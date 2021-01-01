« previous next »
Your Song..  (Read 722 times)

Medellin

Your Song..
Yesterday at 12:07:18 am
The song that you & Mrs/Husband/Partner first danced to or could be just 'your song'.

The song me and me mrs still have since the night we first met, both got up & danced together to when it was released..

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/stVzzkuU-OE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/stVzzkuU-OE</a>


Support the team,Trust & Believe.

CHOPPER

Re: Your Song..
Yesterday at 02:27:02 am
It's a little bit funny
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Your Song..
Yesterday at 10:09:02 am
Donnie Elbert, I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honeybunch), All Fours Eberle Street, 1972.
rob1966

Re: Your Song..
Yesterday at 10:15:39 am
Guns N Roses - I used to Love her.
WEST HAM PAUL

Re: Your Song..
Yesterday at 11:03:22 am
Nine Inch Nails

Closer
Capon Debaser

Re: Your Song..
Yesterday at 11:56:09 am
Christ, do you have to bring your shite relationship bollocks onto here. No ones arsed

Dont ya get enough likes posting pictures of ya dinner on Facebook?


Absolute fannies ;D
wampa1

Re: Your Song..
Yesterday at 11:57:19 am
Jaja Ding Dong
Medellin

Re: Your Song..
Yesterday at 12:05:39 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:56:09 am
Christ, do you have to bring your shite relationship bollocks onto here. No ones arsed

Dont ya get enough likes posting pictures of ya dinner on Facebook?


Absolute fannies ;D

 ;D

As soon as I returned to the boards this morning after a bit of overindulgence last night I was trying to delete it.
Blame the ale!  :-\
I don't possess any of the social media platforms so maybe that helps a tad.
Still a bit incoherent..
rob1966

Re: Your Song..
Yesterday at 12:08:34 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:56:09 am
Christ, do you have to bring your shite relationship bollocks onto here. No ones arsed

Dont ya get enough likes posting pictures of ya dinner on Facebook?


Absolute fannies ;D


Thanks for that Marje
Tesco tearaway∗

Re: Your Song..
Yesterday at 02:17:43 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:15:39 am
Guns N Roses - I used to Love her.
;D

Mine is "Paradise by the dashboard light" Meatloaf.
rob1966

Re: Your Song..
Yesterday at 02:59:35 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 02:17:43 pm
;D

Mine is "Paradise by the dashboard light" Meatloaf.

;D
Andy @ Allerton

Re: Your Song..
Yesterday at 03:56:49 pm
Our songs are;

Sex on Fire
Mambo Number 5
I've got a Feeling
rob1966

Re: Your Song..
Yesterday at 04:51:52 pm
Met the missus in 2006, played 14 years by GnR for her in 2020, she said Yeah that's about you, you  Scouse twat,  ;D

I try and feel the sunshine
You bring the rain
You try and hold me down
With your complaints
You cry and moan and complain
You whine an tear
Up to my neck in sorrow
The touch you bring
You just don't step inside to 14 years
So hard to keep my own head, that's what I say
You know, I've been the beggar
I've played the thief
I was the dog, they all tried to beat

But it's been
Fourteen years of silence
It's been
Fourteen years of pain
It's been
Fourteen years that are gone forever
And I'll never have again
tubby pls.

Re: Your Song..
Yesterday at 05:42:41 pm
Fever for the Flava.
Mr Grieves

Re: Your Song..
Yesterday at 08:27:51 pm
Blur - To the end, this was the first dance tune at the wedding.

