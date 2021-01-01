« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio  (Read 16299 times)

Online Trendisnotdestiny

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #480 on: Today at 03:11:57 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:07:13 pm
https://twitter.com/biggies_maiis/status/1429200112866271233?s=21

Has the matip one and jota one a few posts down

I love you Dim Glas; wait I didn't see the Jota barge link - how far down?
« Last Edit: Today at 03:16:18 pm by Trendisnotdestiny »
Online jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #481 on: Today at 03:36:05 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 03:11:57 pm
I love you Dim Glas; wait I didn't see the Jota barge link - how far down?

The top video is the Jota incident, the other one on Joel is further down.
Online Trendisnotdestiny

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #482 on: Today at 03:39:30 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:36:05 pm
The top video is the Jota incident, the other one on Joel is further down.

I am talking about the one in the box - not the one in open play.  This is one where Tarkowski or some defender for Burnley comes into the back of Jota in the box.
Online Dim Glas

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #483 on: Today at 03:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 03:11:57 pm
I love you Dim Glas; wait I didn't see the Jota barge link - how far down?



Sorry T, dont have the other one - just that one ˄
Online jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #484 on: Today at 03:41:28 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 03:39:30 pm
I am talking about the one in the box - not the one in open play.  This is one where Tarkowski or some defender for Burnley comes into the back of Jota in the box.

I must have missed that one.  :o
Online Trendisnotdestiny

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #485 on: Today at 03:43:16 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:41:28 pm
I must have missed that one.  :o

it was easy to miss because the play did not involve Jota - but when you see it - you will not believe it, I promise mates.


Thanks anyways Dim!
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #486 on: Today at 04:00:04 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:39:31 pm


Sorry T, dont have the other one - just that one ˄

That seems perfectly reasonable to me.







Hold on, this is not the rugby league thread is it.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #487 on: Today at 04:02:37 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:39:31 pm

Dont see what youre all whining about. Thats a perfectly timed intervention.

Jota was clearly struggling and sensing he may have been choking, their No.7 heroically stepped in to perform the Heimlich manoeuvre, before safely throwing him into the recovery position, out of the balls and harms way.
Offline Prof

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #488 on: Today at 04:04:06 pm »
Online jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #489 on: Today at 04:05:28 pm »
Quote from: Prof on Today at 04:04:06 pm
Try this for the Jota "penalty"

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1429399197606895617?s=19

OMG, how did I miss that a blatant penalty.  :o
Online Rush 82

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #490 on: Today at 04:12:00 pm »
Quote from: Prof on Today at 04:04:06 pm
Try this for the Jota "penalty"

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1429399197606895617?s=19
:o


Was VAR in the bog when that happened?
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #491 on: Today at 04:15:48 pm »
Quote from: Prof on Today at 04:04:06 pm
Try this for the Jota "penalty"

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1429399197606895617?s=19

Surely you are allowed anything up to manslaughter if they have not got the ball
Offline rossipersempre

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #492 on: Today at 04:15:57 pm »
Has Jota made it out of the ice bath yet? Its only been 24 hours I suppose.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #493 on: Today at 04:20:49 pm »


Some more of yesterdays tackles on you tube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C82M30_9ulE

Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #494 on: Today at 04:28:24 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 02:03:39 pm
If anything  it showed just how good Harvey is going to be - this was a tough first start for him, and they kept fouling him and he didn't once go into his shell, he kept wanting the ball and using it well when he had it.

Its brilliant when a bunch of 30yr old men think that kicking a 18 yr old boy is the only way to play the game and even better when he still makes them look like a bunch of chumps.
Yeah totally agree, they clearly targeted him for dim early rough treatment and I wondered how hed react but he took everything they could throw at him and kept going back for more. Huge respect for that.
Offline Prof

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #495 on: Today at 04:41:47 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:20:49 pm

Some more of yesterdays tackles on you tube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C82M30_9ulE
You got me

Has anyone got a disgorger handy?
Online Trendisnotdestiny

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #496 on: Today at 04:46:47 pm »
So there were two things happening in 62nd min of play.

Ashley Barnes whines to Dean about Jota's kickout of the touch-tight marking of Barnes on a corner.  Dean stops the game to sort it.

Then. about a min later VVD plays a brilliant ball to Mo (63.25) and everyone is watching Mo carve up Burnley - but Jota makes himself available but then just gets clattered 63.30 mark.

We need to have a gif of this if anyone has those skills - because how Mike Dean did not see this is a complete travesty - the game was still 1-0.

