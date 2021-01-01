« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #440 on: Today at 10:24:13 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:14:31 am
This is meant as a compliment to Virg and Matip rather than any of last seasons pairings but had we played as well yesterday but with a different pairing that may have been stressful. But those two are so good one on one (or two on two) that you could relax a bit more. Helps that their front two are so slow so there was no real threat in behind.

They tried to rattle us and intimidate us and we stood up to them and then let our superior football show. Ten minutes either side of the second goal we were so good. Just turned the screw until they cracked.

Anfield last season was the one time we've struggled against them physically since Virg signed and it was the first one he missed.

At Turf Moor Nat Phillips won everything in the air last season which was crucial in a must win game.

Burnley knew they couldn't bully us yesterday and just resorting to shithouse challenges. It was like playing the blueshite.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #441 on: Today at 10:38:41 am
Think matching them's the right answer. We did it alright, dealt with their long balls pretty decently, Alisson and VVD especially show their value in these games to keep the clean sheet, and rode our luck maybe just the once.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #442 on: Today at 10:57:23 am
A decent, professional performance. We can still go up a gear or two from there (and we'll probably need to next week), but the signs are that we are getting back to our best.

It's been said a thousand times but VVD brings out the best in those around him.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #443 on: Today at 11:08:59 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:00:22 am
Hes so thick.

You could find about ten examples of Wood or Barnes jumping into our centre backs. You could find that clip of Jota being held for about ten seconds and then thrown to the floor. Or being barged into in their box off the ball. Or Elliott getting clattered a few times.

Or you could say there was nothing in it, that it was all just mind games for next week and Pat yourself on the back for how clever youve been in spotting something that other managers did years ago but Klopp doesnt really get involved in.


nailed it BDN....would only add that after the superb, knowledgeable and insightful Olympic punditry we were treated to recently on the BBC - how depressing it is for these imposters, these footballing pipsqueaks to be back on their weekly platform talking unfettered shite, lying and inventing their own narratives to suit their own agendas....
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #444 on: Today at 11:17:36 am
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 09:11:08 am
Don't forget the challenge on Alisson where he comes to punch the ball but gets clattered by the guy leading with his arms. That was OK as well, as Alisson simply 'missed' the ball. The world' best keeper simply missed the ball in a straight forward clearance?

The only excuse for that one is that it wasnt clear in real time what happened (for those of us watching on TV - not sure if the ref can use that excuse). I like to think the VAR would have ruled it out if it had gone in the net.

But Im very glad it didnt go in the net, because theres no guarantee the VAR would have done their job.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #445 on: Today at 11:19:51 am
A sad footnote on a great match is that as I was unable to attend due to a prior commitment my family met Terry Mac and he signed a programme for me. So sad to hear today about his dementia.YNWA Terry Mac.
Loved the Mane goal and having watched it today can say we played professionally and look good for another league challenge.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #446 on: Today at 11:19:55 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:43:32 am
We must be an absolute nightmare for little Brexiters like Dyche, Barnes, Murphy and the town of Burnley. German coach, great mix of nationalities, a lot of black players, American owners, diverse fanbase from all over the world. I imagine Burnley fans literally only leave Burnley to go to Burnley away games and then go back to Burnley and have their holidays in Burnley.

Well since all t mills have closed they probably dont even get Wakes Week in t Blackpool or Morecambe.
Did some work there at the end of the 70s. Depressing place even then. First time I ever saw someone get pea wet on their pie dinner.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #447 on: Today at 11:20:34 am
Have to say, what an atmosphere, even through the TV it felt like it was am evening KO against the best of Europe not a mundane midday game against knuckle draggers. Got me very very jealous.

A great tribute to Andrew Devine and the 97.

Was a good performance and we dealt with their physicality well. Jurgen was probably a little OTT in his post match comments, but it was more directed at future games than this one.

One thing I found funny was the way they fell over and cried when we went in hard at them (a couple of shoulder challenges which weren't even fouls come to mind). Typical bullies, quick to dish it out but can't take it back.

Big shame the Mo goal didn't stand, it was a beautiful goal and we probably would've scored 3 or 4 had that gone in. The other two were just as lovely. Elliott looking the part already and they could only stop him by fouling him.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #448 on: Today at 11:34:02 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 11:20:34 am
Have to say, what an atmosphere, even through the TV it felt like it was am evening KO against the best of Europe not a mundane midday game against knuckle draggers. Got me very very jealous.

A great tribute to Andrew Devine and the 97.

Was a good performance and we dealt with their physicality well. Jurgen was probably a little OTT in his post match comments, but it was more directed at future games than this one.

One thing I found funny was the way they fell over and cried when we went in hard at them (a couple of shoulder challenges which weren't even fouls come to mind). Typical bullies, quick to dish it out but can't take it back.

