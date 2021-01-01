Just when I thought I couldn't lose any more respect for the curly headed fuck he comes out with, "you can't blame that on injuries" when talking about Burnley beating us at home last year and the subsequent run of "form" at home.



Couldn't make it up.



He mentioned the 6 home losses in a row which he felt couldn't solely be excused due to our injury list.And he has a point, TAA mentioned in a recent interview how their heads dropped around that time and players were feeling a little sorry for themselves, which affected their performance. Pretty much what Macca was alluding to.What made our end of season run so special was that the players picked themselves up, pushed on, and focused on controlling what they could. That momentum hopefully carrries on to this season. So far it seems we've maintained that focused mentality.We always want to win, but if we lose, we should lose the right way. Put our hands up and accept we could have done better, and try to be better next game. Doesn't matter who's injured, or who our rivals bring in, we can control what we can control.Chalking up our 6 consecutive home losses as simply due to injuries or supporters not attending, in my opinion, places us in the role of helpless victims. It's much easier to rectify problems if you're the causs rather than others.Klopp's attitude has been spot on. In an alternate universe, Dr Klopp is a public speaker inspiring youths and communities.