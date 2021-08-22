« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio

Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,220
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Yesterday at 12:09:58 pm
Jota was subject to another one of those in the defensive half as well where the guy ran at him from distance and nailed him from behind, purely in an exchange of niggle.

I understand, even like let em play its a mans game, but really some of those its almost criminal. the refs primary job has to be to protect the players.
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,468
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Yesterday at 12:14:43 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 12:09:58 pm
Jota was subject to another one of those in the defensive half as well where the guy ran at him from distance and nailed him from behind, purely in an exchange of niggle.

I understand, even like let em play its a mans game, but really some of those its almost criminal. the refs primary job has to be to protect the players.

The pundits have all come out against Klopp over this, putting words in his mouth that he wants to go back to the non-contact sport of last season and missing the point.

Speaking in his second language and having a microphone shoved in his face straight after a game with emotions still high doesn't help him get his point across the way he would in a usual press conference though. He's best just doing a Guardiola in these interviews and giving nothing away because like with Des Kelly last year, you can't win with these people.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,065
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Yesterday at 12:17:22 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 12:09:58 pm
Jota was subject to another one of those in the defensive half as well where the guy ran at him from distance and nailed him from behind, purely in an exchange of niggle.

I understand, even like let em play its a mans game, but really some of those its almost criminal. the refs primary job has to be to protect the players.

That was suck a cynical foul, no attempt to play the ball at all, just hack Jota down. I'd be OK with that being a straight red.
Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,712
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Yesterday at 12:18:09 pm
Quote from: Classycara on August 22, 2021, 09:56:20 am
Probably the worst tackle (separate from the wrestling, elbowing and launching into our defenders) was studs showing by Brownhill on Ellliot about two minutes in. Looked like a classic attempt at a 'free hit' which the ref should probably have given him a yellow for.

Can't be easy for a guy like Brownhill though. Up against a teenager who is already better than him. ;)
Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,821
  • Bam!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Yesterday at 02:09:17 pm
Anyone got the clip of Barnes jumping and throwing his 2 arms to his side at Matip?

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,665
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Yesterday at 06:43:38 pm
Surprise surprise a shocker of an article about Kloppos comments and the refereeing by sodding Keith Hackett  ::)

Jurgen Klopp is ill-informed  managers knew referees were going to take new approach to fouls
Plus: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer echoes Jurgen Klopp's concerns about football 'turning into rugby'

Jurgen Klopp made a characteristically outspoken comment about his Liverpool players having to endure a wrestling match against Burnley and the Premier League being in danger of going backwards 10 to 15 years.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Manchester United manager, was also aggrieved at the way his side conceded a goal at Southampton and used a rugby analogy to talk about the home sides rugged approach.

Klopp was clearly making reference to the new lighter-touch approach that the Professional Game Match Officials Limited has adopted at the top-flight clubs request after the success of Euro 2020.

I have to say I am bemused by the Liverpool managers outburst, which I think was ill-informed and unfair, and I think most observers feel that way.

Klopp, like all managers in the Premier League, will have attended pre-season meetings where this new approach will have been discussed.

Mike Dean, the official in charge of the Liverpool v Burnley game, delivered a top-class performance and has certainly adapted to the lighter touch.

Remember, in previous seasons his average yellow card count was in excess of four per game. This weekend he did not reach into his pocket once to produce a card of any colour. I looked closely at Deans performance and could not find reasons for Klopps claims.

I agree with Gary Linekers observation that the Germans remarks may have been designed to influence the match officials in charge of next Saturdays big match at Anfield against Chelsea.

If Klopp ever has any concerns about the referees performance he can enter the officials dressing room 30 minutes after the game and seek clarification on any point. He can also telephone PGMOL chief Mike Riley and discuss his concerns.

rest of it here
Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,153
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Yesterday at 07:26:06 pm
Honestly the media has been a shit show regarding Klopp's comments.

