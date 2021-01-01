« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread  (Read 296 times)

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,802
  • Bam!
Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« on: Yesterday at 12:08:45 pm »
SPS - Ronaldo
Max_Powers - Figo
Samie - Baggio
Sarge - C.Ronaldo
Drinks Sangria - Gerrard
Trend - Zanetti
PoetryInMotion - Cruyff
Trousers Brown (PM Trend) - Redondo
Hazell - Zidane
fucking appalled - matthaus
Lastrador
Defacto
VBG
Gerry Attrick
Betty Blue
Lawnmowerman

Any player thats played in a competitive game under your manager


If you need PM links, see the first post here: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349099.0


I originally said Monday start and people have only just got their managers, so some people might not be prepared, just if you are get your pick out when it's your go.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:38:17 pm by Elzar »
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Sir Psycho Sexy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,397
Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:15:33 pm »
Il Fenomeno

Logged
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:07:22 pm »
Luis Figo

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,446
Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:11:19 pm »
Roberto Baggio

Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,263
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:14:35 pm »
Christy and Maureen.


Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,550
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:28:23 pm »
Steven Gerrard
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,310
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:54:20 pm »
Javier Zanetti

Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,963
  • YNWA
Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:04:52 pm »
Johan Cruyff

Logged

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,310
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:11:07 pm »


Cleveland Brown selects Fernando Redondo

Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,541
Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:20:40 pm »
Zinedine Zidane

Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,473
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:24:25 pm »
Lothar Matthäus

Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,943
  • Italians do it better
Re: Legendary Manager Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:20:32 am »
Pavel Nedvěd

Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 