it's so fucking simple but seems beyond football commentators, whether they are pundits or press, let the game flow is fine but that doesn't rule out shithouse play being punished



yet they all jump on the 'let it flow' aspect as if klopp was saying we need numerous fouls for slight contact (which has been a problem in the game), that clearly was not his point - in short the euros for the very most part got it right, our refs so far are not quite on the mark



from a personal standpoint i hate the way football had become a namby pamby version of the game with players going down for the slightest touch (and we had the added bonus last season of all the fucking screaming in fan-less stadiums...), players writhing around as tho pollaxed by a water buffalo and all the other bullshit that goes with trying to buy a foul, but a genuine foul is still a fucking foul and leaving shit on an opponent unfairly (ie you didn't clear the ball out and the man, you just took the man, or left an elbow in there after the 'header' you didn't get) - it aint rocket science, it's just referring at a professional level, which we saw in the euros but we're not seeing in our league so far



klopp has just called it early, this will come up again and then the tide will turn eventually with it becoming the new VAR on motd - ref got that wrong, should've been a foul/yellow/red/pen etc



of that i've no doubt