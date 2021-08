Time for Bobby me thinks.



For the big chunks in first two games we somewhat lacked a bit of a rhythm and fluidity (especially those periods until Jota goals changed these games). We missed Bobby dropping deep and doing his magic between the lines. Doing that against Chelsea would probably guarantee us a good control of the game and ball domination.



I know Bobby is not everybody's cup of tea but without him we lack balance upfront; whichever way we choose vibes for this season are really good, I'm confident we'll find a way to beat them - it'd send a really strong message out that we are back for what we loaned out last season.