Very rarely play it these days
Jono69

Re: Your Song..
Yesterday at 08:28:28 pm
I agree with Mr Sausages

You fannies
Medellin

Re: Your Song..
Yesterday at 08:51:28 pm
Quote from: Jono69 on Yesterday at 08:28:28 pm
I agree with Mr Sausages

You fannies

Still single too?  :D
Jono69

Re: Your Song..
Yesterday at 09:01:45 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 08:51:28 pm
Still single too?  :D

Happily married so I'm told

Was just trying to act cool and hip
elbow

Re: Your Song..
Today at 03:40:34 am
Ween - LMLYP
Slippers

Re: Your Song..
Today at 08:39:50 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:08:34 pm
Thanks for that Marje

He sure told you lot.
Capon Debaser

Re: Your Song..
Today at 11:37:35 am
Quote from: Jono69 on Yesterday at 09:01:45 pm
Happily married so I'm told

Was just trying to act cool and hip
not trying to act cool. Just think its shite. Also in a long relationship and she thinks its shite an all  ;D
Capon Debaser

Re: Your Song..
Today at 11:38:48 am
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 12:05:39 pm
;D

As soon as I returned to the boards this morning after a bit of overindulgence last night I was trying to delete it.
Blame the ale!  :-\
I don't possess any of the social media platforms so maybe that helps a tad.
Still a bit incoherent..
Dont blame the ale. Youre just a fanny ;D
Capon Debaser

Re: Your Song..
Today at 11:49:29 am
Medellin

Re: Your Song..
Today at 11:57:31 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 11:38:48 am
Dont blame the ale. Youre just a fanny ;D

Well fuck me..  :o

Get in touch with your feminine side Cap, you could end up sat around that table in the boozer, a group of 55 year olds wondering what happened to the relationship.
Maybe that's the plan!  :D
Capon Debaser

Re: Your Song..
Today at 12:16:45 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 11:57:31 am
Well fuck me..  :o

Get in touch with your feminine side Cap, you could end up sat around that table in the boozer, a group of 55 year olds wondering what happened to the relationship.
Maybe that's the plan!  :D
haha mate, dont need no relationship advice ya fanny. Wont see me hanging around with fannies down the pub. Or spendin all my time on here when Ive kids an a bird ;D
Capon Debaser

Re: Your Song..
Today at 12:20:00 pm
So let me get this straight med. you think posting your song on a forum full of fellas, is what when you look back on life , saved your marriage. Its the same as sitting down the pub with a load of blokes crying about where ya marriage went wrong ;D
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Your Song..
Today at 12:30:31 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:16:45 pm
haha mate, dont need no relationship advice ya fanny. Wont see me hanging around with fannies down the pub. Or spendin all my time on here when Ive kids an a bird ;D

Yeah, thatll change. :D
AndyInVA

Re: Your Song..
Today at 12:32:44 pm
Kaiser Chiefs - Every day I love you less and less
Andy @ Allerton

Re: Your Song..
Today at 01:27:53 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 11:37:35 am
not trying to act cool. Just think its shite. Also in a long relationship and she thinks its shite an all  ;D

You call your hand 'she'


Fair play
Medellin

Re: Your Song..
Today at 01:34:24 pm
Well this thread took a turn eh  :lmao

Capon Debaser

Re: Your Song..
Today at 01:41:07 pm
Was just giving yous a birra stick, thats all. Just like I called a rob a Disneyland fanny the other week.
Capon Debaser

Re: Your Song..
Today at 01:43:35 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 01:27:53 pm
You call your hand 'she'


Fair play
At least my hand doesnt sleep in the spare room
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Your Song..
Today at 01:43:54 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:41:07 pm
Was just giving yous a birra stick, thats all. Just like I called a rob a Disneyland fanny the other week.

Is it like space mountain or something?
Andy @ Allerton

Re: Your Song..
Today at 01:44:22 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:41:07 pm
Was just giving yous a birra stick, thats all. Just like I called a rob a Disneyland fanny the other week.



What you don't see here is that the woman is just standing there and Capon has got a fake gloved hand on a stick that he lifts to his lips..
Tesco tearaway∗

Re: Your Song..
Today at 02:37:41 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 01:44:22 pm


What you don't see here is that the woman is just standing there and Capon has got a fake gloved hand on a stick that he lifts to his lips..
