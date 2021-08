I dont mind Richards because he doesnt seem to be too serious about his opinions. He is a laugh and a good bloke in general to watch. A bit like Ian Wright wherein you can see he enjoys the game and the punditry gig.

Jenas tries to sound intelligent but he couldnt tell an arse from a face with his game intelligence and is just a twat in general. I dont think he even watches most of the games he comments on because he says so many things that just arent true if you've actually watched.

With Murphy, he just sounds bitter. His comment this week on setpiece coaches just makes gim sound like a twat just like Keys and Gray who are absolute dinosaurs in their opinions being so dated they dont belong in the modern game.

BBC can surely do better than those two. Even NBC managed to get Tim Howard here in US and even though I dont like him, he is not terrible to listen to.