Simply need to be sat down and shown those two incidents where Jota is first judo thrown by Gudmundsson and ask "Do you think thats a yellow card" and then show them Cork's barge on Jota and ask "why is that not a penalty?" Neither incident has even been mentioned for gods sake - its like it never happened.
Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,712
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Yesterday at 07:46:54 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 07:26:06 pm
Honestly the media has been a shit show regarding Klopp's comments.

Simply need to be sat down and shown those two incidents where Jota is first judo thrown by Gudmundsson and ask "Do you think thats a yellow card" and then show them Cork's barge on Jota and ask "why is that not a penalty?" Neither incident has even been mentioned for gods sake - its like it never happened.

You ask too much of them.  No media pundit would admit to that, even if you nailed them into their seat and forced them to watch the incidents on repeat, Clockwork Orange style.
Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,462
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Yesterday at 07:50:36 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 07:26:06 pm
Honestly the media has been a shit show regarding Klopp's comments.

Simply need to be sat down and shown those two incidents where Jota is first judo thrown by Gudmundsson and ask "Do you think thats a yellow card" and then show them Cork's barge on Jota and ask "why is that not a penalty?" Neither incident has even been mentioned for gods sake - its like it never happened.
Them not saying anything, says a lot more than if they had. But it definitely needs pointing out.
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,468
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Yesterday at 07:53:05 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 07:26:06 pm
Honestly the media has been a shit show regarding Klopp's comments.

Simply need to be sat down and shown those two incidents where Jota is first judo thrown by Gudmundsson and ask "Do you think thats a yellow card" and then show them Cork's barge on Jota and ask "why is that not a penalty?" Neither incident has even been mentioned for gods sake - its like it never happened.

We can thank Lineker and co for that for airbrushing it out of MOTD highlights, while slaughtering Klopp as a whiner who wants to go back to a non-contact sport.

They've purposely framed the debate away from the point Klopp was making. Typical gaslighting from MOTD and the shithouse English media because Klopps a foreigner criticising the roughhouse tactics of an English manager.

This is where we need some of our own in the media to redress the balance against us. I don't suppose Carragher did on MNF.
number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Yesterday at 07:59:39 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:53:05 pm
We can thank Lineker and co for that for airbrushing it out of MOTD highlights, while slaughtering Klopp as a whiner who wants to go back to a non-contact sport.

They've purposely framed the debate away from the point Klopp was making. Typical gaslighting from MOTD and the shithouse English media because Klopps a foreigner criticising the roughhouse tactics of an English manager.

This is where we need some of our own in the media to redress the balance against us. I don't suppose Carragher did on MNF.

I wouldn't go so far as to class Carragher as "one of our own" anymore, he is more than happy to join in the Sky shit show of ratings before objectivity.
Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,265
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Yesterday at 08:01:55 pm
it's so fucking simple but seems beyond football commentators, whether they are pundits or press, let the game flow is fine but that doesn't rule out shithouse play being punished

yet they all jump on the 'let it flow' aspect as if klopp was saying we need numerous fouls for slight contact (which has been a problem in the game), that clearly was not his point - in short the euros for the very most part got it right, our refs so far are not quite on the mark

from a personal standpoint i hate the way football had become a namby pamby version of the game with players going down for the slightest touch (and we had the added bonus last season of all the fucking screaming in fan-less stadiums...), players writhing around as tho pollaxed by a water buffalo and all the other bullshit that goes with trying to buy a foul, but a genuine foul is still a fucking foul and leaving shit on an opponent unfairly (ie you didn't clear the ball out and the man, you just took the man, or left an elbow in there after the 'header' you didn't get) - it aint rocket science, it's just referring at a professional level, which we saw in the euros but we're not seeing in our league so far

klopp has just called it early, this will come up again and then the tide will turn eventually with it becoming the new VAR on motd - ref got that wrong, should've been a foul/yellow/red/pen etc

of that i've no doubt
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,065
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Yesterday at 08:03:10 pm
In his post match interviews now, Kloppo needs to just do the bare minimum, praise the team and that's it, give the media inbreds fuck all to comment on.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,562
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Yesterday at 08:05:55 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:03:10 pm
In his post match interviews now, Kloppo needs to just do the bare minimum, praise the team and that's it, give the media inbreds fuck all to comment on.

