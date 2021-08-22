« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #520 on: Today at 12:09:58 pm
Jota was subject to another one of those in the defensive half as well where the guy ran at him from distance and nailed him from behind, purely in an exchange of niggle.

I understand, even like let em play its a mans game, but really some of those its almost criminal. the refs primary job has to be to protect the players.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #521 on: Today at 12:14:43 pm
The pundits have all come out against Klopp over this, putting words in his mouth that he wants to go back to the non-contact sport of last season and missing the point.

Speaking in his second language and having a microphone shoved in his face straight after a game with emotions still high doesn't help him get his point across the way he would in a usual press conference though. He's best just doing a Guardiola in these interviews and giving nothing away because like with Des Kelly last year, you can't win with these people.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #522 on: Today at 12:17:22 pm
That was suck a cynical foul, no attempt to play the ball at all, just hack Jota down. I'd be OK with that being a straight red.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #523 on: Today at 12:18:09 pm
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #524 on: Today at 02:09:17 pm
Anyone got the clip of Barnes jumping and throwing his 2 arms to his side at Matip?

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #525 on: Today at 06:43:38 pm
Surprise surprise a shocker of an article about Kloppos comments and the refereeing by sodding Keith Hackett  ::)

Jurgen Klopp is ill-informed  managers knew referees were going to take new approach to fouls
Plus: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer echoes Jurgen Klopp's concerns about football 'turning into rugby'

Jurgen Klopp made a characteristically outspoken comment about his Liverpool players having to endure a wrestling match against Burnley and the Premier League being in danger of going backwards 10 to 15 years.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Manchester United manager, was also aggrieved at the way his side conceded a goal at Southampton and used a rugby analogy to talk about the home sides rugged approach.

Klopp was clearly making reference to the new lighter-touch approach that the Professional Game Match Officials Limited has adopted at the top-flight clubs request after the success of Euro 2020.

I have to say I am bemused by the Liverpool managers outburst, which I think was ill-informed and unfair, and I think most observers feel that way.

Klopp, like all managers in the Premier League, will have attended pre-season meetings where this new approach will have been discussed.

Mike Dean, the official in charge of the Liverpool v Burnley game, delivered a top-class performance and has certainly adapted to the lighter touch.

Remember, in previous seasons his average yellow card count was in excess of four per game. This weekend he did not reach into his pocket once to produce a card of any colour. I looked closely at Deans performance and could not find reasons for Klopps claims.

I agree with Gary Linekers observation that the Germans remarks may have been designed to influence the match officials in charge of next Saturdays big match at Anfield against Chelsea.

If Klopp ever has any concerns about the referees performance he can enter the officials dressing room 30 minutes after the game and seek clarification on any point. He can also telephone PGMOL chief Mike Riley and discuss his concerns.

rest of it here
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #526 on: Today at 07:26:06 pm
Honestly the media has been a shit show regarding Klopp's comments.

Simply need to be sat down and shown those two incidents where Jota is first judo thrown by Gudmundsson and ask "Do you think thats a yellow card" and then show them Cork's barge on Jota and ask "why is that not a penalty?" Neither incident has even been mentioned for gods sake - its like it never happened.
