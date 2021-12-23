« previous next »
EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22

Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
December 23, 2021, 09:59:35 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on December 23, 2021, 09:40:42 am
The Liverpool Leicester game?

You couldve watch it in the uk.  Highlights?  There were 2 minutes on sky.  Sometimes TV companies are really weird

Highlights were on 'Quest' - which sounds a bit alan partridge but they were full highlights.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
December 23, 2021, 10:19:07 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on December 23, 2021, 09:40:42 am
The Liverpool Leicester game?

You couldve watch it in the uk.  Highlights?  There were 2 minutes on sky.  Sometimes TV companies are really weird
.

There were highlights last night 10:30 on Quest TV (. No, me neither) which is free to air in uk. Channel 144 on sky. I only know this because someone in the is the match on tv thread pointed it out. Strange place to find them though
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
December 23, 2021, 10:19:46 am
Quote from: Sharado on December 23, 2021, 09:59:35 am
Highlights were on 'Quest' - which sounds a bit alan partridge but they were full highlights.

Sorry didnt see your reply before posting
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
December 23, 2021, 10:21:02 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on December 23, 2021, 09:40:42 am
The Liverpool Leicester game?

You couldve watch it in the uk.  Highlights?  There were 2 minutes on sky.  Sometimes TV companies are really weird

There were highlights on Quest last night. First time I knew that channel existed.
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
December 23, 2021, 10:25:19 am
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on December 23, 2021, 10:21:02 am
There were highlights on Quest last night. First time I knew that channel existed.
Cheers folks never heard of it!
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
December 23, 2021, 01:17:52 pm
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on December 23, 2021, 10:21:02 am
There were highlights on Quest last night. First time I knew that channel existed.

I think they now have the rights to Skirmish.
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
December 23, 2021, 01:21:07 pm
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on December 23, 2021, 10:21:02 am
There were highlights on Quest last night. First time I knew that channel existed.

EFL On Quest is a staple in my house. Every Saturday at 9 with Colin Murray.

Yes my house is boring.
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
December 23, 2021, 02:05:13 pm
Quote from: Elzar on December 23, 2021, 01:21:07 pm
EFL On Quest is a staple in my house. Every Saturday at 9 with Colin Murray.

Yes my house is boring.

Will Ferrell's best film I feel  ;) ;D
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
December 26, 2021, 03:23:54 pm
Forest just scored a bizarre own goal  :lmao
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
Today at 07:55:12 pm
Chelsea quickly up on Spurs.
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
Today at 07:55:51 pm
This has a nice feel to it - quite chaotic start
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
Today at 07:57:41 pm
Andy Hinchcliffe is just absolutely unbearable
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
Today at 07:58:27 pm
Knew there was a proper thread for this somewhere.  Good game so far, Spurs look a little off the pace.
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
Today at 08:01:46 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:57:41 pm
Andy Hinchcliffe is just absolutely unbearable

Chelsea 1 up but if they were listening to Hinchcliffe, they'd be 3 up. They should hire him when they inevitably sack Tuchel in the summer. Please hire him.
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
Today at 08:01:55 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:57:41 pm
Andy Hinchcliffe is just absolutely unbearable

Aye. He's pretty fat.
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
Today at 08:02:54 pm
Chelsea are better than Spurs

Next goal important
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
Today at 08:08:43 pm
Spursy. I was hoping they'd quickly knock Chelsea out of the comp.
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
Today at 08:09:01 pm
