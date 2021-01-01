a lot to like about that performance, and a few things to tidy up



special shoutout to harvey elliot and the greek lad, both had great showings, the latter has impressed in his two league outtings, sure he'll have more difficult challenges ahead but he's done a top job so far



and elliot, kid didn't look out of depth at all, quite the opposite, he looked so good for much of the game



oh yeah, and dyche is fucking twat, always banging on about it's a man's game blah fucking blah, which in principle i dont have a problem with (i go back to tommy smith days, so.... yeah lol) but he's always on about it then one of his players fall over, clearly not foul, no even a challenge and bitching like the little pissant he is - hypocritical bullshitter, talking about how 'other' teams need to man up and play it like a man's game and this namby pamby dickhead's out there remonstrating about a puff of wind, laughable