People and the media are getting way too over the top with Lakaku like hes some kind of Pele, Ronaldo (Brazil one) cross. Hes fecking Lakaku and hasnt ever proven anything in the prem to date.



To be fair, he has the numbers across almost 10 years in the PL at various clubs. That said, he still plays (not mine, but read it somewhere) as if he is carrying a fridge on his back, and still hasnt really improved that first touch to any great extent, a flaw that was often brutally exposed in the faster PL, particularly at United.He did really well at Inter, and probably should/would have stayed there had they not had a financial crisis this summer. I can see why he felt going back to Chelsea (to prove a point, after they sold him to Everton .the shame!) was an opportunity, but I suspect hell not prove to be a good return on that ludicrous 100m investment.Fancy us to be clinical and take this 2-0 (Mo and Bobby) before a packed Anfield.