than the UCL finals, not sure why the total allocation isn't closer to 40k but anyway
Oh yes for sure, a lot aren't interested in the micky mouse cupIsn't closer to 40k because of club Wembley and sponsors etc..
25,578 people registered for the Kyiv final, even if the remaining tickets left was 20,000 and 30,000 registered that's still 66% chance of winning
Just managed to get one for Arsenal next week but it doesn't show in my account (although I've received email confirmation), is that normal?
Would rather first come first serve than a ballot. Hopefully we get there! Ive missed out on the last 3 European finals through a ballot hahaha its beyond a joke now. Wouldnt fancy my chances again
They sometimes show in a random place in your ticket history - if you're a member buying PL tickets then any others bought after that seem to be put below them on the history list for some reason, so it could just be that you've not spotted it lower down.If you're not going to Shrewsbury it should show as your Next Game on your account home page as well.Having said that I just checked mine and it doesn't seem to be showing either except in my ACS list but sometimes they do strange stuff with the ACS tickets anyway! As long as you've got your email you should be fine.
It's showing now, thank you!
Can't believe how many are still left for this.
After Christmas, Covid, tickets not £10 like at the Emirates. No other excuses for a semi final.
with current queue system that would be a joke. People would probably rent out an entire office to put all the pcs in the queue to have better odds of getting a high queue position. Ballot is by far the fairest system unless they sort out the queue to be one queue position per account and not device
I really don't understand how that's not already the case. 30K in a queue for tickets, sometimes takes two hours to get in, and there's still one or two left when you get in.
A bit dramatic if you go to that length for a footy ticket but it wouldnt surprise me.I think a ballot is the fair way to do it, unfortunately for me. Go back to queuing at the ground
