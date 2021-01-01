« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22  (Read 19545 times)

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,427
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 09:35:18 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 09:35:02 pm
Its the vaccine. It specifically targets people going to football games.

;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,894
  • YNWA
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 09:35:41 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 09:26:12 pm
Azpilicueta is such a jumped up little prick.

Has he always been such a c*nt? cause hes a huge c*nt now. Also feels like hes been in that Chelsea team since Mourinhos first go around how long has he been there? Is he 45 years old?
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,894
  • YNWA
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 09:36:41 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 09:35:02 pm
Its the vaccine. It specifically targets people going to football games.

Better not be Ive had two and waiting on my third. Dont wanna potential die when I go the game Liverpool are hard enough on the heart at the best of times.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,869
  • YNWA
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 09:37:08 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 09:32:16 pm
Theyve always happened, but theyve started stopping games now.

Yeah I've seen it happen 3 or 4 times near me at Anfield over the years and never did the games stop.
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,551
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 09:38:17 pm »
Anyone know why they stopped the game just now?
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,719
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 09:38:19 pm »
Why the long face Harry?
Logged

Offline andyrol

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,241
  • might bring you boys a rabbit up in the week
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 09:38:22 pm »
Was Kane really taking that opportunity (fan in distress at the least) to moan and complain about correct decisions??? Maybe it was his daughter in the crowd!!  "I thwear on my daughter"
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,505
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #767 on: Yesterday at 09:39:25 pm »
What is with that now?

Stopping the game? Obviously its very sad but people are there to deal with it. Its happened for 150 years

Odd
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #768 on: Yesterday at 09:39:25 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:37:08 pm
Yeah I've seen it happen 3 or 4 times near me at Anfield over the years and never did the games stop.

Yeah, had it stopped a couple of times by me as well. Isn't close to the pitch so maybe that plays into it, but game never stopped
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #769 on: Yesterday at 09:41:24 pm »
This tie has been too one sided. Im hoping the second tie is closer. Spurs have not layed a glove on Chelsea
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #770 on: Yesterday at 09:45:42 pm »
Please interview Kane, interested to hear wtf hes got to moan about other than his sides shit performance
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,855
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #771 on: Yesterday at 09:50:51 pm »
Bowen should be in the England squad
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,827
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #772 on: Yesterday at 09:51:06 pm »
Probably the reason to stop the match is that a defibrillator was needed. The medical team for Spurs would have had one.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,827
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #773 on: Yesterday at 09:55:00 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:15:34 pm
Spurs lost 3-0 in the League to Chelsea.
Lost the first leg 2-0 to Chelsea.
Losing this 1-0.

6-0 in aggregate, so far.

0 goals scored against Chelsea by Spurs in about 250 minutes of football played.

Make that 0 goals scored v Chelsea in 270 minutes.

Come Jan 23rd, Spurs will add to their scoreless streak v Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,505
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #774 on: Yesterday at 10:03:51 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 09:45:42 pm
Please interview Kane, interested to hear wtf hes got to moan about other than his sides shit performance

The fact he was chained to the basement by the fratellis must be a constant niggle
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,449
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #775 on: Yesterday at 10:09:43 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:03:51 pm
The fact he was chained to the basement by the fratellis must be a constant niggle

A Chelsea dagger through his heart.
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,894
  • YNWA
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #776 on: Yesterday at 10:15:31 pm »
Interviewer: Two VAR decisions went against you, did you agree with them?

Conte: No.........I didn't see them though.

Wanker.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #777 on: Yesterday at 10:17:07 pm »
Contes interviews are boring as fuck

He just doesn't wanna discuss anything. 'No, dont worry, it's boring, I didn't see'
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #778 on: Yesterday at 10:17:28 pm »
Nuno Conte looks like hes about to quit
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,505
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #779 on: Yesterday at 10:49:04 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:17:07 pm
Contes interviews are boring as fuck

He just doesn't wanna discuss anything. 'No, dont worry, it's boring, I didn't see'

Ndombele thing was interesting

Didnt play him because of the club line

Hes already pissed off hes there by the look
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,505
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #780 on: Yesterday at 10:49:58 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:17:28 pm
Nuno Conte looks like hes about to quit

What I thought
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,717
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #781 on: Yesterday at 11:07:59 pm »
How is that Kepa foul not a foul? Can't get my head around that penalty being overturned.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,505
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #782 on: Yesterday at 11:36:18 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 11:07:59 pm
How is that Kepa foul not a foul? Can't get my head around that penalty being overturned.

1st ones outside box

2nd one keeper clearly got ball
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,717
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #783 on: Yesterday at 11:55:07 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:36:18 pm
1st ones outside box

2nd one keeper clearly got ball
I agree with the first one being overturned. But the Kepa one was a pen for me because he seemed to take the player out at the same time he got the ball.... Let's just say "we've seen them given" in the past.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,827
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #784 on: Today at 02:09:53 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:36:18 pm
1st ones outside box

2nd one keeper clearly got ball

Keeper did get the ball. Fine.

But he kicked it into the player, ball rebounded off the player and went towards goal, and he takes the player out.

Pen for me. Prevented a goal scoring opportunity.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 