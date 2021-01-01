2nd round starts tonight, inc 2 all prem league games..
3 earlier kick-offs starting at 7:
Norwich City vs Bournemouth
Swansea vs Plymouth Argyle
Oldham Athletic vs Accrington Stanley
Other games:
Barrow vs Aston Villa
Huddersfield vs Everton
Watford vs Crystal Palace
Leeds Utd vs Crewe
Notts Forest vs Wolves
Newcastle vs Burnley
Newport vs Southampton
West Brom vs Arsenal
Cardiff City vs Brighton
Northampton Town vs Wimbledon
Blackpool vs Sunderland
Birmingham vs Fulham
Stoke vs Doncaster
Shrewsbury vs Rochdale
Millwall vs Cambridge
Gillingham vs Cheltenham
Stevenage vs Wycome
Sheff Utd vs Derby County
Brentford vs Forest Green
QPR vs Oxford
Morecambe vs Preston
Wigan vs Bolton