Its the vaccine. It specifically targets people going to football games.
Azpilicueta is such a jumped up little prick.
Theyve always happened, but theyve started stopping games now.
Yeah I've seen it happen 3 or 4 times near me at Anfield over the years and never did the games stop.
Spurs lost 3-0 in the League to Chelsea.Lost the first leg 2-0 to Chelsea.Losing this 1-0.6-0 in aggregate, so far.0 goals scored against Chelsea by Spurs in about 250 minutes of football played.
Please interview Kane, interested to hear wtf hes got to moan about other than his sides shit performance
The fact he was chained to the basement by the fratellis must be a constant niggle
people like big dick nick.
Contes interviews are boring as fuckHe just doesn't wanna discuss anything. 'No, dont worry, it's boring, I didn't see'
Nuno Conte looks like hes about to quit
How is that Kepa foul not a foul? Can't get my head around that penalty being overturned.
1st ones outside box2nd one keeper clearly got ball