Big shame the Mo goal didn't stand, it was a beautiful goal and we probably would've scored 3 or 4 had that gone in. The other two were just as lovely. Elliott looking the part already and they could only stop him by fouling him.

I'm guessing you're saying Klopp was OTT because you watched on TV?

If you'd been at the game, the referee was a fucking disgrace from the first minute. The sheer number of shady shite they got away with was pathetic.

If you were wondering why the crowd suddenly got loud throughout it was because yet another twat challenge was ignored by that fucking gobshite. Worked in our favour to be honest just how absolutely fucking bent Dean was throughout. You could see everyone at the game was fucking fuming.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #449 on: Today at 11:47:37 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 11:34:02 am
I'm guessing you're saying Klopp was OTT because you watched on TV?

If you'd been at the game, the referee was a fucking disgrace from the first minute. The sheer number of shady shite they got away with was pathetic.

If you were wondering why the crowd suddenly got loud throughout it was because yet another twat challenge was ignored by that fucking gobshite. Worked in our favour to be honest just how absolutely fucking bent Dean was throughout. You could see everyone at the game was fucking fuming.
He's 53 years old as well.

Most watched richest league and we have Refs that age still in the game, fucking joke.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #450 on: Today at 11:48:53 am
Quote from: God's Left Peg on Yesterday at 11:01:13 pm
He's a pointless gobshite and was a fucking terrible footballer :rash :wanker


Correct.  Hes not even a has been, hes a never was been.  He was a shit footballer who never won anything or challenged for anything and never played for a big club and never had the bottle to go into management.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #451 on: Today at 11:50:14 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 11:34:02 am
I'm guessing you're saying Klopp was OTT because you watched on TV?

If you'd been at the game, the referee was a fucking disgrace from the first minute. The sheer number of shady shite they got away with was pathetic.

If you were wondering why the crowd suddenly got loud throughout it was because yet another twat challenge was ignored by that fucking gobshite. Worked in our favour to be honest just how absolutely fucking bent Dean was throughout. You could see everyone at the game was fucking fuming.
It doesn't come across on the TV but do we get into these refs these days? Now we've got fans back it's up to the fans to get on their case or we'll get another season of PGMOL screwing us. Incidentally, the commentator last night actually mentioned that Dean was a scouser(even though he isn't). Is this to stop any potential protests about certain manc referees like Anthony Taylor refereeing our games(I've never heard a commentator mention that Taylor is from the vicinity of Old Trafford).
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #452 on: Today at 12:03:27 pm
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 07:03:33 pm
Just when I thought I couldn't lose any more respect for the curly headed fuck he comes out with, "you can't blame that on injuries" when talking about Burnley beating us at home last year and the subsequent run of "form" at home.

Couldn't make it up.

He mentioned the 6 home losses in a row which he felt couldn't solely be excused due to our injury list.
And he has a point, TAA mentioned in a recent interview how their heads dropped around that time and players were feeling a little sorry for themselves,  which affected their performance. Pretty much what Macca was alluding to.

What made our end of season run so special was that the players picked themselves up, pushed on, and focused on controlling what they could. That momentum hopefully carrries on to this season. So far it seems we've maintained that focused mentality.

We always want to win, but if we lose, we should lose the right way. Put our hands up and accept we could have done better, and try to be better next game. Doesn't matter who's injured, or who our rivals bring in, we can control what we can control.

Chalking up our 6 consecutive home losses as simply due to injuries or supporters not attending, in my opinion, places us in the role of helpless victims. It's much easier to rectify problems if you're the causs rather than others.

Klopp's attitude has been spot on. In an alternate universe, Dr Klopp is a public speaker inspiring youths and communities.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #453 on: Today at 12:07:29 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:44:31 am
I may have missed any really dangerous tackles by the Burnley players but I didnt mind the overly physical nature of the game. If anything it just reminded the league that we are as physically dominant a side as there is in this league.

Plus opponents being like that and the ref being like that gets the fans going which helps us.

Think Klopp was on about the bumps in the air for every long ball where several times the Burnley players had no intention of winning the ball just to stop a clear header so the second ball is more contestable. Fair enough in my book, but there is a line, which they crossed at times, as the other player can't control how they land and can result in injury.

Also there were a few challenges on Elliot which had a "I'll show what the Premier League is to this youngster"
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #454 on: Today at 12:11:27 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 11:34:02 am
I'm guessing you're saying Klopp was OTT because you watched on TV?

If you'd been at the game, the referee was a fucking disgrace from the first minute. The sheer number of shady shite they got away with was pathetic.

