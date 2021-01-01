Met the missus in 2006, played 14 years by GnR for her in 2020, she said Yeah that's about you, you Scouse twat,
I try and feel the sunshine
You bring the rain
You try and hold me down
With your complaints
You cry and moan and complain
You whine an tear
Up to my neck in sorrow
The touch you bring
You just don't step inside to 14 years
So hard to keep my own head, that's what I say
You know, I've been the beggar
I've played the thief
I was the dog, they all tried to beat
But it's been
Fourteen years of silence
It's been
Fourteen years of pain
It's been
Fourteen years that are gone forever
And I'll never have again