Nah, love the fact that he's not afraid to say what he thinks. He said it last season about playing Wednesday then 12.30pm on a Saturday and they all criticised him for it (BT did as well, who have the 12.30pm games) before deciding that actually yeah, teams won't have to do that this season.
Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,265
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Yesterday at 08:06:37 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:03:10 pm
In his post match interviews now, Kloppo needs to just do the bare minimum, praise the team and that's it, give the media inbreds fuck all to comment on.

he wont do that tho, he has always been a vangaurd on issues affecting players' health and fitness, i dont see that changing
Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,593
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Yesterday at 08:09:44 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:53:05 pm
We can thank Lineker and co for that for airbrushing it out of MOTD highlights, while slaughtering Klopp as a whiner who wants to go back to a non-contact sport.

They've purposely framed the debate away from the point Klopp was making. Typical gaslighting from MOTD and the shithouse English media because Klopps a foreigner criticising the roughhouse tactics of an English manager.

This is where we need some of our own in the media to redress the balance against us. I don't suppose Carragher did on MNF.

Klopp made his comments knowing he will be criticised but hes also correctly laid down a marker, the new rules arent a carte blanche for thugs to go around kicking people

If teams get over physical with us Klopp will continue fighting our corner until the media does a u turn, lets hope it doesnt take a serious injury for that to happen
Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,712
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Yesterday at 08:11:05 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 08:06:37 pm
he wont do that tho, he has always been a vangaurd on issues affecting players' health and fitness, i dont see that changing

Hope he calls Lineker out next time, like he did with Keane. I'd love it if he did a live interview when Lineker was in the studio and just challenged him directly on why he only told half the story, and why he doesn't do more as an ex-footballer to help protect footballer's welfare. Dear old Gary would shit his pants.
Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,593
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Yesterday at 08:12:01 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:03:10 pm
In his post match interviews now, Kloppo needs to just do the bare minimum, praise the team and that's it, give the media inbreds fuck all to comment on.

That would be the smart thing to do but it wouldnt be the right thing to do, if anything I think Klopp taking this approach will strengthen the bond and create a siege mentality should the media continue to criticise him when hes blatantly in the right
palimpsest

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Yesterday at 08:17:59 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:43:38 pm
Surprise surprise a shocker of an article about Kloppos comments and the refereeing by sodding Keith Hackett  ::)

Jurgen Klopp is ill-informed  managers knew referees were going to take new approach to fouls
Plus: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer echoes Jurgen Klopp's concerns about football 'turning into rugby'

Jurgen Klopp made a characteristically outspoken comment about his Liverpool players having to endure a wrestling match against Burnley and the Premier League being in danger of going backwards 10 to 15 years.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Manchester United manager, was also aggrieved at the way his side conceded a goal at Southampton and used a rugby analogy to talk about the home sides rugged approach.

Klopp was clearly making reference to the new lighter-touch approach that the Professional Game Match Officials Limited has adopted at the top-flight clubs request after the success of Euro 2020.

I have to say I am bemused by the Liverpool managers outburst, which I think was ill-informed and unfair, and I think most observers feel that way.

rest of it here

I love the arrogant presumption that he is voicing the opinion of the majority while painting Klopp as some kind of irrational, petulant contrarian. I hope Klopp never stops trying to protect his players and exposing these bastards for what they are.
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,468
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Yesterday at 08:19:32 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 08:01:55 pm
it's so fucking simple but seems beyond football commentators, whether they are pundits or press, let the game flow is fine but that doesn't rule out shithouse play being punished

yet they all jump on the 'let it flow' aspect as if klopp was saying we need numerous fouls for slight contact (which has been a problem in the game), that clearly was not his point - in short the euros for the very most part got it right, our refs so far are not quite on the mark

