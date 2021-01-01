« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio  (Read 12497 times)

Offline Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #400 on: Today at 02:28:57 am »
Anyway, a good win without raising the heartrate too much. A pretty much full squad and a full stadium. if we don't win anything this year I couldn't give a fuck, because if you watched the team and Klopp today and how together they are and the supporters we have, there is no other club that comes close to Liverpool.
Logged

Offline Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 496
  • The Dude Abides
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #401 on: Today at 04:17:31 am »
Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 03:13:10 pm
McManaman condoning all the fouls and should have been yellow cards. The irony is the fanny was walter the fucking softie as a player. It was good on Klopp calling the shithousery out and i think he was referring to Barnes and Wood leaning into players when they jump up for headers because that's how knees and ankles get done because you cant control how you land on the way down when your getting fouled.

Yes, this. After last seasons centre-back catastrophe, all of this...
Logged

Offline Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 496
  • The Dude Abides
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #402 on: Today at 04:34:38 am »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 07:03:33 pm
Just when I thought I couldn't lose any more respect for the curly headed fuck he comes out with, "you can't blame that on injuries" when talking about Burnley beating us at home last year and the subsequent run of "form" at home.

Couldn't make it up.

Furniture-smashing stuff.
Logged

Offline Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 496
  • The Dude Abides
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #403 on: Today at 04:45:37 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:56:31 pm
Him and his mate Fletch are absolutely shite.
If only the TV companies realised how people despise their commentaries they would save a small fortune by sacking them and just having crowd noise.
And the other old dickhead on Sky is as bad.

You may be underestimating the volume of (non-LFC supporting) viewers who lap this poo up.
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,258
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #404 on: Today at 05:47:20 am »
 a lot to like about that performance, and a few things to tidy up

special shoutout to harvey elliot and the greek lad, both had great showings, the latter has impressed in his two league outtings, sure he'll have more difficult challenges ahead but he's done a top job so far

and elliot, kid didn't look out of depth at all, quite the opposite, he looked so good for much of the game

oh yeah, and dyche is fucking twat, always banging on about it's a man's game blah fucking blah, which in principle i dont have a problem with (i go back to tommy smith days, so.... yeah lol) but he's always on about it then one of his players fall over, clearly not foul, no even a challenge and bitching like the little pissant he is - hypocritical bullshitter, talking about how 'other' teams need to man up and play it like a man's game and this namby pamby dickhead's out there remonstrating about a puff of wind, laughable
« Last Edit: Today at 06:14:26 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,146
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #405 on: Today at 06:37:27 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:40:30 am
Chiming sound. Voice sounds.

"Mr Molby, this question has just broken the 9 dimension space-time quantum computer that governs all the infinite universes. Things smoking and shaking, sounds like it needs oil. Software's screaming about a "Hard Foul-Soft Flop Paradox". Apparently could end all existence everywhere, or something.

Damn bro, those are hard to fix. Expensive AF.

If you could please keep to questions with ponderable answers on a mortal plane the infinite universe would really appreciate it.

Thank you, have a nice day. Your universe appreciates you"

Chime sounds

Ha Ha indeed, some questions are best left unanswered 😂

How about Jack Corks inability to use his brakes and prevent himself colliding full force into Jota in our penalty area 2nd half 🤔
Logged
Justice for the 97

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,769
  • Bam!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #406 on: Today at 06:46:32 am »
No idea is Barnes plays like that every match, but he will injure someone eventually.

There was a moment he threw his arms out in front of himself towards Matip as he jumped, and the ref just played on.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #407 on: Today at 07:30:05 am »
Loved how Man Utd supporting Ashley Barnes was giving it the big'n in front of the Kop just before his goal was disallowed. Dickhead! ;D
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,330
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Burnley 18 Jota 69' Sadio
« Reply #408 on: Today at 07:58:20 am »
We're gonna see a lot of midfield combos this season.

It was good to see Hendo running things in Fab's absence. Milner and even Thiago can play that role in a pinch.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 