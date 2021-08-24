Wasn't the plans for Elon Musks hyper loop to go from LA to San Fran in 30 minutes? which is an 8 hour bus ride and a 4 hour train journey, thats much more than just knocking "minutes" off journeys



Distance from LA to San Fran is about 350 miles. There are existing high speed trains that could cover that distance in little over an hour. So we are talking about cutting ~30 minutes off the train journey at best.Also I can plan to start a train from LA to SF in 10 mins but that doesn't make those plans anymore realistic. They have been developing this tech for more than 5 years, the fastest they have managed to travel with passengers is 107mph. I can do that in my Honda civic if laws allowed it.I don't think people realize how bad public transportation is in US. Speed is not the issue here, availability and cost is.I live in a suburb in Canada, I drive not because the trains and buses are too slow. But because there are no trains or buses available to take me where I want to go.American rail system is slow and they need high speed rail to connect the biggest of cities, but that rail also needs to be affordable. Can Richy Lad explain how putting a Maglev in a vacuum will be cheaper to build and maintain than just a standard Maglev?