Results Comparison Thread 2021-22

Results Comparison Thread 2021-22
August 24, 2021, 10:58:45 pm
I think this is around the 17th or 18th season of doing this.

I've added West Ham to the analysis....easier to delete them than add them once the season is well underway.

Just the summary to start it off.
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2021-22
August 25, 2021, 11:35:09 am
I'd say Arsenal are already out of the running to win the title.

2.50 ppg to reach 90 points.....highly unlikely
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2021-22
August 25, 2021, 03:00:45 pm
Thank you senor!
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2021-22
August 25, 2021, 03:19:54 pm
Excellent
Thanks for this

2 down, 36 to go
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2021-22
August 29, 2021, 07:45:09 pm
We're +6 = 75 points in our equivalent games. Just match the big games of last season (thereabouts), and our form against mid-table and lower mid-table sides will improve from last season. If that happens, we're hitting 90.
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2021-22
August 29, 2021, 10:38:12 pm
Match 3 update:

Ex-Arsenal, strong start to the season for the "biggies"....gonna be competitive this go around IMO
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2021-22
August 30, 2021, 05:50:55 pm
Chart showing Relative Performance (opponent's ppg at time of match played)
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2021-22
September 1, 2021, 01:58:11 pm
Fink Tank prediction for 2021-2 season

"Well here are the figures from the team behind the Fink Tank. It's best to look at the broad story at this point, since it has to slowly adjust to the transfer window. The fact that there are four clubs with a proper chance of winning the Prem and the arresting relegation"
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2021-22
September 1, 2021, 01:59:45 pm
An xG based prediction (from twitter)
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2021-22
September 1, 2021, 02:31:09 pm
Thanks very much JP
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2021-22
September 1, 2021, 04:26:37 pm
I'm sure we will get more than 73 points, that the mean points says in one of the tables. We had one of the most injury ravaged seasons in history and we managed 69 points. We're already +6 on it in the equivalent table.

Even if we only match last seasons results from now onward (which we're expected to build on top comfortably rather than match it now that the injured players in defense are back, which means we have a stronger defense, and a stronger midfield with no domino effect of midfielders having to play in defense), we should hit 75, which should be enough to get Top 4.

If we have a +10 from now onward (totaling to +16 with the +6 we already have), we should hit 85 easily. That amounts to 3 more wins and 1 more draw from last season in the next 35 games.

Anything more than that and we will be in the Title Race.
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2021-22
September 1, 2021, 05:31:55 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on September  1, 2021, 04:26:37 pm
I'm sure we will get more than 73 points, that the mean points says in one of the tables. We had one of the most injury ravaged seasons in history and we managed 69 points. We're already +6 on it in the equivalent table.

Even if we only match last seasons results from now onward (which we're expected to build on top comfortably rather than match it now that the injured players in defense are back, which means we have a stronger defense, and a stronger midfield with no domino effect of midfielders having to play in defense), we should hit 75, which should be enough to get Top 4.

If we have a +10 from now onward (totaling to +16 with the +6 we already have), we should hit 85 easily. That amounts to 3 more wins and 1 more draw from last season in the next 35 games.

Anything more than that and we will be in the Title Race.

Agree completely, I think all the pundits are grossly underestimating our team & squad quality.

We dropped a lot of points last season, to teams we won't this time around.....having our defense back will make a huge difference.
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2021-22
September 1, 2021, 05:35:27 pm
Here's our last 3 season's results
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2021-22
September 1, 2021, 05:36:48 pm
Just reverting to the prior 2 seasons home form will give us 18-19 points more!
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2021-22
September 13, 2021, 06:31:20 am
Another 2 points gained on last season, happy days
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2021-22
September 13, 2021, 10:31:17 am
Week 4 update:
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2021-22
September 13, 2021, 10:42:52 am
The results:  For better viewing I've split it into the contenders & the pretenders  ;D
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2021-22
September 13, 2021, 03:19:40 pm


Since we last lost in the league. Need to keep this up for another 15 games, it'll break them all if we do.
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2021-22
September 13, 2021, 03:31:23 pm
Yup, back to 98 pts running rate for the last 14, that'll shock most of the pundits out there  8)
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2021-22
Yesterday at 01:22:47 pm
Match 5 update:
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2021-22
Yesterday at 08:42:03 pm
Very interesting
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2021-22
Yesterday at 09:25:17 pm
Very interesting indeed. :)
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2021-22
Yesterday at 09:27:55 pm
Not a chance Chelsea or Utd are winning the league with that XG. Would be interesting to know what Chelseas XG was under Conte with their 5 at the back to compare their sides though.
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2021-22
Yesterday at 09:41:41 pm
Do the difficulty of the games not have an influence on that sort of stuff?
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2021-22
Yesterday at 09:53:49 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:41:41 pm
Do the difficulty of the games not have an influence on that sort of stuff?
Not in that table. There's probably some models that account for that as a variable.
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2021-22
Today at 09:25:42 am
Checking in for the new season - keep up the good work, JP!

Attached a table of results comparing this season with the corresponding fixtures from 2020/21, including xG - We're in very good shape.
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2021-22
Today at 12:38:39 pm
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on Today at 09:25:42 am
Checking in for the new season - keep up the good work, JP!

Attached a table of results comparing this season with the corresponding fixtures from 2020/21, including xG - We're in very good shape.

Good one Beez
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2021-22
Today at 12:42:35 pm
Picked this up off the internet
Re: Results Comparison Thread 2021-22
Today at 01:45:41 pm
Something similar from 4-4-2