Will post a Gif when I learn how to convert a meme in Imgur to RAWK image --- it is ridiculous

« Last Edit: Today at 04:49:43 pm by Trendisnotdestiny »
Online Trendisnotdestiny

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #497 on: Today at 04:49:13 pm »
Quote from: Prof on Today at 04:04:06 pm
Try this for the Jota "penalty"

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1429399197606895617?s=19

I love you Prof!!!!

Thanks for that....  I thought I was going crazy for the media blackout on the play.

It took me three hours just to learn how to get my computer downloads with Imgur and my phone app to sync :)

Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #498 on: Today at 05:51:42 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:05:28 pm
OMG, how did I miss that a blatant penalty.  :o

Loads of things that Dean completely ignored.

The standard of refereeing in this country is shocking.

Bout time we binned them all and got some actual people in with some ability.
Offline reddebs

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #499 on: Today at 05:56:55 pm »
Missed the game yesterday due to work and didn't watch motd either so I can watch the full game on lfctv now.
Online 12C

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #500 on: Today at 05:57:07 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 05:51:42 pm
Loads of things that Dean completely ignored.

The standard of refereeing in this country is shocking.

Bout time we binned them all and got some actual people in with some ability.

Riley is the problem.

PGMOL was shown up for the shower they are, by the refereeing in the Euros.
Riley was pressed for a response so instead of root and branch reform, and attempting to get referees up to standard (remember no PGMOL official was chosen for the last World Cup) they issue a PR campaign effectively saying they are going to let referees ignore the rules because they arent competent enough to apply them.
Under a camouflage of light touch they are effectively saying anything goes because our refs are too shit to do the job proper.

Riley was a dreadful referee and is worse as head of the old boy network PGMOL. Old being the operative word when one looks at Atkinson Dean Moss (now refereeing a desk)
« Last Edit: Today at 06:40:30 pm by 12C »
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #501 on: Today at 06:00:12 pm »
Ive watched about 80minutes of football over two games today and people are getting bookings for really soft fouls, yet yesterday you could rugby tackle or tackle from behind and wouldnt event get spoken to.
Offline Prof

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #502 on: Today at 06:06:33 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 04:49:13 pm
I love you Prof!!!!

Thanks for that....  I thought I was going crazy for the media blackout on the play.

It took me three hours just to learn how to get my computer downloads with Imgur and my phone app to sync :)
The thing is... That gif is highlighting VVD's brilliant pass.  It just happens to capture the subsequent assault.
Online Trendisnotdestiny

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #503 on: Today at 06:10:13 pm »
Quote from: Prof on Today at 06:06:33 pm
The thing is... That gif is highlighting VVD's brilliant pass.  It just happens to capture the subsequent assault.

Great point.  The shithouse nature of Burnley cannot allowed to be uncovered by the media. 
Online na fir dearg

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #504 on: Today at 06:36:36 pm »
Quote from: Prof on Today at 04:04:06 pm
Try this for the Jota "penalty"

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1429399197606895617?s=19

seriously wtf !!!! blatant penalty  :no
Online Ghost Town

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #505 on: Today at 06:40:46 pm »
I see the ageism continues. Dean isn't rubbish because he's 53; he doesn't have fitness issues particularly nor trouble keeping up with the game and he wasn't better when he was younger. He's rubbish because he's a crap wannabe primadonna contrarian who wants to be centre-stage so he can be like his lookalike hero, Jasper Carrot.
Online 12C

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #506 on: Today at 06:46:23 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:40:46 pm
I see the ageism continues. Dean isn't rubbish because he's 53; he doesn't have fitness issues particularly nor trouble keeping up with the game and he wasn't better when he was younger. He's rubbish because he's a crap wannabe primadonna contrarian who wants to be centre-stage so he can be like his lookalike hero, Jasper Carrot.
Ageism?
The age thing is about the older refs clogging up the system.
Mentioned it last year after  that the Tranmere game I watched. The young ref in charge was superb. Yet he wont get anywhere near the top group because they are all too matey. Our top referees average age is greater than the retirement age in Germany.
Coote was the new kid on the block and despite being absolutely useless both on the pitch and in the VAR centre he is now one of the chaps, and seemingly unsackable
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #507 on: Today at 06:51:32 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:39:31 pm


Sorry T, dont have the other one - just that one ˄
Right after this he does the same to Keita, at the start of a potential counter. Two yellow card fouls but not one given.
