Author Topic: Virgin Hyperloop unveils new pod concept  (Read 746 times)

Online LiamG

Virgin Hyperloop unveils new pod concept
« on: August 24, 2021, 10:25:00 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-58317104

Quite cool i reckon, Be interesting to see if actually takes off and becomes a mode of transport or if it will just be a gimmick
Online TepidT2O

Re: Virgin Hyperloop unveils new pod concept
« Reply #1 on: August 24, 2021, 10:27:17 pm »
Why not just use electric trains?
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: Virgin Hyperloop unveils new pod concept
« Reply #2 on: August 24, 2021, 10:29:15 pm »
Narrator: "It was a gimmick"
Online TepidT2O

Re: Virgin Hyperloop unveils new pod concept
« Reply #3 on: August 24, 2021, 10:31:34 pm »
The energy consumption to maintain that vacuum would be enormous.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Virgin Hyperloop unveils new pod concept
« Reply #4 on: August 24, 2021, 10:40:51 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on August 24, 2021, 10:29:15 pm
Narrator: "It was a gimmick"
"But there are still questions about its practicality and how financially it can build the extensive network of evacuated tube lines while keeping costs competitive with rail and air fares.

Virgin Hyperloop said the answer was leveraging 'technological developments' to keep costs down and returns high, and drawing on the public purse.".  Oh good.

Sorry to be joyless to a story of innovation but Virgin can just fuck off as far as I'm concerned.
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: Virgin Hyperloop unveils new pod concept
« Reply #5 on: August 24, 2021, 10:46:52 pm »
It's about time we had a Branson/Musk type PR release about a new hyperloop promise. It's been at least 6 months since the last one.
Online OOS

Re: Virgin Hyperloop unveils new pod concept
« Reply #6 on: August 24, 2021, 11:06:31 pm »
Dunno where they are getting this money from to publish and push for this nonsense. Fair play to graphic designers, keeping them in a job.

Just build a railway line, light rail/ tram or bus. Cheaper, more economical and more efficient in moving people. These techbros are getting out of hand.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Virgin Hyperloop unveils new pod concept
« Reply #7 on: August 24, 2021, 11:07:58 pm »
May Richard should stop blowing money on spaceships if he wants to build trains?
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: Virgin Hyperloop unveils new pod concept
« Reply #8 on: August 24, 2021, 11:10:50 pm »
Absolutely nothing wrong with them pushing for this tech. It may not happen tomorrow, or in 30yrs, but tech may catch up which makes it viable at some point. And thats the same for most tech evolutions.

If companies stopped pushing for advancement because current tech didnt make it viable then wed be 100yrs or more less developed right now.
Online stoa

Re: Virgin Hyperloop unveils new pod concept
« Reply #9 on: August 24, 2021, 11:27:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 24, 2021, 10:27:17 pm
Why not just use electric trains?

I would imagine when they came up with this idea the initial question was: "Alright, who can come up with the most complicated solution for what is essentially a simple problem?"

Nothing wrong with looking at new technology like that, but I don't really see how this is in any way viable or cost efficient. It feels like they're trying to be innovative just for the sake of it, underlined by that line in the video about "being guided by the principles of this century not the last".
Offline thejbs

Re: Virgin Hyperloop unveils new pod concept
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:28:23 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on August 24, 2021, 10:46:52 pm
It's about time we had a Branson/Musk type PR release about a new hyperloop promise. It's been at least 6 months since the last one.

The Tesla yoke took up most of their critics energy this year.
Online Max_powers

Re: Virgin Hyperloop unveils new pod concept
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:45:56 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on August 24, 2021, 11:10:50 pm
Absolutely nothing wrong with them pushing for this tech. It may not happen tomorrow, or in 30yrs, but tech may catch up which makes it viable at some point. And thats the same for most tech evolutions.

If companies stopped pushing for advancement because current tech didnt make it viable then wed be 100yrs or more less developed right now.


The problem with high speed rail isn't that its not fast enough, the problem is that due to high initial capital cost, its not widely available. So the solution shouldn't be placing the maglev train in a vacuum.

We are talking about spending 100's of billions of dollars to cut off a few minutes of most journeys, while also making the trains more unsafe and consume insane amount of energy. This is just a scheme to swindle public funds by showing cool graphics.

IDK what tech there is really to develop. 
 

Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: Virgin Hyperloop unveils new pod concept
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:03:31 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 12:45:56 am

The problem with high speed rail isn't that its not fast enough, the problem is that due to high initial capital cost, its not widely available. So the solution shouldn't be placing the maglev train in a vacuum.