from a personal standpoint i hate the way football had become a namby pamby version of the game with players going down for the slightest touch (and we had the added bonus last season of all the fucking screaming in fan-less stadiums...), players writhing around as tho pollaxed by a water buffalo and all the other bullshit that goes with trying to buy a foul, but a genuine foul is still a fucking foul and leaving shit on an opponent unfairly (ie you didn't clear the ball out and the man, you just took the man, or left an elbow in there after the 'header' you didn't get) - it aint rocket science, it's just referring at a professional level, which we saw in the euros but we're not seeing in our league so far

klopp has just called it early, this will come up again and then the tide will turn eventually with it becoming the new VAR on motd - ref got that wrong, should've been a foul/yellow/red/pen etc

of that i've no doubt

Burnley are a predominantly English team with an English manager. For a German manager to call out their snide play is enough to get even the milder pundits humming The Great Escape theme.

Truth and objectivity doesn't matter at that point.
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,468
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Yesterday at 08:23:10 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:12:01 pm
That would be the smart thing to do but it wouldnt be the right thing to do, if anything I think Klopp taking this approach will strengthen the bond and create a siege mentality should the media continue to criticise him when hes blatantly in the right

Yeah, the team really need to close ranks over the media nonsense, especially if the refs start against us again (Hackett and co laying a marker down already). The fans back in the ground helps with that as well.
macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,232
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Yesterday at 08:27:17 pm
The only way to highlight thuggery seems to be to clutch your head or face as if you took a bullet there and then either lie perfectly still on the floor OR writhe around as if in unbearable anguish.
Sound effects play a big part. Screech at Bruno levels.
Granted, it didn't work for him Vs Southampton.  But form temporarily,  class permanent etc.

Also, whether the opposing team dives or not, still do the ridiculous "he dived" hand motion and protest vociferously to the referee.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,065
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Yesterday at 08:29:00 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:12:01 pm
That would be the smart thing to do but it wouldnt be the right thing to do, if anything I think Klopp taking this approach will strengthen the bond and create a siege mentality should the media continue to criticise him when hes blatantly in the right

He's always been in the right in the past though and the c*nts still go at it, c*nts like that BT Sport prick, Kelly was it? Give the c*nts fuck all to talk about, that'll piss them off even more when they have nothing to have a dig about.
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,468
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Yesterday at 08:32:41 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:29:00 pm
He's always been in the right in the past though and the c*nts still go at it, c*nts like that BT Sport prick, Kelly was it? Give the c*nts fuck all to talk about, that'll piss them off even more when they have nothing to have a dig about.

BT will never give him a fair hearing after he called them out - and argued with Des Kelly - and Lineker working for them translates that to MOTD, so when you're the early game on a Saturday the narrative gets framed away from you. Klopp is always going to get it into the neck, especially up against an English manager, or an English pundit. They're always going to close ranks on him if he does that. He probably doesn't give a shit anyway, but you have to box smart with these c*nts. Guardiola never gives them anything.
Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,593
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Yesterday at 08:35:06 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:29:00 pm
He's always been in the right in the past though and the c*nts still go at it, c*nts like that BT Sport prick, Kelly was it? Give the c*nts fuck all to talk about, that'll piss them off even more when they have nothing to have a dig about.

We know the media in general has a bias against Liverpool and they also absolutely hate articulate and intelligent foreign managers, so were the perfect storm for them-

Its going to be a fun season :-)
Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,735
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Yesterday at 11:26:03 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 08:01:55 pm
it's so fucking simple but seems beyond football commentators, whether they are pundits or press, let the game flow is fine but that doesn't rule out shithouse play being punished

yet they all jump on the 'let it flow' aspect as if klopp was saying we need numerous fouls for slight contact (which has been a problem in the game), that clearly was not his point - in short the euros for the very most part got it right, our refs so far are not quite on the mark

from a personal standpoint i hate the way football had become a namby pamby version of the game with players going down for the slightest touch (and we had the added bonus last season of all the fucking screaming in fan-less stadiums...), players writhing around as tho pollaxed by a water buffalo and all the other bullshit that goes with trying to buy a foul, but a genuine foul is still a fucking foul and leaving shit on an opponent unfairly (ie you didn't clear the ball out and the man, you just took the man, or left an elbow in there after the 'header' you didn't get) - it aint rocket science, it's just referring at a professional level, which we saw in the euros but we're not seeing in our league so far

