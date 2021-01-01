Can pointing out that the Refs in the PL are too old and fucking useless, really be classed as ageism ?



No, you've missed the point. Call them fucking shite because they're fucking shite, not because of their age - which a couple of posters did allude to, otherwise I wouldn't have mentioned it, being as refs are routinely excoriated without issue.Age is not the key determining factor in crapness for refs or commentators or managers, all of which seem to attract such comments.The notion of a cut off age purely in order to allow a smooth succession process is a different matter. If one favours the idea of a cut off, by which a few names will always be moved on to allow new names to join, then that's fine, but leaving due to a cut off point is not the same as declaring someone crap when they reach that age.As with all 'isms' - racism, sexism etc - these things are insidious and will cross polinate conceptually, if one is not careful; which is why you need to be careful at all times and not follow the take that in some cases its 'Okay'.I know no-one wants to hear it, not when they're looking for easy reasons to slag off Mike Dean or Martin Tyler, but the battle against prejudice does not happen without conscious effort.And for avoidance of doubt I quite agree that both Dean and Tyler are shite; but not because of thir age; that's the point.