We are talking about spending 100's of billions of dollars to cut off a few minutes of most journeys, while also making the trains more unsafe and consume insane amount of energy. This is just a scheme to swindle public funds by showing cool graphics.
Tax payers spend all the money Branson steps in and skims all the profit...
Online LiamG

Re: Virgin Hyperloop unveils new pod concept
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:00:44 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 12:45:56 am



We are talking about spending 100's of billions of dollars to cut off a few minutes of most journeys, while also making the trains more unsafe and consume insane amount of energy. This is just a scheme to swindle public funds by showing cool graphics.


 



Wasn't the plans for Elon Musks hyper loop to go from LA to San Fran in 30 minutes? which is an 8 hour bus ride and a 4 hour train journey, thats much more than just knocking "minutes" off journeys
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Virgin Hyperloop unveils new pod concept
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:26:24 pm »
we are innovating the most pointless things. why are we not focusing on electric high-speed trains, which is what America needs? They have awful public transport infrastructure to begin with, even worse than ours (barring London), and yet they are focusing on developments that aren't even necessary in the mid-to-long term. Maybe in several decades this innovation may be heralded, but right now the focus should be on making high speed rail cost effective and viable for passengers in ticket fare and times.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: Virgin Hyperloop unveils new pod concept
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 03:31:30 pm »
Aren't they looking at this as a possible replacement for cargo movement? Removing ships and cargo planes from use, if this can be over long distances, would be pretty useful.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Virgin Hyperloop unveils new pod concept
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 03:34:20 pm »
It's not like rail superseding canals. There's innovation and there's just reinventing the wheel. 

It's like these billionaires want to be viewed as a George Stephenson or a Brunel, when all they are is the public face of hundreds if not thousands of individuals.
Online jonnypb

Re: Virgin Hyperloop unveils new pod concept
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 03:37:58 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 03:26:24 pm
we are innovating the most pointless things. why are we not focusing on electric high-speed trains, which is what America needs? They have awful public transport infrastructure to begin with, even worse than ours (barring London), and yet they are focusing on developments that aren't even necessary in the mid-to-long term. Maybe in several decades this innovation may be heralded, but right now the focus should be on making high speed rail cost effective and viable for passengers in ticket fare and times.

Eaxactly!! How much money will people waste looking into something like this.. I think something like this would be more than several decades, look how long HS2 is dragging on for!
Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: Virgin Hyperloop unveils new pod concept
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 03:55:59 pm »
They need to employ the same technology as Elbonian Airlines

Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Virgin Hyperloop unveils new pod concept
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 04:28:20 pm »
if I remember right they also get government subsidies for the development of this and there's quite a few companies working on similar-ish tech.

our priorities are all wrong.
Offline CornerFlag

Re: Virgin Hyperloop unveils new pod concept
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 04:56:10 pm »
Maybe they can double up with Johnson's bridge/tunnel to the island of Ireland...
Online Max_powers

Re: Virgin Hyperloop unveils new pod concept
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 06:12:37 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 03:00:44 pm
Wasn't the plans for Elon Musks hyper loop to go from LA to San Fran in 30 minutes? which is an 8 hour bus ride and a 4 hour train journey, thats much more than just knocking "minutes" off journeys

Distance from LA to San Fran is about 350 miles. There are existing high speed trains that could cover that distance in little over an hour. So we are talking about cutting ~30 minutes off the train journey at best.

Also I can plan to start a train from LA to SF in 10 mins but that doesn't make those plans anymore realistic. They have been developing this tech for more than 5 years, the fastest they have managed to travel with passengers is 107mph. I can do that in my Honda civic if laws allowed it.

I don't think people realize how bad public transportation is in US. Speed is not the issue here, availability and cost is.

I live in a suburb in Canada, I drive not because the trains and buses are too slow. But because there are no trains or buses available to take me where I want to go. 

American rail system is slow and they need high speed rail to connect the biggest of cities, but that rail also needs to be affordable. Can Richy Lad explain how putting a Maglev in a vacuum will be cheaper to build and maintain than just a standard Maglev?
Online stoa

Re: Virgin Hyperloop unveils new pod concept
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 06:18:35 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 06:12:37 pm
Distance from LA to San Fran is about 350 miles. There are existing high speed trains that could cover that distance in little over an hour. So we are talking about cutting ~30 minutes off the train journey at best.

Also I can plan to start a train from LA to SF in 10 mins but that doesn't make those plans anymore realistic. They have been developing this tech for more than 5 years, the fastest they have managed to travel with passengers is 107mph. I can do that in my Honda civic if laws allowed it.



