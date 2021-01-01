Its the vaccine. It specifically targets people going to football games.
Azpilicueta is such a jumped up little prick.
Theyve always happened, but theyve started stopping games now.
Yeah I've seen it happen 3 or 4 times near me at Anfield over the years and never did the games stop.
Spurs lost 3-0 in the League to Chelsea.Lost the first leg 2-0 to Chelsea.Losing this 1-0.6-0 in aggregate, so far.0 goals scored against Chelsea by Spurs in about 250 minutes of football played.
Please interview Kane, interested to hear wtf hes got to moan about other than his sides shit performance
The fact he was chained to the basement by the fratellis must be a constant niggle
people like big dick nick.
Page created in 0.054 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.37]