If you were wondering why the crowd suddenly got loud throughout it was because yet another twat challenge was ignored by that fucking gobshite. Worked in our favour to be honest just how absolutely fucking bent Dean was throughout. You could see everyone at the game was fucking fuming.

Think it's more a case that we handled them brilliantly and gave them a bit back a bit as well (without fouling) which they didn't like because they are bunch of cowards. Yes, they should've had a few yellows but I've long since given up on refs giving us decisions so this was just par for the course.

I watched Jurgens interview on BT and he probably needed to make the point a little differently as now the twats are framing it as a rant.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #455 on: Today at 12:34:14 pm
Is Dyche a Red?He was commenting on the minutes silence before the game adding he was at Hillsborough?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #456 on: Today at 12:40:23 pm
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 12:34:14 pm
Is Dyche a Red?He was commenting on the minutes silence before the game adding he was at Hillsborough?

Was with the Forest youth team there on the day, I believe.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #457 on: Today at 12:46:50 pm
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 12:34:14 pm
Is Dyche a Red?He was commenting on the minutes silence before the game adding he was at Hillsborough?
He's a Red as well.

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #458 on: Today at 12:53:05 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:00:22 am
Hes so thick.

You could find about ten examples of Wood or Barnes jumping into our centre backs. You could find that clip of Jota being held for about ten seconds and then thrown to the floor. Or being barged into in their box off the ball. Or Elliott getting clattered a few times.

Or you could say there was nothing in it, that it was all just mind games for next week and Pat yourself on the back for how clever youve been in spotting something that other managers did years ago but Klopp doesnt really get involved in.
Im still amazed how that Jota one wasnt a penalty or yellow card (minimum). Jota is standing in box minding his own business and the Burnley player runs at him from about 20 yards away and just plows into Jotas back.

The ball was nowhere near Jota, he literally assaulted him.

How those knobs could say there were no bad tackles on MoTD is beyond me.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #459 on: Today at 12:55:08 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:53:05 pm
Im still amazed how that Jota one wasnt a penalty or yellow card (minimum). Jota is standing in box minding his own business and the Burnley player runs at him from about 20 yards away and just plows into Jotas back.

The ball was nowhere near Jota, he literally assaulted him.

How those knobs could say there were no bad tackles on MoTD is beyond me.

They were getting away with leaving their feet in a number of tackles early on, that one on Jota was incredible considering nothing happened off the back of it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #460 on: Today at 12:58:12 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:53:05 pm
Im still amazed how that Jota one wasnt a penalty or yellow card (minimum). Jota is standing in box minding his own business and the Burnley player runs at him from about 20 yards away and just plows into Jotas back.

The ball was nowhere near Jota, he literally assaulted him.

How those knobs could say there were no bad tackles on MoTD is beyond me.
I'm amazed he didn't get a whiplash type injury, he had no warning or idea it was coming so no chance to prepare for it. A right cowardly shithouse thing to do - Souness or Smith would have ensured justice was done.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #461 on: Today at 01:06:40 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 08:32:18 am

Im all for letting the game flow but Dean was taking the piss. He had no control over the game, pretty much a spectator.

It was like, after he'd let the first four or five go, he had to let the rest go too, when the sensible thing would have been to blow up and card a player early, to get them to behave.

Our players are good enough to play 70-80 minutes on a yellow. Theirs aren't. Everything the ref did[n't] do played into Burnley's hands and suited their game.

I wouldn't mind if the same thing happened with Burnley against City, but we know it wont.

Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 12:03:27 pm
He mentioned the 6 home losses in a row which he felt couldn't solely be excused due to our injury list.

And he has a point, TAA mentioned in a recent interview how their heads dropped around that time and players were feeling a little sorry for themselves,  which affected their performance. Pretty much what Macca was alluding to.

What made our end of season run so special was that the players picked themselves up, pushed on, and focused on controlling what they could. That momentum hopefully carrries on to this season. So far it seems we've maintained that focused mentality.

Thing is, when you're having lumps kicked out of you game after game and seeing the opposition getting away with season ending tackles against your team mates, then yeah, your heads are bound to drop sooner or later, and I said as much at the time.

It was as if last season there was a concerted effort to crush our team's mentality because Liverpool are only ever meant to be plucky runners up, not winners.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #462 on: Today at 01:11:55 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:55:08 pm
They were getting away with leaving their feet in a number of tackles early on, that one on Jota was incredible considering nothing happened off the back of it.
The ref set the tone by not booking the player for that foul on Elliot in the first few minutes.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #463 on: Today at 01:13:35 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:58:12 pm
I'm amazed he didn't get a whiplash type injury, he had no warning or idea it was coming so no chance to prepare for it. A right cowardly shithouse thing to do - Souness or Smith would have ensured justice was done.
Yeah definitely, you could see Jotas head fly backwards.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #464 on: Today at 01:28:10 pm
All true regarding Burnley being a bunch of shithouses. But if we´re being honest, in previous seasons, despite shoulder barges being perfectly legal, the Trent shoulder barge in our box might have been blown for a penalty and we could have been looking at an undeserved Burnley equaliser.

