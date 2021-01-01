« previous next »
Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread

Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Chelsea will be an interesting game this time

They have improved in some areas and have won the CL so a different prospect to last season for sure.
It's always a tight game between us and in recent years especially quite technical, midfield battle and few chances

(apart from when we won the league)

I think we cannot lose this, especially as it is at home. Won't be a disaster but I think our best route to the title is to start strong and keep it going, see who drops off before us. Can still do that even if we lose the game but a win's better right  ;)
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Today at 09:14:52 am
People and the media are getting way too over the top with Lakaku like hes some kind of Pele, Ronaldo (Brazil one) cross.  Hes fecking Lakaku and hasnt ever proven anything in the prem to date.
To be fair, he has the numbers across almost 10 years in the PL at various clubs. That said, he still plays (not mine, but read it somewhere) as if he is carrying a fridge on his back, and still hasnt really improved that first touch to any great extent, a flaw that was often brutally exposed in the faster PL, particularly at United.

He did really well at Inter, and probably should/would have stayed there had they not had a financial crisis this summer. I can see why he felt going back to Chelsea (to prove a point, after they sold him to Everton.the shame!) was an opportunity, but I suspect hell not prove to be a good return on that ludicrous 100m investment.

Fancy us to be clinical and take this 2-0 (Mo and Bobby) before a packed Anfield.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
We need to win the midfield battle, Kante is a one man army, we need Henderson and Fabinho in there.
I would also consider bringing in Konate for Matip given that Lukaku would target Matip since he never gets change against Van Dijk.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 09:31:20 am
I would also consider bringing in Konate for Matip given that Lukaku would target Matip since he never gets change against Van Dijk.
I think this is definitely a reason to break Klopps usual protocol of easing new signings in (VVD aside) and put Konate in for this very reason. Not that Lukaku actually needs or warrants tag-teaming, but if his bullying gets nullified, itll cascade psychologically as the match wears on and reflect in Chelseas overall performance. Players like Havertz and Werner (if he can stop the tears welling up) wont deal well with their first PL experience of our 12th man.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Today at 09:04:55 am
That season we were a machine, grinding out many of our wins without playing in any way spectacular.  There is nothing Im seeing to suggest that the same would not happen this year.

We clocked 76 points that season. A really good amount but nowhere near the level that Chelsea went,which was over 90. This season I believe City, Liverpool are getting 90 points and Chelsea in the mid-80's at the very least but a win at Anfield could easily give them the belief to get 90+.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Nice one Stockdam, top OP bud 🍻
Wholeheartedly agree with that chant, I did think it was a dig aimed at the Chelsea fans macho/thug ego's tho in order to let them know they ain't so tough, It is time to bin it for whatever reasons tho.

A few big calls for Jurgen, no doubt a surprise up his sleeve.

 .            Allison.
Trent Joel Virgil Robbo
.             Fabinho.
.       Hendo.   Keita.
Salah.    Bobby.  Mane.

Could we see Konate brought in for Matip?
Milner for Keita & Diogo for Bobby?
Can't really see changes anywhere else, I do hope Fabinho is ok to play, nailed on if so.



Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Why would we bring Konate in for Matip?
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:59:14 am
Why would we bring Konate in for Matip?
Yeah, crazy talk. This is not the game to let Konate debut.
He should be eased in against easier teams.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Theres no chance Konate starts unless two of the three CBs ahead of him are suddenly injured. Regardless of the fact Lukaku is a big fucker Matip and VVD have more than enough about them to deal with him
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Experience will be far more useful than youthful bravado. Matip and van Djik give us a good a chance as any CB partnership of keeping Lukaku quiet.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:59:14 am
Why would we bring Konate in for Matip?

I don't think it will happen but I wouldn't be surprised, JK has surprised us many times.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 10:15:42 am
I don't think it will happen but I wouldn't be surprised, JK has surprised us many times.


I'd be hugely surprised, Joel Matip is a world class central defender and we won't be bringing someone in for his debut against Chelsea. Honestly even thinking this massively underrates how good Matip is.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 10:15:42 am
I don't think it will happen but I wouldn't be surprised, JK has surprised us many times.
Thats Pep. Klopp does not do overthink. Unless theres injury therell be little deviation from his expected XI. Robbo for Kostas. Fabinho, Keita and Hendo. Jota probably edging Bobby
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Matip is so underrated. He is class and can handle Lukaku. So can Big Joe. Too much hype over Lukaku. Have faith in Big Joel. And of course theres Virgil
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Our own fans don't rate Matip as highly as they should. What chance of other fans thinking he's any good? In a way it's great to see because teams will come with a plan to "target" Matip but really they should be targeting a long term injury laid off VvD.*

In the meantime Matip will continue to make chumps out of opposing managers, and strangely our own fans.

*I know Matip has come back too but he always seems to be coming back from injury. He's learned to deal with whereas it's VvD's first time.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
I dont know how this will go, but Im 99% sure that Lawro will predict a draw in his bbc column, as per usual.
Re: Liverpool v Chelsea (EPL ) - Saturday 28th Aug 5:30pm - Pre Match Thread
Robbo back in. Fabinho, Henderson and Keita midfield. Jota retains place.
Tsimakis and Elliott dont really deserve to miss out, but no sentiment need to win.
