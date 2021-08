yeah, Arsenal can’t afford to take chances in this one and have to go strong, being as they had had a shit start to the season and have no European games to worry about.Safe to say West Brom’s priority is promotion, which is far more important than this!

"I’m pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so that’s no problem” - Jürgen Klopp