klopp has just called it early, this will come up again and then the tide will turn eventually with it becoming the new VAR on motd - ref got that wrong, should've been a foul/yellow/red/pen etc

of that i've no doubt

Post of the day

 :wellin
Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,735
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Yesterday at 11:28:45 pm
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 08:27:17 pm
The only way to highlight thuggery seems to be to clutch your head or face as if you took a bullet there and then either lie perfectly still on the floor OR writhe around as if in unbearable anguish.
Sound effects play a big part. Screech at Bruno levels.
Granted, it didn't work for him Vs Southampton.  But form temporarily,  class permanent etc.

Also, whether the opposing team dives or not, still do the ridiculous "he dived" hand motion and protest vociferously to the referee.

He's been operating his own special version of light touch since he arrived, one light touch and, to quote an earlier poster, you go down as if "pollaxed by a water buffalo"

I recognise that Fernandes is a decent player but my god he is an irritating bastard
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,665
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Today at 12:03:25 am
Quote from: palimpsest on Yesterday at 08:17:59 pm
I love the arrogant presumption that he is voicing the opinion of the majority while painting Klopp as some kind of irrational, petulant contrarian. I hope Klopp never stops trying to protect his players and exposing these bastards for what they are.

he wont. Hes always been like this and wont change, players come first. If he gets stick for it, so be it, he rather it be him than his own players.   
Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,320
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Today at 04:32:11 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:43:38 pm
Surprise surprise a shocker of an article about Kloppos comments and the refereeing by sodding Keith Hackett  ::)

Jurgen Klopp is ill-informed  managers knew referees were going to take new approach to fouls
Plus: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer echoes Jurgen Klopp's concerns about football 'turning into rugby'

Jurgen Klopp made a characteristically outspoken comment about his Liverpool players having to endure a wrestling match against Burnley and the Premier League being in danger of going backwards 10 to 15 years.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Manchester United manager, was also aggrieved at the way his side conceded a goal at Southampton and used a rugby analogy to talk about the home sides rugged approach.

Klopp was clearly making reference to the new lighter-touch approach that the Professional Game Match Officials Limited has adopted at the top-flight clubs request after the success of Euro 2020.

I have to say I am bemused by the Liverpool managers outburst, which I think was ill-informed and unfair, and I think most observers feel that way.

Klopp, like all managers in the Premier League, will have attended pre-season meetings where this new approach will have been discussed.

Mike Dean, the official in charge of the Liverpool v Burnley game, delivered a top-class performance and has certainly adapted to the lighter touch.

Remember, in previous seasons his average yellow card count was in excess of four per game. This weekend he did not reach into his pocket once to produce a card of any colour. I looked closely at Deans performance and could not find reasons for Klopps claims.

I agree with Gary Linekers observation that the Germans remarks may have been designed to influence the match officials in charge of next Saturdays big match at Anfield against Chelsea.

If Klopp ever has any concerns about the referees performance he can enter the officials dressing room 30 minutes after the game and seek clarification on any point. He can also telephone PGMOL chief Mike Riley and discuss his concerns.

rest of it here

Thanks Dim.

This Hackett article is just pure shit.  Combined with Sean Dyche changing the narrative and the FA protecting shitty referees -- we got a trifecta of shit.
Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,320
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Today at 04:35:31 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:05:55 pm
Nah, love the fact that he's not afraid to say what he thinks. He said it last season about playing Wednesday then 12.30pm on a Saturday and they all criticised him for it (BT did as well, who have the 12.30pm games) before deciding that actually yeah, teams won't have to do that this season.

You have to confront dishonesty and lawlessness at every turn.  Agreed Hazell. 

No turning tail between your legs going home to mommy to whinge.  Fight and keep fighting.  That shit against Burnley was outrageous.