Likewise the earlier Tsimikas shoulder barge that sent Gudmundsson down (to spend the next 5 minutes rolling around) might also have been blown in previous seasons, despite it again being legal. We did dish it back a bit (albeit legaly) - our players aren´t push overs.

Like I say consistency in the main thing. And the ref was consistent, and the game did flow, and it was an entertaining game for it. Fact is we still play our best football when the game is in free-flow. We won´t be playing shithouse teams like Burnley every week.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #465 on: Today at 01:30:03 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:55:08 pm
They were getting away with leaving their feet in a number of tackles early on, that one on Jota was incredible considering nothing happened off the back of it.

That's the problem with simply watching the match on TV you miss so much of what actually goes on just the action the cameras show (when they aren't focusing on people in the stand or lingering shots of the bench or loads of replays). The grabbing and blocking that goes on off the ball is just not featured, so for the TV viewer things might not appear too bad, or if you only saw MOTD nothing to see at all.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #466 on: Today at 01:43:15 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 01:28:10 pm
All true regarding Burnley being a bunch of shithouses. But if we´re being honest, in previous seasons, despite shoulder barges being perfectly legal, the Trent shoulder barge in our box might have been blown for a penalty and we could have been looking at an undeserved Burnley equaliser.

Likewise the earlier Tsimikas shoulder barge that sent Gudmundsson down (to spend the next 5 minutes rolling around) might also have been blown in previous seasons, despite it again being legal. We did dish it back a bit (albeit legaly) - our players aren´t push overs.

Like I say consistency in the main thing. And the ref was consistent, and the game did flow, and it was an entertaining game for it. Fact is we still play our best football when the game is in free-flow. We won´t be playing shithouse teams like Burnley every week.

apart from the ref was anything but conistant. 

Late in the game there was an incident (maybe Tsminkas?) who got called for a foul for doing precicely what Burnley players did without punishment through the game.

I am all for consitancy and trying to let a game flow. But the problem is these premier league refs are of such a poor standard, all that will happen is what happened yesterday. A more physical team, clearly coached to foul, feign injury, timewaste and push things to the limit, will get more benefit now - as referees either dont understand what they are doing, or rather choose not to react to their intentions
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #467 on: Today at 01:49:04 pm
Our new scoreboard is the jazz, man and the grass is very green this season. Tried the rails out and they are stoutly constructed and are certainly a function over form build and design. All the old stock of ale has gone and far too may old people with modern phones, getting it wrong. Logans run had it right.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #468 on: Today at 02:03:39 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 01:11:55 pm
The ref set the tone by not booking the player for that foul on Elliot in the first few minutes.
If anything  it showed just how good Harvey is going to be - this was a tough first start for him, and they kept fouling him and he didn't once go into his shell, he kept wanting the ball and using it well when he had it.

Its brilliant when a bunch of 30yr old men think that kicking a 18 yr old boy is the only way to play the game and even better when he still makes them look like a bunch of chumps.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #469 on: Today at 02:10:11 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 01:49:04 pm
Our new scoreboard is the jazz, man and the grass is very green this season. Tried the rails out and they are stoutly constructed and are certainly a function over form build and design. All the old stock of ale has gone and far too may old people with modern phones, getting it wrong. Logans run had it right.

I like the lettering on the scoreboard, but the font for the numbers is minging
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #470 on: Today at 02:14:26 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 01:11:55 pm
The ref set the tone by not booking the player for that foul on Elliot in the first few minutes.

Certain pundits will always claim that "you have to let the first bad tackle go" for some reason. A bad tackle is a bad tackle whether its in the first or the last minute. But what happened yesterday was just plain stupid, typified by that incident on Jota you mentioned. Just watched the first few minutes of the United-Soton game, needless to say the advice to let the game flow have surprisingly been disregarded in this particular game. To no big surprise.  ::)
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
Reply #471 on: Today at 02:16:32 pm
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 01:30:03 pm
That's the problem with simply watching the match on TV you miss so much of what actually goes on just the action the cameras show (when they aren't focusing on people in the stand or lingering shots of the bench or loads of replays). The grabbing and blocking that goes on off the ball is just not featured, so for the TV viewer things might not appear too bad, or if you only saw MOTD nothing to see at all.

To be fair though, it was quite clear every single corner that players were holding onto other players, it's incredible that no ref or linesmen even bother about the holding rule now. At one corner yesterday they were holding Van Dijk down and nothing happened at all.
