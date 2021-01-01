« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22  (Read 1041 times)

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,678
EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« on: Yesterday at 01:07:34 pm »
2nd round starts tonight, inc 2 all prem league games..

3 earlier kick-offs starting at 7:

Norwich City vs Bournemouth
Swansea vs Plymouth Argyle
Oldham Athletic vs Accrington Stanley

Other games:

Barrow vs Aston Villa
Huddersfield vs Everton
Watford vs Crystal Palace
Leeds Utd vs Crewe
Notts Forest vs Wolves
Newcastle vs Burnley
Newport vs Southampton
West Brom vs Arsenal
Cardiff City vs Brighton
Northampton Town vs Wimbledon
Blackpool vs Sunderland
Birmingham vs Fulham
Stoke vs Doncaster
Shrewsbury vs Rochdale
Millwall vs Cambridge
Gillingham vs Cheltenham
Stevenage vs Wycome
Sheff Utd vs Derby County
Brentford vs Forest Green
QPR vs Oxford
Morecambe vs Preston
Wigan vs Bolton
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,085
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:35:56 pm »
How come Everton are playing and we aren't?


;)
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,678
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:10:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:35:56 pm
How come Everton are playing and we aren't?


;)

good question!

Seems to happen almost every year..... why is that?  ???
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,166
  • 11,053ft up
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:21:56 pm »
US viewers have a choice between Barrow v Aston Villa or Huddersfield v Everton on ESPN plus.
Logged

Offline Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register. Should wash his mouth out with soap and water.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,379
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:16:47 pm »
GOAL! Huddersfield 0-1 Everton (Iwobi 26)

Davies drives forward through the heart of Huddersfield and slides a ball into the path of Iwobi, who slides home adroitly and celebrates with some interpretative dance.

Calling Vic and Bob. Calling Vic and Bob.

Vic and Bob to reception please.
Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,968
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:21:52 pm »
Huddersfield should be level
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,939
  • Seis Veces
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:22:33 pm »
When is the draw for the next round? Hopefully we get a kind draw in this, a lower league side at home so we can rotate some of the big boys and still have a good chance of going through.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register. Should wash his mouth out with soap and water.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,379
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:23:14 pm »
East Anglian Sheep Botherers 4 God's Waiting Room 0.

Into the second half there.
Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,582
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:27:11 pm »
How much of a twat do you have to be to do a panenka against Barrow?
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,818
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:28:02 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 08:16:47 pm
GOAL! Huddersfield 0-1 Everton (Iwobi 26)

Davies drives forward through the heart of Huddersfield and slides a ball into the path of Iwobi, who slides home adroitly and celebrates with some interpretative dance.

Calling Vic and Bob. Calling Vic and Bob.

Vic and Bob to reception please.
Darcus Howe as a salmon swimming upriver is a hard act to follow.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,968
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:33:00 pm »
Arf!

Get in ;D
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,582
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:33:02 pm »
El Ghazi now shushing the Barrow crowd. What a twat.
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,366
  • YNWA
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:33:29 pm »
I see El Ghazi is yet again embarrassingly celebrating in a league cup game against opposition well below his team. Fuckin idiot.
Logged

Offline Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register. Should wash his mouth out with soap and water.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,379
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:49:58 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 08:22:33 pm
When is the draw for the next round? Hopefully we get a kind draw in this, a lower league side at home so we can rotate some of the big boys and still have a good chance of going through.

Most likely to be away to Chelsea if recent years is anything to go by.
Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,968
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:02:19 pm »
Good save from Begovic, nearly 2-1
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,968
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:02:47 pm »
Fucks sake disallowed it, looked nothing wrong with it
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,145
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:03:58 pm »
Red card for Moise Kean ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,968
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:04:40 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:03:58 pm
Red card for Moise Kean ;D

Moose Karen off as well ;D
Logged

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 374
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:14:05 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:03:58 pm
Red card for Moise Kean ;D

I'm sure that's our fault - probably down to Klopp mentioning fouls after Burnley
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,043
  • Sound
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:22:13 pm »
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,968
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:22:39 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 09:14:05 pm
I'm sure that's our fault - probably down to Klopp mentioning fouls after Burnley

It wasn't a foul, he got barged off the ball and didn't like it so legged it after the Huddersfield player and barged into him right in front of the ref ;D

Fucking idiot
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,968
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:26:00 pm »
Everton back in front, should be enough to put them through, Huddersfield deserve something though
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,494
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:26:39 pm »
That dickhead lino has gifted them the win, disallowing Huddersfield's potential winner. More decisions going their way.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,678
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:27:27 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:26:39 pm
That dickhead lino has gifted them the win, disallowing Huddersfield's potential winner. More decisions going their way.

Everton had an onside goal ruled out 1st half.

And its the league cup, who cares. Abu Dhabi are winning it anyway.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,968
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:31:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:26:39 pm
That dickhead lino has gifted them the win, disallowing Huddersfield's potential winner. More decisions going their way.

Looked offside, even if he didn't touch it he was stood in front of the 'keeper

Didn't see it at the time as my stream froze just before the replay
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,939
  • Seis Veces
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:33:23 pm »
Van Den Berg gets what looks to be his first ever goal. Nice moment for him.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,914
  • JFT96
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:47:25 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 09:22:39 pm
It wasn't a foul, he got barged off the ball and didn't like it so legged it after the Huddersfield player and barged into him right in front of the ref ;D

Fucking idiot

Its pretty obvious he doesnt want to be there. Another James situation.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,897
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:58:16 pm »
Aston Villa or Everton in the next round is guaranteed
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,226
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #28 on: Today at 12:49:03 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:58:16 pm
Aston Villa or Everton in the next round is guaranteed

If we draw the Ev is it within the rules to hire Burnley to play them? 25 re callable one day loans or something?

Cause i'd pay to see that.....
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,043
  • Sound
Re: EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
« Reply #29 on: Today at 09:36:28 am »
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 