The funny thing is that there is a project trying to build a high speed rail between the two cities and from reading about it on Wikipedia actually building it seems a huge pain in the arse. Yet, the Hyperloop people claim they could do the same for 6 billion US-Dollars which is less than a tenth of the estimated cost for the high speed rail line. Yeah, right...
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: Virgin Hyperloop unveils new pod concept
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 06:27:36 pm »
Think the issue with the LA to SF hyperlook is that realistically it will be so expensive to build and run that the cost to use it will be huge, and will esssentially will benefit the rich massively while not benefitting the vast majority of the population or fix congestion and environmental problems.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Virgin Hyperloop unveils new pod concept
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 08:34:59 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 06:27:36 pm
Think the issue with the LA to SF hyperlook is that realistically it will be so expensive to build and run that the cost to use it will be huge, and will esssentially will benefit the rich massively while not benefitting the vast majority of the population or fix congestion and environmental problems.

So, basically Concorde, but without the pollution or noise concerns?
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Virgin Hyperloop unveils new pod concept
« Reply #25 on: Today at 10:37:22 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:34:59 pm
So, basically Concorde, but without the pollution or noise concerns?

funny you mention, Concorde 2.0 is in the works...
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Virgin Hyperloop unveils new pod concept
« Reply #26 on: Today at 02:54:36 pm »
Quote from: OOS on August 24, 2021, 11:06:31 pm
Dunno where they are getting this money from to publish and push for this nonsense.


All the £billions in tax he's avoided over the years.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Virgin Hyperloop unveils new pod concept
« Reply #27 on: Today at 07:42:42 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 03:26:24 pm
we are innovating the most pointless things. why are we not focusing on electric high-speed trains, which is what America needs? They have awful public transport infrastructure to begin with, even worse than ours (barring London), and yet they are focusing on developments that aren't even necessary in the mid-to-long term. Maybe in several decades this innovation may be heralded, but right now the focus should be on making high speed rail cost effective and viable for passengers in ticket fare and times.


No innovation is pointless,if they don't do it now then in several decades there will be an old Rainbowflick saying that it's pointless but that maybe in several decades it will be heralded.

The concept itself is several decades old.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Virgin Hyperloop unveils new pod concept
« Reply #28 on: Today at 07:48:34 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:42:42 pm

No innovation is pointless,if they don't do it now then in several decades there will be an old Rainbowflick saying that it's pointless but that maybe in several decades it will be heralded.

The concept itself is several decades old.

sorry but there are far more important things to be done than some loop technology that may or may not be used in 2050, the year America might just about get a passable train network.

the money, resources, and hours being spent on this is better suited elsewhere. this is another vanity project from Branson and Co.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Virgin Hyperloop unveils new pod concept
« Reply #29 on: Today at 07:51:30 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 07:48:34 pm
sorry but there are far more important things to be done than some loop technology that may or may not be used in 2050, the year America might just about get a passable train network.

the money, resources, and hours being spent on this is better suited elsewhere.

So all innovation must stop until Americans get a train network,isn't that for those who make their money in trains to do ?

And for the record,the wheel has been in a constant state of reinvention,the bastards.
Online Max_powers

Re: Virgin Hyperloop unveils new pod concept
« Reply #30 on: Today at 10:18:40 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:51:30 pm
So all innovation must stop until Americans get a train network,isn't that for those who make their money in trains to do ?

And for the record,the wheel has been in a constant state of reinvention,the bastards.

So why aren't we using a square wheel? Why have the wheel innovators not innovated that? Should we be spending billions to build a square wheel that will increase efficiency by 200% and make all cars go up to 1000km/hr?

The problem isn't the innovation, the problem is the promises being made, with absolutely nothing to back it up. You are taking a thing that is already expensive (high-speed rail) and making it many times more expensive by adding the need to maintain 1000's of air pumps that need to be running around the clock and need to maintain a vacuum in a 600km tube. I don't think you understand how challenging of a task it is. No amount of innovation can make it more energy-efficient or more cost-efficient than traditional high-speed rail.

We are also talking here about limited resources. A city government can fund a bunch of Hyperloop feasibility studies (that will just lead nowhere) or use that money to invest in some buses and metro's and actually deal with the climate change issue at hand.

Offline Classycara

Re: Virgin Hyperloop unveils new pod concept
« Reply #31 on: Today at 11:49:48 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 10:18:40 pm
We are also talking here about limited resources. A city government can fund a bunch of Hyperloop feasibility studies (that will just lead nowhere) or use that money to invest in some buses and metro's and actually deal with the climate change issue at hand.
Yeah isn't this what it all comes down to. MLMs and people like Musk managing to convince naive/foolish public bodies to give them money for something both not viable and not useful. And as Stoa nicely put it, finding complex 'solutions' to simple issues.
